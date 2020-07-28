New York, July 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Asia Pacific Video Inspection Equipment Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis By Component, Application, End User, and Country" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05934783/?utm_source=GNW

APAC comprises several developing economies such as China and India, along with many Southeast Asian countries, which generate robust demands for infrastructure projects. The rising population of these countries is the main driver for the growth of the construction industry in the region. Further, the governments of various economies in the region are taking several measures to attract private investments in construction and infrastructure development, which is accelerating the demand for deploying sewer systems for better water facilities in the region. The demand for sewer systems would lead to the growth of video inspection equipment market in order to inspect the sewer system. Hence, the above mentioned factors are driving the growth of the video inspection equipment market in APAC.



In terms of end user, the manufacturing & construction segment led the video inspection equipment market in 2019.Underground drainage systems, manholes and vaults, electrical conduits, gas lines, water lines, pipelines, and fire water lines are some of the applications of video inspection tools in the construction industry.



The video inspection camera assists in identifying debris and other left-over objects from construction such as welding rods, paper dams, plastic caps on PSVs, gloves, and other PPE.In buildings, the video inspection equipment further assists in identifying damages caused due to climatic and biological influences.



A growing number of projects across the region drive the growth of the video inspection equipment market.

