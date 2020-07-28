MINEOLA, N.Y., July 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hanover Bancorp, Inc. (“Hanover” or “the Company”), the holding company for Hanover Community Bank (“the Bank”) today reported results for the quarter ended June 30, 2020.



Second Quarter Performance Highlights

Net Income: GAAP net income for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 amounted to $1.4 million or $0.33 per diluted common share, versus $2.0 million or $0.51 per diluted common share recorded in the comparable year ago period. The Company’s second quarter results were impacted by a decrease in gain on sale of loans as the secondary market for whole loan sales was negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Management also continued to draw down liquidity from the Chinatown Federal Savings Bank (“CFSB”) acquisition to retain more loan originations in portfolio, reduced new loan originations and maintained additional liquidity until the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic becomes clearer.

Earnings Summary for the Quarter Ended June 30, 2020

The Company reported GAAP net income for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 of $1.4 million or $0.33 per diluted common share, versus $2.0 million or $0.51 per diluted common share in the comparable 2019 period. The decrease in net income and diluted earnings per common share versus the prior year quarter were primarily attributable to a $903 thousand reduction in gain on sales of loans held-for-sale as the secondary market for whole loan sales was negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, coupled with a $979 thousand increase in operating expenses, principally due to the Bank’s growth in personnel and branch facilities relating to the CFSB acquisition in August 2019. A $1.1 million increase in net interest income and a $75 thousand reduction in the provision for loan losses in 2020 versus the comparable 2019 quarter partially offset the aforementioned factors.

The $1.1 million improvement in net interest income during the second quarter of 2020 versus the comparable 2019 period resulted from an increase in average interest-earning assets of $163.3 million (up 24.3%) resulting principally from growth in average total loans of $97.6 million, (up 16.1%), and average interest-earning cash of $66.1 million (up 140.8%). As certain aspects of the economic risks resulting from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic became clearer, the Company redeployed much of its excess liquidity by June 30, 2020 through a reduction in maturing high-cost time deposits and a corresponding decline in low-yielding interest-earning cash balances. Core returns on average total assets and average stockholders’ equity were 0.66% and 7.55%, respectively, in the second calendar quarter of 2020, versus 1.19% and 12.63% a year ago.

Michael P. Puorro, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, commented on the Company’s results: “Overall, I am pleased with our second quarter results, especially in light of the difficult economic and interest rate challenges that we continue to face. We continue to work closely with our borrowers that were granted loan forbearance requests in the first calendar quarter while also carefully managing our new extensions of credit. As I noted last quarter, out of an abundance of caution, we made a decision to reduce originations in some of our traditional commercial and residential lending markets due to a combination of high valuations, cash-out refinance requests which we were unwilling to accommodate and the uncertainty of economic risks resulting from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. While those segments of our loan portfolio have either declined or grown very slowly in the second calendar quarter, I am happy to report that we were active participants in the SBA’s Paycheck Protection Program and were able to help support fifteen hundred jobs in the markets that we serve through over $16 million in loans that we approved.”

“During the month of June, we carefully re-entered our traditional commercial and residential lending markets with a very conservative outlook and enhanced underwriting standards. We are cognizant of the continued impact of COVID-19 on the local economy and on our borrower base and are proceeding with an abundance of caution in that regard.”

“I am also happy to report that we were recently able to re-open our branches in Forest Hills and Mineola with safety precautions in place for both our customers and our staff. In addition, our executive team, officers and support staff have all returned to their office locations on a rotational basis in order to comply with Governor Cuomo’s regional guidelines for maximum building occupancy. We have a daily COVID-19 screening process in place and have made changes to our facilities and in-office procedures to ensure the health and safety of every member of the Hanover team.”

“We continue to augment our management team with talented executives who will further enhance our ability to execute Hanover’s business plan to prudently and profitably grow the franchise and position the Company for a potential initial public offering.”

Mr. Puorro also noted, “Growth in shareholder value remains our number one priority at Hanover Bancorp. This hallmark of our success is reflected by continued growth in tangible book value per share which increased by $1.22, or 7.3%, to $17.88 per share at June 30, 2020 versus the comparable year ago date.”

Balance Sheet Growth

Total assets for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 were $838.0 million, an increase of $133.3 million or 18.9% from the comparable 2019 date. The year-over-year balance sheet growth was funded by growth in deposits of $143.0 million.

Total deposits at June 30, 2020 increased by 27.7% to $659.3 million versus June 30, 2019, the result of strong growth in both core (Demand, N.O.W., Savings and Money Market) deposits (up $45.9 million) and time deposits (up $97.1 million). Total borrowings at June 30, 2020 were $78.8 million with a weighted average rate and term of 1.50% and 13 months, respectively. At March 31, 2020, total borrowings amounted to $81.4 million. At June 30, 2020, the Bank also had $77 million of additional borrowing capacity from the FHLB to draw on as needed.

Stockholders’ equity increased by $10.0 million to $76.2 million at June 30, 2020 from the comparable 2019 date resulting in a 7.3% increase in tangible book value per share over the past twelve months to $17.88 at quarter end. Insiders have made significant investments of their own capital into Hanover Bancorp, Inc. Insider ownership represented approximately 24% of total shares outstanding at June 30, 2020.

Loan Portfolio and Asset Quality

For the twelve months ended June 30, 2020, the Bank’s loan portfolio, net of sales, grew by $102.8 million, or 16.7%, with the growth due to a combination of new loan originations and loans acquired in the August 2019 CFSB transaction. During the first calendar quarter of 2020, management made a decision to reduce originations in some of our traditional commercial and residential lending markets due to a combination of high valuations, cash-out refinance requests which the Company was unwilling to accommodate and the uncertainty of economic risks resulting from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. As previously mentioned, during the month of June, we carefully re-entered those lending markets with a very conservative outlook and enhanced underwriting standards. We are cognizant of the continued impact of COVID-19 on the local economy and on our borrower base and although our combined commercial and residential pipeline is approximately $65 million, we are proceeding with an abundance of caution in that regard.

On a sequential quarter basis, second quarter loan growth of $28.2 million was primarily due to the Bank’s participation in the PPP. The Bank originated $16.4 million in PPP loans in phase two of the program which supported 1,500 local jobs. In addition, the Bank recorded growth of $11.8 million in multi-family and commercial real estate loans in the second quarter of 2020. At June 30, 2020, the Company’s residential loan portfolio amounted to $460.1 million, with an average loan balance of $430 thousand and a weighted average loan-to-value ratio of 53%. Commercial real estate loans totaled $236.5 million at June 30, 2020, with an average loan balance of $696 thousand and a weighted average loan-to-value ratio of 50%. The Company’s commercial real estate concentration ratio was 242% of capital at June 30, 2020 versus 201% of capital at the comparable 2019 date.

Historically, the Bank has been able to generate additional income by strategically originating and selling its primary lending products to other financial institutions at premiums, while also retaining servicing rights in some sales. The Bank expects that it will continue to engage in loan sales, but on a more limited basis than in the past as it retains more of its loan originations in portfolio, which will result in continued growth in interest income while also realizing gains on sale of loans to others and recording servicing income. The loan sale market was negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic during the second calendar quarter of 2020 although current indications are that it appears to once again be normalizing. During the quarter ended June 30, 2020, the Bank sold $1.7 million in loans, including a $740 thousand non-accrual loan at par, and recorded $15 thousand in gain on sale income. Sales of $9.9 million in performing loans and gains of $339 thousand were recorded in the quarter ended March 31, 2020 and sales of $40.1 million in performing loans and gains of $918 thousand were recorded in the quarter ended June 30, 2019. During the twelve months ended June 30, 2020, the Company sold $57.6 million in performing loans held-for-sale and recorded cumulative gains of $1.7 million.

The Bank’s asset quality ratios continue to remain strong and among the best in its community bank peer group. At June 30, 2020, the Company reported $3.2 million in non-performing loans which represented 0.44% of total loans outstanding. The June 30, 2020 allowance for loan losses balance was $8.0 million versus $7.1 million a year ago. The allowance for loan losses as a percent of total loans outstanding was 1.11% at June 30, 2020, 1.13% at March 31, 2020 and 1.16% at June 30, 2019. The allowance for loan losses as a percent of total originated loans was 1.25% at June 30, 2020.

Net Interest Margin and Liquidity

The Bank’s net interest margin was 3.13% during the second calendar quarter of 2020, a decline of seven basis points versus 3.20% in the comparable 2019 quarter but an improvement from 3.06% reported in the quarter ended March 31, 2020. The Company increased its cash liquidity position in 2020 in response to the uncertainties caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The net interest margin has also been negatively impacted by management’s decision to temporarily reduce loan originations during the current economic uncertainty. These factors, coupled with strong organic deposit generation, resulted in a significant increase in the percentage of low yielding average interest-earning cash on the balance sheet in the second calendar quarter of 2020 versus the year ago period. Interest-earning cash represented 13.5% of average interest-earning assets in the second calendar quarter of 2020 at an average rate of 0.10% versus 7.0% and 2.33%, respectively, in the second calendar quarter of 2019. This shift in the asset mix resulted in a 39 basis point reduction in the average rate on interest-earning assets to 4.65% in the second calendar quarter of 2020. The Bank’s cost of interest-bearing liabilities declined by 36 basis points to 1.79% in the second calendar quarter of 2020 versus the comparable 2019 period. Year-over-year growth in average core deposits of 13.6%, including average demand deposit growth of 52.8%, coupled with lower market rates in 2020, accounted for the improvement in the Bank’s cost of funds. Management expects the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities to continue to decline in the coming quarters as significant volumes of FHLB borrowings and high-rate certificates of deposits are maturing in a much lower interest rate environment. Partially offsetting the impact of the elevated cash position in 2020, the average rate on the Company’s loan portfolio improved by 12 basis points to 5.40% in the second calendar quarter of 2020 versus the comparable 2019 period. These factors continue to enhance the Bank’s net interest rate margin which expanded to 3.36% in the month of June.

Operating Efficiency Ratio

The Bank’s GAAP operating efficiency ratio was 70.7% in the second calendar quarter of 2020 versus 58.5% a year ago, principally due to a reduction in noninterest income in the 2020 period resulting from the lower level of loan sales in the current year period.

About Hanover Community Bank and Hanover Bancorp, Inc.

HANOVER BANCORP, INC. STATEMENTS OF CONDITION - (unaudited) (dollars in thousands) June 30, March 31, June 30, 2020 2020 2019 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 68,965 $ 162,223 $ 56,571 Securities-available for sale, at fair value 5,980 966 902 Investments-held to maturity 11,178 11,535 12,299 Loans held for sale 3,204 2,433 - Loans, net of deferred loan fees and costs 720,315 692,114 617,477 Less: allowance for loan losses (7,993 ) (7,843 ) (7,143 ) Loans, net 712,322 684,271 610,334 Goodwill 1,577 1,542 - Premises & fixed assets 14,188 14,359 14,409 Other assets 20,600 18,277 10,245 Assets $ 838,014 $ 895,606 $ 704,760 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Core deposits $ 256,072 $ 241,820 $ 210,179 Time deposits 403,260 475,276 306,159 Total deposits 659,332 717,096 516,338 Borrowings 78,766 81,446 104,245 Note payable 14,983 14,982 14,980 Other liabilities 8,777 7,569 3,074 Liabilities 761,858 821,093 638,637 Stockholders' equity 76,156 74,513 66,123 Liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 838,014 $ 895,606 $ 704,760







HANOVER BANCORP, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (unaudited)

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended 6/30/2020 6/30/2019 6/30/2020 6/30/2019 Interest income $ 9,665 $ 8,444 $ 30,382 $ 24,609 Interest expense 3,163 3,089 10,626 8,501 Net interest income 6,502 5,355 19,756 16,108 Provision for loan losses 150 225 1,150 650 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 6,352 5,130 18,606 15,458 Loan fees and service charges 53 57 190 147 Service charges on deposit accounts 13 5 50 17 Gain on sale of investments - - - - Gain on sale of loans held-for-sale 15 918 917 3,543 Other operating income 18 37 72 126 Non-interest income 99 1,017 1,229 3,833 Compensation and benefits 2,688 2,134 8,162 6,228 Occupancy and equipment 1,078 682 3,293 1,895 Data processing 211 176 677 427 Marketing and advertising 63 108 280 375 Professional fees 290 205 924 565 Other operating expenses 339 385 1,136 943 Non-interest expense 4,669 3,690 14,472 10,433 Income before income taxes 1,782 2,457 5,363 8,858 Income tax expense 374 413 1,179 1,961 Core operating net income (1) 1,408 2,044 4,184 6,897 Litigation, proxy-related expenses and other non-recurring charges, net of tax - 33 756 222 Net income $ 1,408 $ 2,011 $ 3,428 $ 6,675 Basic earnings per share - GAAP $ 0.34 $ 0.51 $ 0.82 $ 1.77 Diluted earnings per share - GAAP $ 0.33 $ 0.51 $ 0.81 $ 1.73 Basic earnings per share - Core $ 0.34 $ 0.52 $ 1.01 $ 1.82 Diluted earnings per share - Core $ 0.33 $ 0.52 $ 0.99 $ 1.79 Note: Prior period information has been adjusted to conform to current period presentation. (1) Core operating earnings is a non-GAAP financial measure. A non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of historical or future financial performance, financial position or cash flows that excludes or includes amounts that are required to be disclosed in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“U.S. GAAP”). The Company’s management believes the presentation of non-GAAP financial measures provide investors with a greater understanding of the Company’s operating results in addition to the results measured in accordance with GAAP. While management uses non-GAAP measures in its analysis of the Company’s performance, this information should not be viewed as a substitute for financial results determined in accordance with GAAP or considered to be more important than financial results determined in accordance with GAAP.





HANOVER BANCORP, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (unaudited) QUARTERLY TREND

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended 6/30/2020 3/31/2020 12/31/2019 9/30/2019 6/30/2019 Interest income $ 9,665 $ 10,281 $ 10,436 $ 9,888 $ 8,444 Interest expense 3,163 3,764 3,699 3,558 3,089 Net interest income 6,502 6,517 6,737 6,330 5,355 Provision for loan losses 150 1,000 - - 225 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 6,352 5,517 6,737 6,330 5,130 Loan fees and service charges 53 57 80 39 57 Service charges on deposit accounts 13 17 20 30 5 Gain on sale of investments - - - - - Gain on sale of loans held-for-sale 15 339 563 818 918 Other operating income 18 25 29 33 37 Non-interest income 99 438 692 920 1,017 Compensation and benefits 2,688 2,886 2,588 2,813 2,134 Occupancy and equipment 1,078 1,083 1,132 940 682 Data processing 211 250 216 235 176 Marketing and advertising 63 111 106 112 108 Professional fees 290 327 307 210 205 Other operating expenses 339 437 360 288 385 Non-interest expense 4,669 5,094 4,709 4,598 3,690 Income before income taxes 1,782 861 2,720 2,652 2,457 Income tax expense 374 198 607 858 413 Core operating net income (1) 1,408 663 2,113 1,794 2,044 Litigation, proxy-related expenses and other non-recurring charges, net of tax - 413 343 384 33 Non-recurring tax expense - - - - - Net income $ 1,408 $ 250 $ 1,770 $ 1,410 $ 2,011 Basic earnings per share - GAAP $ 0.34 $ 0.06 $ 0.43 $ 0.33 $ 0.51 Diluted earnings per share - GAAP $ 0.33 $ 0.06 $ 0.42 $ 0.32 $ 0.51 Basic earnings per share - Core $ 0.34 $ 0.16 $ 0.51 $ 0.44 $ 0.52 Diluted earnings per share - Core $ 0.33 $ 0.16 $ 0.50 $ 0.43 $ 0.52 Note: Prior period information has been adjusted to conform to current period presentation. (1) Core operating earnings is a non-GAAP financial measure. A non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of historical or future financial performance, financial position or cash flows that excludes or includes amounts that are required to be disclosed in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America (“GAAP”). The Company’s management believes the presentation of non-GAAP financial measures provide investors with a greater understanding of the Company’s operating results in addition to the results measured in accordance with GAAP. While management uses non-GAAP measures in its analysis of the Company’s performance, this information should not be viewed as a substitute for financial results determined in accordance with GAAP or considered to be more important than financial results determined in accordance with GAAP.









HANOVER BANCORP, INC. SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA (unaudited) (dollars in thousands, except per share data) 6/30/2020 3/31/2020 12/31/2019 9/30/2019 Asset quality: Allowance for loan losses $ 7,993 $ 7,843 $ 7,143 $ 7,143 Allowance for loan losses to total loans (1) 1.11 % 1.13 % 0.99 % 0.99 % Allowance for loan losses to originated loans (1) 1.25 % 1.29 % 1.12 % 1.13 % Non-performing loans $ 3,172 $ 1,730 $ 1,062 $ 2,242 Non-performing loans/total loans 0.44 % 0.25 % 0.15 % 0.31 % Non-performing loans/total assets 0.38 % 0.19 % 0.12 % 0.26 % Allowance for loan losses/non-performing loans 251.99 % 453.35 % 672.60 % 318.60 % Capital (Bank only): Tier 1 Capital $ 87,829 $ 86,211 $ 85,514 $ 83,423 Tier 1 leverage ratio 10.21 % 9.76 % 10.11 % 10.47 % Common equity tier 1 capital ratio 19.04 % 19.26 % 18.43 % 17.81 % Tier 1 risk based capital ratio 19.04 % 19.26 % 18.43 % 17.81 % Total risk based capital ratio 20.29 % 20.52 % 19.68 % 19.07 % Equity data: Common shares outstanding 4,169,269 4,162,269 4,141,902 4,162,904 Stockholders' equity $ 76,156 $ 74,513 $ 73,896 $ 71,950 Book value per common share 18.27 17.90 17.84 17.28 Tangible common equity 74,556 72,947 72,389 70,442 Tangible book value per common share 17.88 17.53 17.48 16.92 (1) Calculation excludes loans held for sale. Note: Prior period information has been adjusted to conform to current period presentation





HANOVER BANCORP, INC. SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA (unaudited) (dollars in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended

6/30/2020 6/30/2019 6/30/2020 6/30/2019 Profitability: Return on average assets 0.66 % 1.19 % (1) 0.65 % (3) 1.39 % (5) Return on average equity 7.55 % 12.63 % (1) 7.53 % (3) 15.05 % (5) Yield on average interest-earning assets 4.65 % 5.04 % 4.85 % 5.08 % Cost of average interest-bearing liabilities 1.79 % 2.15 % 1.99 % 2.04 % Net interest rate spread (7) 2.86 % 2.89 % 2.86 % 3.04 % Net interest margin (8) 3.13 % 3.20 % 3.15 % 3.32 % Non-interest expense to average assets 2.18 % 2.15 % (2) 2.24 % (4) 2.10 % (6) Operating efficiency ratio 70.73 % 57.91 % (2) 68.96 % (4) 52.32 % (6) Average balances: Interest-earning assets $ 835,129 $ 671,830 $ 837,262 $ 648,172 Interest-bearing liabilities 712,686 576,010 713,410 556,107 Loans 704,132 606,522 716,861 592,704 Deposits 689,470 498,835 679,953 477,403 Borrowings 89,847 120,791 102,652 121,573 (1) Calculation excludes the non-recurring after tax merger-related $33,000.

(2) Calculation excludes the non-recurring pre-tax merger-related expense of $38,000.

(3) Calculation excludes the non-recurring after tax merger-related, litigation and proxy contest expense of $756,000.

(4) Calculation excludes the non-recurring pre-tax merger-related, litigation and proxy contest expense of $978,000.

(5) Calculation excludes the non-recurring after tax write down of $90,000 and merger-related expense of $132,000.

(6) Calculation excludes the non-recurring pre-tax asset write down of $119,000 and merger-related expense of $169,000.

(7) Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the yield on average interest-earning assets and the cost of average interest-bearing liabilities.

(8) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.







HANOVER BANCORP, INC. STATISTICAL SUMMARY QUARTERLY TREND (unaudited, dollars in thousands, except share data) 6/30/2020 3/31/2020 12/31/2019 9/30/2019 Loan distribution (1) : Residential mortgages $ 439,996 $ 441,173 $ 461,034 $ 448,834 Multifamily 125,597 121,307 131,474 139,685 Commercial real estate 110,948 103,461 104,951 108,302 Commercial & industrial 23,680 6,842 7,472 7,377 Home equity 20,056 19,287 17,809 15,739 Consumer 38 44 500 505 Total loans $ 720,315 $ 692,114 $ 723,240 $ 720,442 Sequential quarter growth rate 4.07 % -4.30 % 0.39 % 16.68 % Loans sold during the quarter $ 1,721 $ 9,898 $ 20,198 $ 25,806 Funding distribution : Demand $ 84,049 $ 65,841 $ 73,018 $ 69,606 N.O.W. 33,364 32,943 42,432 53,564 Savings 42,469 40,208 41,249 39,548 Money market 96,190 102,828 101,680 102,054 Total core deposits 256,072 241,820 258,379 264,772 Time 403,260 475,276 411,144 385,514 Total deposits 659,332 717,096 669,523 650,286 Borrowings 78,766 81,446 95,086 100,745 Note payable 14,983 14,982 14,982 14,981 Total funding sources $ 753,081 $ 813,524 $ 779,591 $ 766,012 Sequential quarter growth rate - total deposits -8.06 % 7.11 % 2.96 % 25.94 % Period-end core deposits/total deposits ratio 38.84 % 33.72 % 38.59 % 40.72 % Period-end demand deposits/total deposits ratio 12.75 % 9.18 % 10.91 % 10.70 % (1) Excluding loans held for sale





HANOVER BANCORP, INC. NON-GAAP DISCLOSURE (unaudited) (dollars in thousands) Reconciliation of As Reported (GAAP) and Non-GAAP Financial Measures Three Months Ended 6/30/2020 3/31/2020 12/31/2019 9/30/2019 Net income, GAAP $ 1,408 $ 250 $ 1,770 $ 1,410 Adjustments, net of tax: Merger-related expense - - 183 384 Litigation and proxy contest expenses - 413 160 - Core operating net income $ 1,408 $ 663 $ 2,113 $ 1,794 Three Months Ended 6/30/2020

3/31/2020

12/31/2019

9/30/2019

Net-interest income, GAAP $ 6,502 $ 6,517 $ 6,737 $ 6,330 Adjustments: - - - - Core net interest income 6,502 6,517 6,737 6,330 Non-interest income, GAAP 99 438 692 920 Adjustments: - - - - Core non-interest income 99 438 692 920 Core total revenue $ 6,601 $ 6,955 $ 7,429 $ 7,250 Operating expenses, GAAP $ 4,669 $ 5,630 $ 5,151 $ 5,166 Adjustments: Litigation and proxy contest expenses - 536 206 - Merger-related expenses - - 236 568 Core operating expenses $ 4,669 $ 5,094 $ 4,709 $ 4,598 GAAP operating efficiency ratio 70.73 % 80.95 % 69.34 % 71.26 % Core operating efficiency ratio 70.73 % 73.24 % 63.39 % 63.42 % Three Months Ended 6/30/2020 3/31/2020 12/31/2019 9/30/2019 Net interest income / margin $ 6,502 3.13% $ 6,517 3.06% $ 6,737 3.27% $ 6,330 3.24% Adjustments: - 0.00% - 0.00% - 0.00% - 0.00% Core net interest income / margin $ 6,502 3.13% $ 6,517 3.06% $ 6,737 3.27% $ 6,330 3.24%





HANOVER BANCORP, INC. NON-GAAP DISCLOSURE (unaudited) (dollars in thousands) Reconciliation of As Reported (GAAP) and Non-GAAP Financial Measures Nine Months

Ended Nine Months

Ended 6/30/2020 6/30/2019 Net income, GAAP $ 3,428 $ 6,675 Adjustments: Merger-related expenses 236 169 Litigation and proxy contest expenses 742 - Non-recurring asset writedown - 119 Total adjustments, before income taxes 978 288 Adjustment for reported effective tax rate 222 66 Total adjustments, after income taxes $ 756 $ 222 Core operating net income $ 4,184 $ 6,897 Nine Months

Ended Nine Months

Ended 6/30/2020 6/30/2019 Net-interest income, GAAP $ 19,756 $ 16,108 Non-interest income, GAAP 1,229 3,833 Core total revenue $ 20,985 $ 19,941 Operating expenses, GAAP $ 15,450 $ 10,721 Adjustments: Merger-related expenses 236 169 Litigation and proxy contest expenses 742 - Non-recurring asset writedown - 119 Core Operating expenses $ 14,472 $ 10,433 GAAP operating efficiency ratio 73.62 % 53.76 % Core operating efficiency ratio 68.96 % 52.32 % Nine Months Ended Nine Months Ended 6/30/2020 6/30/2019 Net interest income / margin $ 19,756 3.15% $ 16,108 3.32% Adjustments: - 0.00% - 0.00% Core net interest income / margin $ 19,756 3.15% $ 16,108 3.32%





HANOVER BANCORP, INC. (unaudited, dollars in thousands) Net Interest Income Analysis For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 and 2019 2020

2019

Average Average Average Average Balance Interest Rate Balance Interest Rate Assets: Interest-earning assets: Loans $ 704,132 $ 9,450 5.40 % $ 606,522 $ 7,982 5.28 % Investment securities 13,419 125 3.75 % 12,658 107 3.39 % Interest-earning cash 113,132 29 0.10 % 46,987 273 2.33 % FHLB stock and other investments 4,446 61 5.52 % 5,663 82 5.81 % Total interest-earning assets 835,129 9,665 4.65 % 671,830 8,444 5.04 % Non interest-earning assets: Cash and due from banks 4,912 4,121 Other assets 22,330 11,798 Total assets $ 862,371 $ 687,749 Liabilities and stockholders' equity: Interest-bearing liabilities: Savings, N.O.W. and money market deposits $ 172,573 $ 155 0.36 % $ 166,907 $ 689 1.66 % Time deposits 450,266 2,444 2.18 % 288,312 1,683 2.34 % Total savings and time deposits 622,839 2,599 1.68 % 455,219 2,372 2.09 % Fed funds purchased & FHLB advances 74,865 341 1.83 % 105,811 495 1.88 % Note payable 14,982 223 5.99 % 14,980 222 5.94 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 712,686 3,163 1.79 % 576,010 3,089 2.15 % Demand deposits 66,631 43,616 Other liabilities 7,953 3,191 Total liabilities 787,270 622,817 Stockholders' equity 75,101 64,932 Total liabilities & stockholders' equity $ 862,371 $ 687,749 Net interest rate spread 2.86 % 2.89 % Net interest income / margin $ 6,502 3.13 % $ 5,355 3.20 %







HANOVER BANCORP, INC.

(unaudited, dollars in thousands)

Net Interest Income Analysis For the Nine Months Ended June 30, 2020 and 2019 2020

2019

Average Average Average Average Balance Interest Rate Balance Interest Rate Assets: Interest-earning assets: 0.00 0.00 Loans $ 716,861 $ 29,124 5.43 % $ 592,704 $ 23,351 5.27 % Investment securities 12,904 346 3.58 % 12,792 323 3.38 % Interest-earning cash 102,510 684 0.89 % 37,048 657 2.37 % FHLB stock and other investments 4,987 228 6.11 % 5,628 278 6.60 % Total interest-earning assets 837,262 30,382 4.85 % 648,172 24,609 5.08 % Non interest-earning assets: Cash and due from banks 5,905 4,107 Other assets 21,638 11,563 Total assets $ 864,805 $ 663,842 Liabilities and stockholders' equity: Interest-bearing liabilities: Savings, N.O.W. and money market deposits $ 180,005 $ 1,307 0.97 % $ 151,012 $ 1,830 1.62 % Time deposits 430,753 7,421 2.30 % 283,522 4,537 2.14 % Total savings and time deposits 610,758 8,728 1.91 % 434,534 6,367 1.96 % Fed funds purchased & FHLB advances 87,670 1,228 1.87 % 106,594 1,467 1.84 % Note payable 14,982 670 5.97 % 14,979 667 5.95 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 713,410 10,626 1.99 % 556,107 8,501 2.04 % Demand deposits 69,195 42,869 Other liabilities 7,946 3,584 Total liabilities 790,551 602,560 Stockholders' equity 74,254 61,282 Total liabilities & stockholders' equity $ 864,805 $ 663,842 Net interest rate spread 2.86 % 3.04 % Net interest income / margin $ 19,756 3.15 % $ 16,108 3.32 %

