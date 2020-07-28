MANITOWOC, Wis., July 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: OESX) ( Orion Lighting ), a provider of LED lighting systems and turnkey project implementation, including installation and commissioning of fixtures, controls and IoT capabilities, ongoing system maintenance and program management, announced it will host a conference call / webcast to review its FY 2021 first quarter results and business outlook on Wednesday, August 5, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. ET. Orion plans to release its results premarket, the same morning.



Webcast/Call Details: Date/Time: Wednesday, August 5th at 10:00 a.m. ET (9:00 a.m. CT) Webcast & Replay: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/9wkzmcee Call Dial-In: Dial (877) 754-5294 or (678) 894-3013 Audio Replay: (855) 859-2056, ID#1018729 (available shortly after call through 8/12/20)

About Orion Energy Systems

Orion is a provider of LED lighting systems and turnkey project implementation including installation and commissioning of fixtures, controls and IoT solutions, ongoing system maintenance and program management, helping customers to digitize their business and reduce their carbon footprint.

