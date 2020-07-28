New York, July 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Europe Aerospace Fiber Optic Cables Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis By Mode ; Application ; Fit Type ; End User ; and Country" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05934790/?utm_source=GNW

These range from the next generation IFE systems, to Enhanced Vision Systems (EVS) in the cockpit, to on-board servers in the cabin. The demand for new commercial aircraft, together with adding connectivity to the existing IFE on-board server-to-seat setup, has increased the need for optic fiber cables. Also, military aircraft manufacturers are developing innovative processors, advanced jam-resistant radar systems, and surveillance screens. HD cockpit displays with synthetic vision are being introduced into rotary-wing and fixed-wing aircraft for military air defense programs worldwide. The advancements in the components and design of these aircraft are expected to boost the market for aerospace optic fiber cable.

The fiber optic cables have a much larger bandwidth than copper wires and are able to deliver high data rates over long distances.For instance, 1 Gbps fiber optic cable would directly connect the IFE head-end server to each seat column.



This factor is largely attracting various airframe manufacturers and IFE system developers towards the fiber optic cables, which is expected to catalyze the aerospace fiber optic cables market during the forecast period.Several airlines in the current scenario are offering their customer with IFE on shorter as well as longer travel distances.



Owing to the rising demand for keeping air passengers connected using IFE systems requires secure, reliable cable, and electrical interconnects, the airlines are increasingly emphasizing and ordering aircraft integrated with fiber optic cables, and this is leading the aircraft manufacturers to integrate their newer models with fiber optic cables.For instance, Airbus’s newest model Airbus A350 extensively uses fiber optic cables, which facilitates the aircraft manufacturer and airlines to offer high bandwidth IFE systems on-board.



The manufacturing of A350 is expected to surge in the forthcoming years, owing to the fact that the aircraft manufacturer has planned to discontinue the manufacturing of A380. Thus, an increase in A350 production is expected to benefit the fiber optic cable manufacturers in the coming years, thereby, driving the aerospace fiber optic cables market.

The market for aerospace fiber optic cables market is segmented into mode, application, fit type, end user, and country.Based on mode, the market is segmented into single mode and multi-mode.



In 2019, the multi-mode segment held the largest share of aerospace fiber optic cables market.Based on application, the aerospace fiber optic cables market is divided into radar system, flight management system, cabin management system, in-flight entertainment system, electronic warfare, avionics, others.



In-flight entertainment system is expected to the fastest growing segment over the forecast period.Further, based on fit type, retrofit segment held the largest share of the market.



On the basis of end user, the market is bifurcated into military and commercial. The military segment held the largest share of the market.

The Europeaerospace fiber optic cables market size has been derived using both primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.



The process also serves the purpose of obtaining overview and forecast for the Europeaerospace fiber optic cables market with respects to all the segments.Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate the data, as well as to gain more analytical insights into the topic.



The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers along with external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the Europeaerospace fiber optic cables market. A few of the players operating in the Europeaerospace fiber optic cables market are Amphenol Corporation, AFL, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Collins Aerospace (Raytheon Technologies Corp.), Nexans S.A., W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc., TE Connectivity, Prysmian Group, and OFS Fitel, LLC.

