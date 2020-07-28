KIRKLAND, Wash., July 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (MPS) (Nasdaq: MPWR), a leading company in high performance analog solutions, today announced financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2020.



Revenue was $186.2 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, a 12.3% increase from $165.8 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 and a 23.3% increase from $151.0 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2019.





GAAP gross margin was 55.1% for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, compared with 55.1% for the quarter ended June 30, 2019.





Non-GAAP (1) gross margin was 55.7% for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, excluding the impact of $0.6 million for stock-based compensation expense and $0.5 million for deferred compensation plan expense, compared with 55.6% for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, excluding the impact of $0.7 million for stock-based compensation expense and $0.1 million for the amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets.





GAAP operating expenses were $74.6 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, compared with $63.1 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2019.





Non-GAAP (1) operating expenses were $50.7 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, excluding $20.4 million for stock-based compensation expense and $3.6 million for deferred compensation plan expense, compared with $40.3 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, excluding $22.0 million for stock-based compensation expense and $0.8 million for deferred compensation plan expense.





GAAP operating income was $28.0 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, compared with $20.1 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2019.





Non-GAAP (1) operating income was $53.0 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, excluding $21.0 million for stock-based compensation expense and $4.0 million for deferred compensation plan expense, compared with $43.7 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, excluding $22.7 million for stock-based compensation expense, $0.1 million for the amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets and $0.8 million for deferred compensation plan expense.



GAAP other income, net, was $5.2 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, compared with other income, net, of $2.2 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2019.





Non-GAAP (1) other income, net was $1.6 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, excluding $3.6 million for deferred compensation plan income, compared with $1.6 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, excluding $0.6 million for deferred compensation plan income.





GAAP income before income taxes was $33.2 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, compared with $22.3 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2019.





Non-GAAP (1) income before income taxes was $54.7 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, excluding $21.0 million for stock-based compensation expense and $0.5 million for deferred compensation plan expense, compared with $45.3 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, excluding $22.7 million for stock-based compensation expense, $0.1 million for the amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets, and $0.2 million for deferred compensation plan expense.





GAAP net income was $30.2 million and $0.64 per diluted share for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. Comparatively, GAAP net income was $20.7 million and $0.45 per diluted share for the quarter ended June 30, 2019.





Non-GAAP (1) net income was $50.6 million and $1.08 per diluted share for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, excluding stock-based compensation expense, net deferred compensation plan expense and related tax effects, compared with non-GAAP net income of $41.9 million and $0.92 per diluted share for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, excluding stock-based compensation expense, amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets, net deferred compensation plan expense and related tax effects.

The financial results for the six months ended June 30, 2020 are as follows:

Revenue was $352.0 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020, a 20.4% increase from $292.4 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019.



GAAP gross margin was 55.1% for the six months ended June 30, 2020, compared with 55.1% for the six months ended June 30, 2019.





Non-GAAP (1) gross margin was 55.6% for the six months ended June 30, 2020, excluding the impact of $1.2 million for stock-based compensation expense and $0.4 million for deferred compensation plan expense, compared with 55.6% for the six months ended June 30, 2019, excluding the impact of $1.2 million for stock-based compensation expense and $0.1 million for the amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets.





GAAP operating expenses were $135.1 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020, compared with $119.4 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019.



Non-GAAP (1) operating expenses were $96.7 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020, excluding $38.4 million for stock-based compensation expense, compared with $79.3 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019, excluding $37.5 million for stock-based compensation expense and $2.6 million for deferred compensation plan expense.





GAAP operating income was $58.9 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020, compared with $41.8 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019.





Non-GAAP (1) operating income was $98.9 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020, excluding $39.6 million for stock-based compensation expense and $0.4 million for deferred compensation plan expense, compared with $83.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019, excluding $38.7 million for stock-based compensation expense, $0.1 million for the amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets and $2.6 million for deferred compensation plan expense.





GAAP other income, net, was $3.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020, compared with other income, net, of $5.6 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019.





Non-GAAP (1) other income, net was $3.7 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020, excluding $0.2 million for deferred compensation plan expense, compared with $3.0 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019, excluding $2.6 million for deferred compensation plan income.





GAAP income before income taxes was $62.4 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020, compared with $47.4 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019.





Non-GAAP (1) income before income taxes was $102.6 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020, excluding $39.6 million for stock-based compensation expense and $0.6 million for deferred compensation plan expense, compared with $86.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019, excluding $38.7 million for stock-based compensation expense, and $0.1 million for the amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets.





GAAP net income was $65.9 million and $1.41 per diluted share for the six months ended June 30, 2020. Comparatively, GAAP net income was $46.9 million and $1.03 per diluted share for the six months ended June 30, 2019.





Non-GAAP (1) net income was $94.9 million and $2.03 per diluted share for the six months ended June 30, 2020, excluding stock-based compensation expense, net deferred compensation plan expense and related tax effects, compared with non-GAAP net income of $79.8 million and $1.76 per diluted share for the six months ended June 30, 2019, excluding stock-based compensation expense, amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets, net deferred compensation plan expense and related tax effects.

The following is a summary of revenue by end market for the periods indicated (in thousands):

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, End Market 2020 2019 2020 2019 Computing and storage $ 64,087 $ 41,590 $ 116,044 $ 80,778 Automotive 17,779 21,225 41,091 41,742 Industrial 26,592 22,438 51,829 43,778 Communications 30,095 21,968 57,965 44,150 Consumer 47,656 43,786 85,058 81,922 Total $ 186,209 $ 151,007 $ 351,987 $ 292,370

The following is a summary of revenue by product family for the periods indicated (in thousands):

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, Product Family 2020 2019 2020 2019 DC to DC $ 176,113 $ 139,691 $ 332,988 $ 272,402 Lighting Control 10,096 11,316 18,999 19,968 Total $ 186,209 $ 151,007 $ 351,987 $ 292,370

“We continue to grow year over year. We are excited about our design activities in the pipeline and expanding our reach in the new frontiers,” said Michael Hsing, CEO and founder of MPS.

Business Outlook

The following are MPS’ financial targets for the third quarter ending September 30, 2020:

Revenue in the range of $200 million to $210 million.





GAAP gross margin between 55.2% and 55.8%. Non-GAAP (1) gross margin between 55.5% and 56.1%, which excludes an estimated impact of stock-based compensation expenses of 0.3%.





GAAP research and development (“R&D”) and selling, general and administrative (“SG&A”) expenses between $70.7 million and $74.7 million. Non-GAAP (1) R&D and SG&A expenses between $50.2 million and $52.2 million, which excludes estimated stock-based compensation expenses in the range of $20.5 million to $22.5 million.





Total stock-based compensation expense of $21.2 million to $23.2 million.





Litigation expenses ranging between $1.8 million and $2.2 million.





Interest income of $1.5 million to $1.7 million.





Fully diluted shares outstanding between 46.5 million and 47.5 million.

(1) Non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP earnings per share, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP R&D and SG&A expenses, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP other income (expense), net, non-GAAP operating income and non-GAAP income before taxes differ from net income, earnings per share, gross margin, R&D and SG&A expenses, operating expenses, other income (expense), net, operating income and income before taxes determined in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in the United States (GAAP). Non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP earnings per share exclude the effect of stock-based compensation expense, amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets, deferred compensation plan income/expense and related tax effects. Non-GAAP gross margin excludes the effect of stock-based compensation expense, amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets and deferred compensation plan income/expense. Non-GAAP operating expenses exclude the effect of stock-based compensation expense and deferred compensation plan income/expense. Non-GAAP other income (expense), net excludes the effect of deferred compensation plan income/expense. Non-GAAP operating income excludes the effect of stock-based compensation expense, amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets and deferred compensation plan income/expense. Non-GAAP income before taxes excludes the effect of stock-based compensation expense, amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets and deferred compensation plan income/expense. Projected non-GAAP gross margin excludes the effect of stock-based compensation expense. Projected non-GAAP R&D and SG&A expenses exclude the effect of stock-based compensation expense. These non-GAAP financial measures are not prepared in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered as a substitute for, or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. A schedule reconciling non-GAAP financial measures is included at the end of this press release. MPS utilizes both GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures to assess what it believes to be its core operating performance and to evaluate and manage its internal business and assist in making financial operating decisions. MPS believes that the inclusion of non-GAAP financial measures, together with GAAP measures, provides investors with an alternative presentation useful to investors' understanding of MPS' core operating results and trends. Additionally, MPS believes that the inclusion of non-GAAP measures, together with GAAP measures, provides investors with an additional dimension of comparability to similar companies. However, investors should be aware that non-GAAP financial measures utilized by other companies are not likely to be comparable in most cases to the non-GAAP financial measures used by MPS.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (MPS) provides small, highly energy efficient, easy-to-use power solutions for systems found in industrial applications, telecom infrastructures, cloud computing, automotive, and consumer applications. MPS' mission is to reduce total energy consumption in its customers' systems with green, practical, compact solutions. The company was founded by Michael Hsing in 1997 and is based in the United States. MPS can be contacted through its website at www.monolithicpower.com or its support offices around the world.

Monolithic Power Systems, MPS, and the MPS logo are registered trademarks of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. in the U.S. and trademarked in certain other countries.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited, in thousands, except par value)

June 30, December 31, 2020 2019 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 156,483 $ 172,960 Short-term investments 355,840 282,437 Accounts receivable, net 55,136 52,704 Inventories 152,119 127,500 Other current assets 29,286 19,605 Total current assets 748,864 655,206 Property and equipment, net 251,980 228,315 Long-term investments 3,032 3,138 Goodwill 6,571 6,571 Deferred tax assets, net 13,432 17,193 Other long-term assets 47,276 45,952 Total assets $ 1,071,155 $ 956,375 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 45,169 $ 27,271 Accrued compensation and related benefits 32,785 26,164 Other accrued liabilities 58,831 44,790 Total current liabilities 136,785 98,225 Income tax liabilities 35,624 37,596 Other long-term liabilities 49,801 47,063 Total liabilities 222,210 182,884 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity: Common stock and additional paid-in capital: $0.001 par value; shares authorized: 150,000; shares issued and outstanding: 44,911 and 43,616, respectively 605,165 549,517 Retained earnings 247,864 229,450 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (4,084 ) (5,476 ) Total stockholders’ equity 848,945 773,491 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 1,071,155 $ 956,375







Monolithic Power Systems, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited, in thousands, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenue $ 186,209 $ 151,007 $ 351,987 $ 292,370 Cost of revenue 83,616 67,782 157,947 131,139 Gross profit 102,593 83,225 194,040 161,231 Operating expenses: Research and development 31,673 27,545 57,629 53,003 Selling, general and administrative 40,883 35,058 73,047 65,611 Litigation expense 2,082 503 4,423 781 Total operating expenses 74,638 63,106 135,099 119,395 Income from operations 27,955 20,119 58,941 41,836 Other income, net 5,200 2,229 3,486 5,569 Income before income taxes 33,155 22,348 62,427 47,405 Income tax expense (benefit) 2,988 1,655 (3,495 ) 531 Net income $ 30,167 $ 20,693 $ 65,922 $ 46,874 Net income per share: Basic $ 0.67 $ 0.48 $ 1.48 $ 1.09 Diluted $ 0.64 $ 0.45 $ 1.41 $ 1.03 Weighted-average shares outstanding: Basic 44,785 43,109 44,620 42,929 Diluted 46,831 45,483 46,750 45,358







SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION

STOCK-BASED COMPENSATION EXPENSE

(Unaudited, in thousands)

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Cost of revenue $ 642 $ 663 $ 1,199 $ 1,193 Research and development 4,962 5,412 9,332 9,841 Selling, general and administrative 15,440 16,634 29,075 27,685 Total stock-based compensation expense $ 21,044 $ 22,709 $ 39,606 $ 38,719







RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME TO NON-GAAP NET INCOME

(Unaudited, in thousands, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net income $ 30,167 $ 20,693 $ 65,922 $ 46,874 Net income as a percentage of revenue 16.2 % 13.7 % 18.7 % 16.0 % Adjustments to reconcile net income to non-GAAP net income: Stock-based compensation expense 21,044 22,709 39,606 38,719 Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets - 51 - 102 Deferred compensation plan expense 460 151 554 15 Tax effect (1,111 ) (1,739 ) (11,189 ) (5,937 ) Non-GAAP net income $ 50,560 $ 41,865 $ 94,893 $ 79,773 Non-GAAP net income as a percentage of revenue 27.2 % 27.7 % 27.0 % 27.3 % Non-GAAP net income per share: Basic $ 1.13 $ 0.97 $ 2.13 $ 1.86 Diluted $ 1.08 $ 0.92 $ 2.03 $ 1.76 Shares used in the calculation of non-GAAP net income per share: Basic 44,785 43,109 44,620 42,929 Diluted 46,831 45,483 46,750 45,358







RECONCILIATION OF GROSS MARGIN TO NON-GAAP GROSS MARGIN

(Unaudited, in thousands)

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Gross profit $ 102,593 $ 83,225 $ 194,040 $ 161,231 Gross margin 55.1 % 55.1 % 55.1 % 55.1 % Adjustments to reconcile gross profit to non-GAAP gross profit: Stock-based compensation expense 642 663 1,199 1,193 Deferred compensation plan expense 460 - 406 - Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets - 51 - 102 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 103,695 $ 83,939 $ 195,645 $ 162,526 Non-GAAP gross margin 55.7 % 55.6 % 55.6 % 55.6 %

RECONCILIATION OF OPERATING EXPENSES TO NON-GAAP OPERATING EXPENSES

(Unaudited, in thousands)

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Total operating expenses $ 74,638 $ 63,106 $ 135,099 $ 119,395 Adjustments to reconcile total operating expenses to non-GAAP total operating expenses: Stock-based compensation expense (20,402 ) (22,046 ) (38,407 ) (37,526 ) Deferred compensation plan (expense) income (3,572 ) (772 ) 30 (2,571 ) Non-GAAP operating expenses $ 50,664 $ 40,288 $ 96,722 $ 79,298

RECONCILIATION OF OPERATING INCOME TO NON-GAAP OPERATING INCOME

(Unaudited, in thousands)

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Total operating income $ 27,955 $ 20,119 $ 58,941 $ 41,836 Adjustments to reconcile total operating income to non-GAAP total operating income: Stock-based compensation expense 21,044 22,709 39,606 38,719 Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets - 51 - 102 Deferred compensation plan expense 4,032 772 377 2,571 Non-GAAP operating income $ 53,031 $ 43,651 $ 98,924 $ 83,228

RECONCILIATION OF OTHER INCOME, NET, TO NON-GAAP OTHER INCOME, NET

(Unaudited, in thousands)

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Total other income, net $ 5,200 $ 2,229 $ 3,486 $ 5,569 Adjustments to reconcile other income, net to non-GAAP other income, net: Deferred compensation plan (income) expense (3,572 ) (620 ) 177 (2,556 ) Non-GAAP other income, net $ 1,628 $ 1,609 $ 3,663 $ 3,013

RECONCILIATION OF INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES TO NON-GAAP INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES

(Unaudited, in thousands)

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Total income before income taxes $ 33,155 $ 22,348 $ 62,427 $ 47,405 Adjustments to reconcile income before income taxes to non-GAAP income before income taxes: Stock-based compensation expense 21,044 22,709 39,606 38,719 Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets - 51 - 102 Deferred compensation plan expense 460 151 554 15 Non-GAAP income before income taxes $ 54,659 $ 45,259 $ 102,587 $ 86,241







2020 THIRD QUARTER OUTLOOK

RECONCILIATION OF GROSS MARGIN TO NON-GAAP GROSS MARGIN

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ending September 30, 2020 Low High Gross margin 55.2 % 55.8 % Adjustments to reconcile gross margin to non-GAAP gross margin: Stock-based compensation expense 0.3 % 0.3 % Non-GAAP gross margin 55.5 % 56.1 %

RECONCILIATION OF R&D AND SG&A EXPENSES TO NON-GAAP R&D AND SG&A EXPENSES

(Unaudited, in thousands)

Three Months Ending September 30, 2020 Low High R&D and SG&A expense $ 70,700 $ 74,700 Adjustments to reconcile R&D and SG&A expense to non-GAAP R&D and SG&A expense: Stock-based compensation expense (20,500 ) (22,500 ) Non-GAAP R&D and SG&A expense $ 50,200 $ 52,200



