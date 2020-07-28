PLYMOUTH, Minn., July 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TruStone Financial was recently named a Best-In-State credit union by Forbes magazine. The credit union was one of only five in Minnesota to be named among the top 3.5% in the nation on Forbes’ 2020 list.



Forbes and market research firm Statista used an independent survey of almost 25,000 customers to identify the best credit unions in every state. Survey participants rated credit unions based on overall recommendation and general satisfaction. Participants also rated the credit unions based on trust, terms and conditions, branch services, digital services and financial advice.

“We strive to provide the best experience possible for our members, in branches and through other service delivery channels,” said TruStone’s CEO, Tim Bosiacki. “We get a lot of positive feedback from our members, and we are thrilled to have our efforts recognized among the top credit unions in the country.”

About TruStone Financial

TruStone Financial is a full-service credit union that has worked to improve the financial well-being of its neighbors for more than 80 years. Founded as a teachers’ credit union, education remains one of TruStone’s core values. It strives to teach its members healthy financial habits, and its mission is to offer simple, convenient tools and great rates to help them reach their goals. It has 14 branches across Minnesota and Wisconsin and is Minnesota’s third largest credit union, with assets of $1.74 billion as of June 30, 2020. To learn more, visit TruStoneFinancial.org .