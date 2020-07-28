SAN FRANCISCO, July 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zenefits, the HR, benefits and payroll platform, today announced additions to its product suite with the launch of People Hub and Employee Engagement Surveys . These powerful people enablement tools offer enterprise-grade HR technology solutions built for small and mid-sized businesses.



The world —and the world of work— has changed drastically since March. Changes have put a spotlight on a company’s ability to understand the sentiment of its workforce and to effectively communicate with them. Under normal circumstances, employee engagement and workforce communication are tough challenges for small and medium businesses. But effectively addressing these issues when employees are working from home and adhering to social distancing recommendations is seemingly impossible. It’s no surprise that a June 2020 Gallup poll showed the largest decline in U.S. employee engagement in the 20 years they have been tracking the metric.

Part of Zenefits’ all-in-one “people platform,” the new tools help businesses centralize communications with a distributed workforce, easily gather and analyze employee sentiment, and support employee well-being. With this rollout, Zenefits is continuing to help level the playing field for small businesses via tools that were previously only available to large companies. The two new offerings complement the company’s popular Employee Well-being, Performance Management, and Compensation Management apps as additional tools to help Zenefits’ customers increase workforce productivity and engagement.

Small businesses can now access:

People Hub: Get the business of HR done

People Hub is a company collaboration tool that helps organize and centralize HR activities. Employees and admins can efficiently communicate and collaborate directly from one system, which even sends push notifications to mobile. It’s easy to manage communications for key HR activities such as open enrollment, broadcast important company information and critical updates like new safety procedures or location openings/closings, and automate announcements for company milestones like new hire announcements, birthdays and anniversaries, holidays, and more.



Testament to the changing work landscape, some early users of the People Hub have used it to share information on new company processes around wearing masks, and supporting customers as they reopen their businesses.

Employee Engagement Surveys: create a happier workforce

With the massive upheaval across work, home and family in 2020, understanding and adjusting for employee sentiment is crucial.



The engagement survey tool comes with a variety of preconfigured survey types to gauge worker satisfaction, collect a pulse check on employee net promoter score, or even conduct a full review of the employee engagement. The tool also helps easily visualize areas for improvement across departments, teams, locations, and more so employers can share results —and planned actions—with managers and employees while safeguarding worker anonymity and promoting inclusivity.

“People operations — hiring, engaging, developing, and retaining workers — are more important than ever for small and mid-sized businesses,” said Matt Ketchum, Zenefits Senior Director of Product Marketing. “We’re committed to delivering affordable tools to help our customers navigate the rapidly-changing world of work, including digital solutions for replicating or extending the communication, camaraderie and culture created within a physical office.”

The new tools are now available to existing customers in the Zen HR package . A comprehensive suite of helpful tools for navigating a remote workforce, including COVID testing integrations, distributed compliance training and helpful COVID documentation, can be found here .

Continued market demand for Zenefits drove nearly 70% year-over-year revenue growth, 145% revenue growth over two years, and the addition of more than 8,000 SaaS customers since 2017.

About Zenefits

Zenefits helps thousands of small and mid-size companies drive performance by streamlining people operations: the workforce, compliance and performance issues that are the difference between success and failure. Zenefits' People Platform —purpose-built for the SMB market—delivers the most comprehensive, easy to use, mobile HR experience on the market. Its HR, Benefits, Payroll, Wellness, Engagement, Performance and People Analytics apps are intuitive and interoperable. Combined with advisory services and tightly integrated partner apps, Zenefits enables better business agility and performance for emerging businesses. To learn more, visit zenefits.com and find SMB news, how-to’s and resources at zenefits.com/workest .