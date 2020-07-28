Boston, MA, July 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) and Brigham and Women’s Hospital (BWH), the founding members of Mass General Brigham, earned high marks in multiple specialties by U.S. News & World Report – with MGH earning the number six (6) spot on the Honor Roll of America’s Best Hospitals and Brigham and Women’s earning the number twelve (12) spot.

Three other Mass General Brigham hospitals – McLean Hospital, Spaulding Rehabilitation Hospital and Mass. Eye and Ear – were also recognized for national excellence. McLean Hospital was ranked number two (2) in the nation for psychiatry, and Spaulding Rehabilitation was ranked number two (2) for rehabilitation. Mass. Eye and Ear ranked sixth (6) for ear, nose and throat care and ranked fourth (4) for ophthalmology. The rankings, now available online, will be published in the magazine’s August issue as part of its 2020-2021 Best Hospitals guide.

In addition, U.S. News & World Report ranks hospitals regionally. Newton-Wellesley Hospital ranked six (6) in the Boston area, eight (8) in Massachusetts and was recognized as high-performing in chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), heart failure and hip and knee replacement.

North Shore Medical Center, Brigham and Women’s Faulkner Hospital and Wentworth-Douglass Hospital all had one or more high-performing specialties.

“Across our system, our employees have created a culture of caring and excellence where patients are at the center of everything we do – and this recognition is a testament to the compassion, expertise and dedication of everyone who works to support our mission,” said Anne Klibanski, MD, President and CEO, Mass General Brigham. “We are proud to be at the forefront of groundbreaking research and medical advances in specialty care that are helping patients here and around the world.”

MGH was among the top ten hospitals in the country in 11 specialties, including ear, nose and throat (in partnership with Mass. Eye and Ear), cardiology and heart surgery, diabetes and endocrinology, gastroenterology and GI surgery, nephrology, gynecology, ophthalmology (in partnership with Mass. Eye and Ear), orthopedics, psychiatry, rehabilitation (in partnership with Spaulding) and rheumatology.

BWH ranked among the top ten hospitals in the country in five categories including cancer (in partnership with Dana-Farber Cancer Institute), cardiology and heart surgery, gynecology, nephrology and rheumatology.

For the 2020-21 rankings, U.S. News & World Report compared more than 5,000 medical centers nationwide across 16 specialties. Survival rates, patient safety, specialized staff and hospital reputation were among the factors weighed. Across the country, only 134 hospitals were nationally ranked in at least one specialty.

###

About Mass General Brigham

Mass General Brigham is an integrated academic health care system, uniting great minds in medicine to make life-changing impact for patients in our communities and people around the world.

Mass General Brigham connects a full continuum of care across a system of academic medical centers, community and specialty hospitals, a health insurance plan, physician networks, community health centers, home care, and long-term care services.

Mass General Brigham is a non-profit organization that is committed to patient care, research, teaching, and service to the community. In addition, Mass General Brigham is one of the nation’s leading biomedical research organizations and a principal teaching affiliate of Harvard Medical School. For more information, please visit massgeneralbrigham.org.

Rich Copp Mass General Brigham 617-278-1031 rcopp@partners.org