BELLINGHAM, Wash., July 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eXp World Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPI), the holding company for eXp Realty and VirBELA, today released preliminary second-quarter 2020 business highlights and announced it will report its second-quarter results after the market close on Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020. The company also will hold a virtual fireside chat between eXp World Holdings CEO and Founder Glenn Sanford and eXp World Holdings CFO Jeff Whiteside and John Campbell, Managing Director with Stephens Inc. on Thursday, Aug. 6 at 8 a.m. PT / 11 a.m. ET.



The investor Q&A is open to investors, current shareholders and anyone interested in learning more about eXp World Holdings and its companies.

Date: Thursday, Aug. 6

Time: 8 a.m. PT / 11 a.m. ET – 9 a.m. PT / noon ET

Location: VirBELA Open Campus in the Auditorium. Join at virbela.com.

Livestream: expworldholdings.com/events

About eXp World Holdings

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPI) owns eXp Realty and VirBELA.

eXp Realty, The Real Estate Cloud Brokerage, is the fastest-growing, global residential real estate company with more than 31,000 agents in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom and Australia. As a subsidiary of a publicly traded company, eXp Realty uniquely offers real estate professionals within its ranks opportunities to earn eXp World Holdings stock for production and contributions to overall company growth.

VirBELA is an immersive technology platform for business, events and education. Its modern, cloud-based environment provides a virtual experience for workers, attendees, students and more to communicate, collaborate, meet and socialize. For more information, visit the company’s website at virbela.com.

For more information, please visit the company’s website at www.expworldholdings.com .

