Employees or crews can quickly clock in or out directly from the Home view of the new Corecon Mobile app.

Upon logging into the Corecon Mobile app, users have immediate access to common entries such as daily logs, time cards and expenses.

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif., July 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corecon Technologies, Inc. , a leading provider of cloud-based construction estimating, project management and job cost software, has released a new Corecon Mobile app. For use with Corecon’s browser-based online construction software, the new app replaces the previous version which was completely rebuilt in both Android and iOS formats to leverage the latest mobile technologies.



“Geared specifically for construction field staff who often travel between the office and jobsite, our new mobile app significantly improves the user experience while ensuring accurate and accessible real-time project data for the project team,” said Corecon Technologies President Norman Wendl. “Taking advantage of modern mobile technologies and the same APIs used by Corecon’s browser solution, our mobile app is rich with features aimed at simplifying and improving the day-to-day activities of today’s jobsite personnel.”

Available free to Corecon subscribers, the rebuilt app provides the same project management tools available in its browser solution—Corecon V8. And, since Corecon’s entire product line connects to a common platform, information can be entered in either solution, eliminating the need for data synchronization across devices.

Corecon’s rebuilt mobile app includes a new user interface and navigation functions making it even easier than before to view and add construction project information from a smartphone or tablet device. Upon logging into the new app, subscribers have immediate access to common daily entries such as timecards, expenses and daily logs. The app also includes lead/job opportunity tracking functions, as well as workflow for transaction approvals if enabled by the company.

Featuring a variety of updated tools for construction project documentation, tracking and reporting, some new features of the Corecon Mobile app include:

Biometric options (finger and facial recognition) to login.

Separate Read and Edit forms to avoid data entry mistakes.

A streamlined data entry process for all features.

New Clock In/Clock Out feature with geotagging for employees and crews.

Email options for features such as Journals and RFIs, including templates to standardize messaging.

Additional quality control and safety features such as Permits, Safety Incidents and Site Hazard Assessments.

Like its predecessor, the Project Details view lists all related information (drawings, images, daily logs) linked to the construction project, and it also adjusts to the appropriate time zones for Corecon’s domestic and global customer base. Both the Android and iOS versions of the app continue to capitalize on the features of their individual devices, providing Corecon users with the ability to take progress photos, use speech-to-text functions and import contacts directly from their smartphone or tablet.

“With more than 70% of our workforce on the jobsite, mobile access to Corecon gives our field team real-time access to critical information they need to do their job,” said Eric R. Korb, CAO/CTO for G William Group, LLC . “A notable benefit in the new Corecon Mobile app is that it allows us to see commitments of our suppliers across multiple projects, giving us better insight into resource constraints.”

The new Corecon Mobile app is available now and is free to subscribers of Corecon V8. Both existing and new Corecon Mobile users can download the app on iTunes or the Google Play Store.

About Corecon Technologies

Corecon Technologies provides estimating and project management software solutions for general contractors, subcontractors, homebuilders, developers, and engineering firms. Corecon’s construction software suite has received numerous industry awards and utilizes the latest cloud technologies to provide constant connectivity anywhere, anytime so firms can make quick and informed decisions whether using a notebook, tablet or smartphone. The firm is the only company with a cloud-based construction software on the market that provides business development, estimating, document control, contract administration, job cost control, scheduling and collaboration functionality, as well as integration options to popular accounting systems such as Intuit QuickBooks, Sage 50, SAP Business One® or Xero. Based in Huntington Beach, Calif., USA, the company was founded more than a decade ago by construction industry experts who seek to design software with cost-effective, user-friendly tools to ensure successful project delivery.

For more information, visit www.corecon.com or call toll free at 1-866-258-6698.

Photo accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/dddbaaf8-9389-4ba8-8506-c50af6cc229e

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4c710070-3b88-489f-937f-e42812923a8b

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/539e20f9-77da-4e4c-874f-7e4cc3d882f4

MEDIA CONTACT: Laura Mickelson, LM Communications