CHICAGO, July 28, 2020 -- BenchPrep, a leading provider of a cloud-based learning platform, today announced it has been highlighted by Aragon Research, Inc. as an Innovator in the Aragon Research Globe Report for Corporate Learning, 2020. This is the first time BenchBrep was chosen to be included as part of this report.



“BenchPrep has made significant investments over the last year to help businesses move beyond point-in-time transactional learning so they can focus on high-stakes, high-impact mastery,” said Jim Lundy, CEO of Aragon Research and author of the report. “These investments have allowed BenchPrep to extend its footprint in enterprise and for-profit spaces.”

Now in its ninth year, the Aragon Research Globe for Corporate Learning is a market evaluation tool that graphically represents an analysis of a specific market and its component vendors. In 2020, it examined 18 major learning providers and divided them into four sectors – leaders, contenders, innovators and specialists – based on the companies' strategies and performance. Vendors are evaluated on several criteria, including product, product strategy, market understanding and roadmap, marketing, and management team. BenchPrep was positioned in the innovator's quadrant.



“We believe that our positioning in the Aragon Research Globe Report highlights our innovation in the market,” said Ashish Rangnekar, co-founder and CEO, BenchPrep. “I’m proud of the amazing work our team has been doing to enable millions of learners to elevate their potential. Our products ensure that high-stakes, high-impact learning for educational and professional advancement transcends point-in-time training into true lifelong learning. It opens up new opportunities for organizations to engage professionals throughout their careers with a subscription-based lifelong learning model, enabling learners to retain knowledge and demonstrate competencies. No other LMS player is innovating like this.”

BenchPrep offers two distinct learning products that together comprise an all-encompassing learning ecosystem that delivers best-in-class learning programs by both “training” and “sustaining.” BenchPrep Ascend delivers high-stakes, high-impact, and in-depth professional learning to upskill learners using skills training, exam prep, and continuing education. BenchPrep Engage increases learner engagement and improves knowledge retention by utilizing microlearning, spaced repetition, and confidence-based learning. In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, BenchPrep also recently launched the BenchPrep Quick Start Program designed for organizations that are in need of an immediate digital transformation to shift their business model from a reliance on in-person training to online learning.

A free copy of the 2020 Aragon Research Globe™ for Corporate Learning is available for download here.

About BenchPrep

BenchPrep is the leading provider of cloud-based learning products, delivering the best learning experience and driving revenue for corporations, training organizations, and nonprofits (credentialing bodies & associations). With an award-winning learner-centric platform, BenchPrep increases learner engagement, improves long-term learner retention, and reduces dropout rates. Many of the largest credentialing bodies, associations, and training organizations in the world now deliver learning programs through BenchPrep, including ACT, Association of American Medical Colleges (AAMC), CFA Institute, CompTIA, Graduate Management Admission Council (GMAC), Hewlett Packard Enterprise, HR Certification Institute, Richardson Sales Training, Association for Supply Chain Management (ASCM), American Institute of Architects (AIA), National Conference of Bar Examiners (NCBE), ProLiteracy, Hobsons, McGraw Hill Education, and OnCourse Learning. More than 6 million learners have used BenchPrep’s platform to attain academic and professional success. To discover more about BenchPrep, please visit www.benchprep.com.

About Aragon Research

Aragon Research delivers high-impact visual research, consulting, and advisory services to provide enterprises the insight they need to make better technology and strategy decisions. Aragon Research serves business and IT leaders and has a proven team of veteran analysts. For more information, visit www.aragonresearch.com

DISCLAIMER: Aragon Research does not endorse vendors, or their products or services that are referenced in its research publications, and does not advise users to select those vendors that are rated the highest. Aragon Research publications consist of the opinions of Aragon Research and Advisory Services organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Aragon Research provides its research publications and the information contained in them "AS IS," without warranty of any kind.

