The rise in number of immigrants is drives the passport reader market in Asia-Pacific.



There has been increase in the deployment of passport readers at airports, car rental service stations, and hotels, among others, in Asia-Pacific.These devices help reduce waiting time, and users are benefitted by offering self-service kiosks for passengers to self-verify.



Several countries globally are planning to issue e-passports owing to the advanced security features.For instance, in 2019, the Indian government proposed the development of the e-passport arrangements.



These passports create highly secure and interoperable infrastructure for traveling across the world. The rising use of e-passports is expected to propel the demand for passport readers in Asia-Pacific.

The overall Asia-Pacific passport reader market size has been derived using both primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.



The process also serves the purpose of obtaining overview and forecast for the passport reader market with respect to all the segments pertaining to the region.Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate the data, as well as to gain more analytical insights into the topic.



The respondents participating in this process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers along with external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the Asia-Pacific passport reader market. Thales Group, Access Ltd, and Adaptive Recognition Hungary, Inc. are among the key players catering to the passport reader market in this region.

