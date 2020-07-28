KINGSTON, Jamaica, July 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Star Buds’ first location in Jamaica is now open at 72B HOPE ROAD - KINGSTON 6, JAMAICA. This venture brings a combination of Star Bud’s 10 years of medical cannabis experience and local owner/operator Jonathan Harris’ exceptional customer service and passion for cannabis to the island of Jamaica. The Kingston location represents the 23rd Star Buds location.



Jonathan has firsthand experience with the medical benefits of Cannabis “I’ve been an athlete all of my life, but I got older and developed a degenerative lumbar disease. It stopped me from doing what I truly loved,” Harris recalls. “The doctors had me on 11-13 pills a day. I was droopy, not feeling good and I could not really function. Until, on a trip to Colorado, I was able to experience Cannabis and its benefits without the side effects that I experienced taking all of those pills.”

Harris saw an opportunity, “I want to bring the experience that I had in Colorado with Cannabis to, not just Jamaica, but the whole Caribbean. A partnership with a company like Star Buds was just like destiny. I want to mix the world-class service that Star Buds is known for with the Jamaican culture.”

The partnership also represents the first instance in Jamaica of a non-vertically integrated cannabis company and the first deli-style customer experience on the island. Star Buds is the first dispensary on the island that procures all of its product from other independent cannabis companies in Jamaica. Star Buds is also the first dispensary to be granted permission by Cannabis Licensing Authority to dispense cannabis flower deli-style, where the customer experience is transparent and they have the ability to view the product and select what they purchase themselves vs. the pre-packaged method currently used.

Kingston was selected for the first location because “My main focus was really and truly the connecting of my people, Jamaican people, to have access and education for what cannabis can do for them.” The opening of Star Buds Kingston is the culmination of two years of hard work and dedication to bring the Star Buds brand to Jamaica.

In addition to the Kingston location, Star Buds has recently opened two new locations in Oklahoma City and Norman, Oklahoma. These three locations showcase the continued expansion of the Star Buds retail footprint in Colorado, Oklahoma, and Maryland. For a full list of locations, visit Starbuds.us/locations .

About Star Buds

Star Buds is changing the way people think about cannabis. Founded in 2013, Star Buds was among the first retail outlets to receive licensing when Colorado legalized recreational cannabis. Since then, Star Buds has established its footprint as one of the largest internationally-operating cannabis retail companies.

