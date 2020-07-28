New York, July 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Asia-Pacific Multi-Axis Motion Controller Market to 2027- Covid-19 Impact and Regional Analysis by Control Type ; Network Type ; Architecture ; Applications" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05934787/?utm_source=GNW

Electronics and semiconductor are one of the most crucial industries in the Asia Pacific region owing to the presence of some of the largest electronics and semiconductor manufacturing nations such as China, South Korea, Japan, and Taiwan. In addition to this, the growing demand for consumer electronics and automotive among customers in the region is driving the growth of this industry further. The adoption of advanced technologies like artificial intelligence, 5G, internet of things, and autonomous driving with consistently increasing spending on R&D activities by companies are some of the key factors fueling the robust growth of electronics and semiconductor industry growth in the region. According to Deloitte study titled "Semiconductors - the Next Wave", China held over half of the overall value of semiconductor industry. Companies such as Foxconn, Quanta and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company are at the forefront of semiconductor industry growth in APAC. As per the study, the overall revenue of the global semiconductor sector is expected to grow from US$ 481 billion in 2018 to US$ 542 billion in 2022 and it will keep growing with robust growth rate over the coming years. Also, the APAC region contributed around 76% share in the overall semiconductor sales globally in 2018. Multi axis motion controllers are widely used in various applications such as semiconductor manufacturing, wafer inspection, and testing among many others. Hence, the rising demand of consumer electronics, strong semiconductor sector growth, and adoption of advanced technologies are some of the key factor that are anticipated to boost the demand of multi axis motion controllers in the APAC.



The overall Asia-Pacific multi-axis motion controller market size has been derived using both primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.



The process also serves the purpose of obtaining overview and forecast for the multi-axis motion controller market with respects to all the segments pertaining to the region.Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate the data, as well as to gain more analytical insights into the topic.



The participants who typically take part in this process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers along with external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the Asia-Pacific multi-axis motion controller market. ACS Motion Control, Aerotech Inc., Bosch Rexroth AG, Fuyu Technology, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Integral Control & Engimech System Solutions, OMRON Corporation, Parker Hannifin Corp, Rockwell Automation, Inc., and Schneider Electric are the key players serving the multi-axis motion controller market in Asia-Pacific.

