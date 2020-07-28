PRESS RELEASE

Final step achieved in the accelerated financial safeguard procedure:

The Commercial Court of Paris approves the financial safeguard plan

Paris (France), July 28th, 2020 – Technicolor (Euronext Paris: TCH; OTCQX: TCLRY) (the “Company”) announces that the Commercial Court of Paris approved today Technicolor’s accelerated financial safeguard plan.

This approval will allow the Group to proceed with the drawdown of the second tranche of the New Financing scheduled for the end of August, in an amount of c. EUR 180 million (net of fees and commissions), subject in particular to the effective implementation of the security interests agreed under the safeguard plan, in particular the implementation of a “fiducie-sûreté” (equivalent of a trust under French law) on the shares of Gallo 8 (a holding company controlled by the Company, which directly or indirectly owns the subsidiaries of the "US Production Services" business and substantially all the subsidiaries of the Group's other businesses, excluding Production Services).

In addition, all conditions precedent being now fulfilled with respect to the equity issuance provided for by the safeguard plan, the rights issue with preferential subscription rights, approved by voting at the Extraordinary General Meeting of the shareholders on July 20th, 2020, is expected to be launched in the course of August. This will be following approval by the AMF of a supplement to the prospectus approved on July 10, 2020, under number 20-343 (the “Prospectus”), as the Company will publish its semi-annual financial report on July 30th, 2020.

As a reminder, the partial conversion of debt into equity (up to EUR 660 million) is structured as follows:

a rights issue of the Company, with shareholders’ preferential subscription rights, for a total amount of EUR 330 million, at a subscription price of EUR 2.98 per share, fully backstopped by the TLB and RCF lenders by way of set-off against part of their claims at par under the Credit Facilities; Bpifrance Participations will subscribe to the rights issue in cash pro rata its current shareholding (c. 7.5%) for an aggregate amount of c. EUR 25.5 million; any cash proceeds of the rights issue will be used in full to repay the TLB and RCF lenders, at par value; and

a reserved capital increase of the Company, for a total amount of EUR 330 million, at a subscription price of EUR 3.58 per share, reserved to the TLB and RCF lenders and which will be fully subscribed by way of set-off against part of their claims at par under the Credit Facilities.

Free warrants will also be allocated to existing shareholders at the time of the launching of the rights issue, with a 4-year maturity and a strike price equal to the reserved capital increase price (i.e. €3.58 per share); the free warrants will give access to 5% of the share capital of the Company on a fully diluted basis.

Lastly, free warrants will be allocated to the lenders of the New Money in consideration of the latter, with a 3-month maturity and an exercise price of €0.01.

