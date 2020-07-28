New York, July 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Asia Pacific Women’s Lingerie Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis By Type ; Material ; Distribution Channel, and Country." - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05934785/?utm_source=GNW

The original French word is derived from the old French word lingerie, meaning linen. The fast changing consumer preferences for fashionable and unique apparel products in today’s day is driving the women’s lingerie market.



Lingerie is a category of women’s clothing, including undergarments (mostly brassieres), sleepwear, and lightweight robes.The lingerie concept is a visually appealing undergarment, which was developed during the late nineteenth century.



The word ’lingerie’ is often motivated by an intention to imply the garments are alluring and fashionable.The fast development of information technology and globalization is leading the entire world by providing information about the latest and trending products available in the market.



On account of this, shoppers associated with lingerie market are aware of the latest global fashion trends.Furthermore, the growing influence of social media is also accelerating the changes in consumer preference of apparel products such as lingerie items.



As wide range of customers prefer buying products online to save their time, most of the market players display and sell their products in an online platform to increase their customer base. Branded apparel companies are also focused on introducing innovative lingerie items as per the changing fashion trend and consumer demands. These factors are positively impacting the women’s lingerie market.



Based on type, the Asia Pacific women’s lingerie market is segmented into brassiere, knickers or panties, shape wear, and others.In 2018, brassiere or bra held the largest market share.



There are different types of bra available in the market that are suitable for different body and breast shapes, and also for different occasions.Manufacturers produce different variety of brassieres that serve a variety of purposes by using various kinds of materials such as cotton, satin, silk, nylon, and many others.



Bras or brassiere can enhance the perceived shape of a woman’s breasts, restrain breast movement during activities such as exercise, minimize or enlarge the perceived breast size, overcome breast sagging, and others.Most bras are particularly designed to be form-fitting, to lift the breasts off the chest wall if they sag, and to restrain their movement.



Swimsuits, camisoles, and backless dresses have built-in breast support coupled with supportive bra cups. Nursing bras are designed for moms to facilitate breastfeeding. Availability of different styles of brassiere for different purposes is expected to drive the growth of women’s lingerie market.



Geographically, the Asia Pacific women’s lingerie market is segmented into Australia, China, India, Japan, South Korea and rest of Asia Pacific.China is considered as a major market for women’s lingerie as it is the major exporter of lingerie.



Besides this, low raw materials cost, low labor cost and large manufacturing facilities supports the women’s lingerie market in China.China also exports lingeries to US, UK and Germany.



The increasing adoption of western culture & lifestyle, rising demand from millennials and growing number of working women are aiding in domestic lingerie market.La Perla, Triumph, Cosmo Lady, Sunny Group, Hoplun Group, Topformbras International, Chun Wing Holdings are among the major players operating in China’s women’s lingerie market.



Also, an upsurge online shopping and changing fashion trends also fuels the growth of women’s lingerie market in China.



Gap Inc., Triumph International, Hanesbrands Inc, Jockey International, Inc., Hunkemöller International B.V., MAS Holdings, PVH Corp, L Brands, Chantelle Group, and Hanky Panky are among the major players operating in the Asia Pacific women’s lingerie market.



The outbreak of covid-19 initially started in Wuhan (China) in December 2019 but since then, it has spread at a fast pace across the world.Some of the worst affected countries in terms confirmed cases and reported deaths are China, Italy, Iran, Spain, republic of Korea, France, Germany, and the US.



Due to the outbreak of covid-19, there has been a severe downfall in the revenue of different industries.Lockdowns, travel bans, and business shutdowns have drained the amount of money available with the people and companies, which in turn has restrained the economic flow in the market.



Shutdowns of consumer goods industry and supply chain disruptions due to the lockdown of countries have curbed the supplies of consumer goods products worldwide.The consequence and impact of covid-19 in Asia Pacific is worse and can cause further negative impacts depending on the spread of the virus.



The government of Asia Pacific is taking possible steps to reduce its effects by announcing lockdown, and thus, impact the revenue generated by the market. The Airports Council International (ACI) Asia-Pacific warned that the prolonged duration of the COVID-19 would drastically impact the region’s airports’ connectivity and economic sustainability, significantly restricting them from achieving previously forecasted growth prospects. Such closures are anticipated to negatively impact market growth in the coming period. Till now, India has the highest number of COVID -19 confirmed cases.

Overall size of the Asia Pacific women’s lingerie market has been derived using primary and secondary sources.The research process begins with extensive secondary research using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the Asia Pacific women’s lingerie market.



Additionally, multiple primary interviews were conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate and analyze the data. The participants who take part in such a process include industry experts such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, and external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specialized in the Asia Pacific women’s lingerie market.

