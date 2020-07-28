RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., July 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JAGGAER has been recognized by leading research firm Forrester as a strong performer and one of the “ten providers that matter most” in the growing supplier risk and performance management market.



The report, titled The Forrester Wave™: Supplier Risk and Performance Management Platforms, Q3 2020, states, “JAGGAER’s SRPM module has good functionality across most of our criteria. It is particularly strong for managing collaborative processes including supplier validation and performance improvement. It has beefed up the product leadership team over the past couple of years and now offers an ambitious product roadmap with some very good ideas for applying AI to SRPM use cases.”

The report also noted recent investments intended to accelerate its innovation and expand the scope of JAGGAER solutions in key vertical markets.

JAGGAER CEO Jim Bureau commented, “We found it especially gratifying that the report gave us among the highest scores in the product strategy criteria and recognized that our SRPM module is the core of our comprehensive Supplier Value Management (SVM) suite offering, and the fact that we intend to increase our investment and innovation in this space.

“We can see that analysts are increasingly validating our holistic approach to supplier risk and performance management, based on listening to customers, deep knowledge of supplier markets, understanding future trends, in particular risks, and applying this information and insight to a technology roadmap that provides tailored solutions for industry verticals,” added Bureau.

