Date:28/07/20





Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.





FAURECIA S.E.





Post-stabilisation Period Announcement





NO STABILISATION CARRIED OUT

Further to the pre-stabilisation period announcement dated 28/07/09 BNP Paribas, contact: ERIN BROWN telephone: 020 7595 8222 hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2(d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU/596/2014) or the rules of the Financial Conduct Authority) was undertaken by the Stabilisation Manager(s) named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Issuer: FAURECIA S.E. Guarantor (if any): N/A Aggregate nominal amount: EUR 300M AND EUR 700M Description: FXD DUAL TRANCHE Stabilisation Manager(s): BNP PARIBAS/CACIB/NATIXIS/SOCGEN/JPM Offer price: 97.5 AND 100

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.

This announcement is not an offer of securities for sale into the United States. The securities referred to above have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933 and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration. There has not been and will not be a public offer of the securities in the United States.