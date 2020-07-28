PITTSBURGH, July 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- L.B. Foster Company (NASDAQ: FSTR), today announced that it will release second quarter operating results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 4, 2020. L.B. Foster will host a conference call to discuss its operating results, market outlook, and developments in the business on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time. A presentation will be available on the Company’s website under the Investor Relations page immediately before the conference call begins.



Those wishing to participate via the telephone may dial in at (877) 407-0784 (U.S. & Canada) or (201) 689-8560 (International). Those wishing to participate via the webcast should access the call through L.B. Foster’s Investor Relations page of the company’s website ( www.lbfoster.com ) .

A conference call replay will be available through August 11, 2020. To access the replay, please dial (844) 512-2921 (U.S. & Canada) or (412) 317-6671 (International) and provide the access code: 13707225. The conference call replay will also be available via webcast through L.B. Foster’s Investor Relations page of the company’s website.

About L.B. Foster Company

L.B. Foster is a leading manufacturer and distributor of products and provider of services for transportation and energy infrastructure with locations in North America and Europe. For more information, please visit www.lbfoster.com.

Investor Relations:

Stephanie Listwak

(412) 928-3417

investors@lbfoster.com

L.B. Foster Company

415 Holiday Drive

Suite 100

Pittsburgh, PA 15220