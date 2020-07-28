BRIDGEHAMPTON, N.Y., July 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: BDGE) (the “Company”), the parent company of BNB Bank (“BNB”), today announced second quarter results for 2020.
The Company's second quarter 2020 financial results included:
Reflecting on the second quarter results, Kevin O’Connor, President and CEO said, “The second quarter of 2020 was an unprecedented time for our country, our industry, our customers and our employees. I am proud that our employees rallied to support our customers on several fronts. First, our branches remained open, while adopting measures to protect customers and employees alike. Second, in one capacity or another, the entire bank was involved with processing over 5,000 applications, resulting in almost $1 billion in Paycheck Protection Program loans for our existing customers and the one thousand new customers who came to us because of BNB’s reputation for superior customer service. This program also generated approximately $30 million in fees which will flow into income over the life of the loans. Another milestone event that occurred is our planned merger-of-equals with Dime Community. We consider this a unique opportunity to capture incremental share in a market where we have low penetration by doing what BNB does best – acquiring and retaining business banking customers. This merger of complementary business models and geographies allows BNB and Dime Community to optimize best-in-class practices, consolidate vendor relationships to reduce expenses and expand our product offerings.”
Net Earnings and Returns
Net income in the 2020 second quarter was $10.7 million, or $0.54 per diluted share, which was comparable with the 2019 second quarter, driven primarily by higher net interest income, partially offset by lower non-interest income, higher provision for credit losses, and higher non-interest expense. Net income for the six months ended June 30, 2020 was $20.0 million, or $1.00 per diluted share, compared to $23.6 million, or $1.18 per diluted share, in 2019.
Returns on average assets and equity in the 2020 second quarter were 0.72% and 8.56%, respectively. Return on average tangible common equity was 10.95% for the 2020 second quarter.
“Our reported net income of $0.54 per diluted share was impacted by a higher provision for credit losses primarily related to the COVID-19 pandemic, and a write-down of a loan previously classified as held for sale, which reduced earnings per share by approximately $0.13 and $0.10, respectively. These charges reduced returns on average assets, equity and tangible common equity by approximately 31 basis points, 371 basis points, and 474 basis points, respectively,” noted Mr. O’Connor.
Net Interest Income
Interest income was $45.9 million in the 2020 second quarter, an increase of $1.2 million compared to the 2020 first quarter, primarily due to loan portfolio growth from the PPP program, partially offset by lower average yields in loans, securities and deposits with banks. Interest expense was $5.4 million in the 2020 second quarter, a decrease of $2.5 million compared to the 2020 first quarter, primarily due to a decrease in average cost of deposits, partially offset by an increase in average deposits and average borrowings.
The tax-equivalent net interest margin in the 2020 second quarter showed a year-over-year decline of 30 basis points to 3.00% in 2020 from 3.30% in 2019. The adjusted net interest margin, excluding PPP loans, was down 24 basis points to 3.06% in 2020. Reported 2020 second quarter loan yields showed a year-over-year decrease of 94 basis points from 4.76% in 2019 to 3.82% in 2020, while yields excluding PPP loans decreased 70 basis points to 4.06% in 2020 from 4.76% in 2019.
|Three Months Ended
|Change Compared To
|June 30,
|March 31,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|June 30,
|2020
|2020
|2019
|2020
|2019
|Average yield on loans, tax-equivalent basis - as reported
|3.82
|%
|4.35
|%
|4.76
|%
|(53
|)
|bp
|(94
|)
|bp
|Adjusted average yield on loans (non-GAAP)
|4.06
|4.35
|4.76
|(29
|)
|(70
|)
|Net interest margin - as reported (1)
|2.99
|%
|3.25
|%
|3.29
|%
|(26
|)
|bp
|(30
|)
|bp
|Net interest margin, tax-equivalent basis (2)
|3.00
|3.26
|3.30
|(26
|)
|(30
|)
|Adjusted net interest margin (non-GAAP) (3)
|3.06
|3.26
|3.30
|(20
|)
|(24
|)
___________________________
(1) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.
(2) Net interest margin, tax-equivalent basis represents net interest income on a tax-equivalent basis divided by average interest-earning assets.
(3) Adjusted net interest margin represents adjusted net interest income on a tax-equivalent basis, excluding PPP loans, divided by adjusted average interest-earning assets, excluding PPP loans.
Commenting on the margin Mr. O’Connor said, “The PPP loans and excess liquidity have had a negative impact on our net interest margin. The all-in yield on PPP loans, including amortization of fees and costs, was about 2.55% in Q2. When the pandemic began, we thought it prudent to bolster our liquidity position. However, the decline in economic activity during the shut-down resulted in more of our customers keeping more money in the bank. The subsequent excess liquidity had the effect of depressing the margin by approximately 20 basis points,” stated Mr. O’Connor.
Provision for Credit Losses
The provision for credit loss expense was $4.5 million for the 2020 second quarter, $1.0 million higher than the 2019 second quarter. The higher provision was primarily attributable to higher expected credit losses related to our estimate of the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and an increase in specific reserves. The Company recognized net charge-offs of $0.3 million in the 2020 second quarter, compared to net charge-offs of $4.1 million in the 2019 second quarter, which included a $3.7 million charge-off related to one loan currently held for sale.
Non-Interest Income
Non-interest income was $2.3 million for the 2020 second quarter, which was $3.2 million lower compared to the 2019 second quarter, primarily attributable to a decrease in fair value of one loan held for sale, lower service charges and other fees, and lower gain on sale of SBA loans, partially offset by an increase in loan swap fees.
Non-Interest Expense
Non-interest expense for the 2020 second quarter of $24.4 million was $0.4 million higher than the 2019 second quarter. The increase in the second quarter was primarily due to higher salaries and benefits expense. Our operating expenses to average assets dropped by 35 basis points compared to the first quarter.
Income Tax Expense
Income tax expense was $3.1 million in the 2020 second quarter, an increase of $0.3 million compared to the 2019 second quarter. The Company estimates it will record income tax at an effective tax rate of approximately 22.7% for the remainder of 2020.
Balance Sheet
Total assets were $6.2 billion at June 30, 2020, $1.2 billion higher than December 31, 2019, and $1.4 billion higher than June 30, 2019. Total loans held for investment at June 30, 2020 of $4.6 billion reflects growth of $1.2 billion, or 35%, over June 30, 2019, inclusive of PPP loans totaling $950 million. Net deferred loan fees were $17.3 million at June 30, 2020, inclusive of $26.0 million remaining unamortized net loan fees related to PPP loans. Deposits totaled $5.1 billion at June 30, 2020, an increase of $1.2 billion, or 32%, compared to June 30, 2019. Demand deposits increased $778.5 million year-over-year to $2.2 billion at June 30, 2020, representing 43% of total deposits.
The allowance for credit losses was $43.4 million at June 30, 2020, $12.2 million higher than June 30, 2019. The allowance as a percentage of loans was 0.94% at June 30, 2020, compared to 0.91% at June 30, 2019. The PPP loans had the effect of decreasing the Company’s allowance as a percentage of loans by approximately 22 basis points at June 30, 2020.
Stockholders’ equity was $502.6 million at June 30, 2020, $27.4 million higher than June 30, 2019. The growth reflects earnings, partially offset by shareholders’ dividends and stock repurchases. During the 2020 first quarter, the Company purchased 179,620 shares of its common stock under the repurchase plan at a cost of $4.6 million. Book value per share was $25.47 at June 30, 2020, $1.51 higher than June 30, 2019. Tangible book value per share was $19.93 at June 30, 2020, $1.52 higher than June 30, 2019.
|Change Compared To
|June 30,
|December 31,
|June 30,
|December 31,
|June 30,
|(Dollars in thousands)
|2020
|2019
|2019
|2019
|2019
|Total assets
|$
|6,150,664
|$
|4,921,520
|$
|4,714,535
|$
|1,229,144
|$
|1,436,129
|Total stockholders' equity
|502,621
|497,154
|475,205
|5,467
|27,416
|Loans held for investment
|Investor commercial real estate ("CRE")
|$
|1,064,623
|$
|1,034,599
|$
|910,892
|$
|30,024
|$
|153,731
|Owner-occupied CRE
|528,118
|531,088
|525,329
|(2,970
|)
|2,789
|Construction and land
|81,516
|97,311
|150,868
|(15,795
|)
|(69,352
|)
|Commercial and industrial
|675,989
|679,444
|675,168
|(3,455
|)
|821
|Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP")
|949,662
|—
|—
|949,662
|949,662
|Total commercial
|3,299,908
|2,342,442
|2,262,257
|957,466
|1,037,651
|Multi-family
|844,066
|812,174
|631,146
|31,892
|212,920
|Residential real estate
|469,183
|493,144
|503,354
|(23,961
|)
|(34,171
|)
|Installment and consumer
|24,953
|24,836
|25,825
|117
|(872
|)
|Net deferred loan costs and fees
|(17,282
|)
|7,689
|7,441
|(24,971
|)
|(24,723
|)
|Total loans held for investment
|$
|4,620,828
|$
|3,680,285
|$
|3,430,023
|$
|940,543
|$
|1,190,805
|Deposits
|Total IPC deposits
|$
|3,996,590
|$
|3,042,171
|$
|3,154,801
|$
|954,419
|$
|841,789
|Brokered deposits
|194,019
|164,034
|127,196
|29,985
|66,823
|Public deposits
|889,810
|608,442
|554,579
|281,368
|335,231
|Total public and brokered deposits
|1,083,829
|772,476
|681,775
|311,353
|402,054
|Total deposits
|$
|5,080,419
|$
|3,814,647
|$
|3,836,576
|$
|1,265,772
|$
|1,243,843
|Loan-to-deposit ratio
|90.95
|%
|96.48
|%
|89.40
|%
|(5.52
|)
|%
|1.55
Loan and Line of Credit Origination Information (unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|Six Months Ended
|June 30,
|March 31,
|June 30,
|June 30,
|June 30,
|(Dollars in thousands)
|2020
|2020
|2019
|2020
|2019
|Investor CRE
|$
|46,060
|$
|41,738
|$
|60,855
|$
|87,798
|$
|74,830
|Owner-occupied CRE
|23,287
|33,720
|29,468
|57,007
|84,691
|Commercial and industrial
|65,620
|75,796
|76,405
|141,416
|196,546
|PPP
|949,729
|—
|—
|949,729
|—
|Multi-family
|48,330
|38,915
|22,429
|87,245
|73,794
|Residential real estate
|3,654
|8,969
|9,366
|12,623
|17,525
|Other
|9,198
|21,011
|19,390
|30,209
|51,317
|Total loan and line of credit originations
|$
|1,145,878
|$
|220,149
|$
|217,913
|$
|1,366,027
|$
|498,703
Asset Quality
Asset quality measures remained solid, as non-performing assets were $7.7 million, or 0.13% of total assets, at June 30, 2020, compared to $5.5 million, or 0.12% of total assets, at June 30, 2019. Non-performing loans were $7.7 million, or 0.17% of total loans at June 30, 2020, compared to $5.5 million, or 0.16% of total loans at June 30, 2019. The quarter-over-quarter increase in non-performing assets is primarily related to one C&I relationship which was previously restructured and subsequently moved into non-accrual in the current quarter. Loans 30 to 89 days past due increased $1.7 million to $5.1 million at June 30, 2020, compared to $3.4 million at June 30, 2019. The increase in 30 to 89 days past due loans compared to prior year is primarily comprised of several residential loans.
Regarding asset quality and the current environment, Mr. O’Connor stated, “As the crisis unfolded our customers applied for forbearance on certain loans. We granted payment moratoriums on approximately 500 loans totaling $630 million. At this time, approximately $400 million of these loans have reached the end of their three-month deferral period. Of those loans, 54% have returned to making their agreed-on payments, 36% have requested an extension, and 10% are pending. Extensions are being granted on a case-by-case basis.”
Conference Call
The Company will host a conference call on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at 10:00 AM (ET) to discuss the 2020 second quarter results.
Investors who would like to join the conference call are encouraged to pre-register using the following link: http://dpregister.com/10145180. Callers who pre-register will be given a unique PIN to gain immediate access to the call and bypass the live operator. Participants may pre-register at any time, including up to and after the call start time. Telephonic replay will be available through the Company’s website beginning approximately one hour after the conclusion of the call through Wednesday, August 12, 2020.
Call and replay information are as follows:
Call Date: Wednesday, July 29, 2020
Call Time: 10:00 AM (ET)
Domestic Call Dial In: 1-844-746-0738
International Call Dial In: 1-412-317-5271
Replay Domestic Dial In: 1-877-344-7529
Replay International Dial In: 1-412-317-0088
Access Code: 10145180
About Bridge Bancorp, Inc.
Bridge Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company engaged in commercial banking and financial services through its wholly-owned subsidiary, BNB Bank. Established in 1910, BNB, with assets of approximately $6.2 billion, operates 39 branch locations serving Long Island and the greater New York metropolitan area. Through its branch network and its electronic delivery channels, BNB provides deposit and loan products and financial services to local businesses, consumers and municipalities. Title insurance services are offered through BNB's wholly-owned subsidiary, Bridge Abstract. Bridge Financial Services, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of BNB, offers financial planning and investment consultation. For more information visit www.bnbbank.com.
BNB also has a rich tradition of involvement in the community, supporting programs and initiatives that promote local business, the environment, education, healthcare, social services and the arts.
Please see the attached tables for selected financial information.
Forward Looking Statements
This release may contain statements relating to the future results of the Company (including certain projections and business trends) that are considered “forward-looking statements” as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the “PSLRA”). Such forward-looking statements, in addition to historical information, involve risk and uncertainties, and are based on the beliefs, assumptions and expectations of management of the Company. Words such as “expects,” “believes,” “should,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “will,” “potential,” “could,” “intends,” “may,” “outlook,” “predicts,” “projects,” “would,” “estimates,” “assumes,” “likely,” and variation of such similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Examples of forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, possible or assumed estimates with respect to the financial condition, expected or anticipated revenue, tax rates, and results of operations and business of the Company, including earnings growth; revenue growth in retail banking, lending and other areas; origination volume in the consumer, commercial and other lending businesses; current and future capital management programs; non-interest income levels, including fees from the title abstract subsidiary and banking services as well as product sales; tangible capital generation; market share; expense levels; and other business operations and strategies. The Company claims the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the PSLRA.
Factors that could cause future results to vary from current management expectations include, but are not limited to, changing economic conditions; legislative and regulatory changes, including increases in FDIC insurance rates; monetary and fiscal policies of the federal government; changes in tax policies; rates and regulations of federal, state and local tax authorities; changes in interest rates; deposit flows; the cost of funds; demands for loan products; demand for financial services; competition; changes in the quality and composition of BNB’s loan and investment portfolios; changes in management’s business strategies; changes in accounting principles, policies or guidelines; changes in real estate values; an unexpected increase in operating costs; expanded regulatory requirements; expenses related to our proposed merger with Dime Community Bancshares, Inc., unexpected delays related to the merger, or our inability to obtain regulatory approvals or satisfy other closing conditions required to complete the merger; and other risk factors discussed elsewhere, and in our reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In addition, the COVID-19 pandemic is having an adverse impact on the Company, its customers and the communities it serves. The adverse effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company, its customers and the communities where it operates may adversely affect the Company’s business, results of operations and financial condition for an indefinite period of time. The forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this report, and the Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements.
BRIDGE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Condition (unaudited)
(In thousands)
|June 30,
|December 31,
|June 30,
|2020
|2019
|2019
|Assets
|Cash and due from banks
|$
|67,633
|$
|77,693
|$
|71,292
|Interest-earning deposits with banks
|422,148
|39,501
|87,349
|Total cash and cash equivalents
|489,781
|117,194
|158,641
|Securities available for sale, at fair value
|537,746
|638,291
|642,897
|Securities held to maturity
|111,307
|133,638
|144,716
|Total securities
|649,053
|771,929
|787,613
|Securities, restricted
|28,987
|32,879
|24,104
|Loans held for sale
|10,000
|12,643
|12,643
|Loans held for investment
|4,620,828
|3,680,285
|3,430,023
|Allowance for credit losses
|(43,401
|)
|(32,786
|)
|(31,171
|)
|Loans held for investment, net
|4,577,427
|3,647,499
|3,398,852
|Premises and equipment, net
|34,495
|34,062
|34,006
|Operating lease right-of-use assets
|40,434
|43,450
|37,619
|Goodwill and other intangible assets
|109,248
|109,627
|109,975
|Accrued interest receivable and other assets
|211,239
|152,237
|151,082
|Total assets
|$
|6,150,664
|$
|4,921,520
|$
|4,714,535
|Liabilities and stockholders' equity
|Demand deposits
|$
|2,101,950
|$
|1,386,037
|$
|1,322,625
|Savings and negotiable order of withdrawal ("NOW") deposits
|495,421
|438,902
|613,431
|Money market deposit accounts ("MMDA")
|1,202,125
|1,012,322
|1,002,768
|Certificates of deposit of less than $100,000
|54,643
|58,640
|60,658
|Certificates of deposit of $100,000 or more
|142,451
|146,270
|155,319
|Total individual, partnership and corporate ("IPC") deposits
|3,996,590
|3,042,171
|3,154,801
|Brokered deposits
|194,019
|164,034
|127,196
|Public funds - demand deposits
|62,244
|132,921
|63,084
|Public funds - other deposits
|827,566
|475,521
|491,495
|Total public and brokered deposits
|1,083,829
|772,476
|681,775
|Total deposits
|5,080,419
|3,814,647
|3,836,576
|Federal funds purchased and repurchase agreements
|1,670
|999
|945
|Federal Home Loan Bank ("FHLB") advances
|340,000
|435,000
|240,000
|Subordinated debentures, net
|78,990
|78,920
|78,850
|Operating lease liabilities
|43,131
|45,977
|40,263
|Other liabilities and accrued expenses
|103,833
|48,823
|42,696
|Total liabilities
|5,648,043
|4,424,366
|4,239,330
|Total stockholders' equity
|502,621
|497,154
|475,205
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|6,150,664
|$
|4,921,520
|$
|4,714,535
BRIDGE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited)
(In thousands)
|Three Months Ended
|Six Months Ended
|June 30,
|March 31,
|June 30,
|June 30,
|June 30,
|2020
|2020
|2019
|2020
|2019
|Interest income
|$
|45,850
|$
|44,602
|$
|46,352
|$
|90,452
|$
|90,867
|Interest expense
|5,418
|7,952
|10,835
|13,370
|21,027
|Net interest income
|40,432
|36,650
|35,517
|77,082
|69,840
|Provision for credit losses
|4,500
|5,000
|3,500
|9,500
|4,100
|Net interest income after provision for credit losses
|35,932
|31,650
|32,017
|67,582
|65,740
|Non-interest income:
|Service charges and other fees
|1,889
|2,500
|2,556
|4,389
|4,984
|Title fees
|385
|329
|335
|714
|641
|Net securities (losses) gains
|—
|(15
|)
|201
|(15
|)
|201
|Change in fair value of loans held for sale
|(2,643
|)
|—
|—
|(2,643
|)
|—
|Gain on sale of SBA loans
|469
|371
|844
|840
|1,061
|Bank owned life insurance
|547
|548
|556
|1,095
|1,109
|Loan swap fees
|1,320
|1,231
|528
|2,551
|1,643
|Other
|285
|253
|479
|538
|1,078
|Total non-interest income
|2,252
|5,217
|5,499
|7,469
|10,717
|Non-interest expense:
|Salaries and employee benefits
|13,919
|15,549
|13,659
|29,468
|26,939
|Occupancy and equipment
|3,520
|3,499
|3,560
|7,019
|7,091
|Amortization of other intangible assets
|177
|181
|210
|358
|423
|Other
|6,783
|5,614
|6,575
|12,397
|12,150
|Total non-interest expense
|24,399
|24,843
|24,004
|49,242
|46,603
|Income before income taxes
|13,785
|12,024
|13,512
|25,809
|29,854
|Income tax expense
|3,129
|2,676
|2,859
|5,805
|6,274
|Net income
|$
|10,656
|$
|9,348
|$
|10,653
|$
|20,004
|$
|23,580
|Earnings Per Share (unaudited)
|(In thousands, except per share data)
|Three Months Ended
|Six Months Ended
|June 30,
|March 31,
|June 30,
|June 30,
|June 30,
|2020
|2020
|2019
|2020
|2019
|Net income
|$
|10,656
|$
|9,348
|$
|10,653
|$
|20,004
|$
|23,580
|Dividends paid on and earnings allocated to participating securities
|(218
|)
|(195
|)
|(226
|)
|(413
|)
|(503
|)
|Income attributable to common stock
|$
|10,438
|$
|9,153
|$
|10,427
|$
|19,591
|$
|23,077
|Weighted average common shares outstanding, including participating securities
|19,861
|19,946
|19,965
|19,904
|19,946
|Weighted average participating securities
|(409
|)
|(414
|)
|(428
|)
|(411
|)
|(427
|)
|Weighted average common shares outstanding
|19,452
|19,532
|19,537
|19,493
|19,519
|Basic earnings per common share
|$
|0.54
|$
|0.47
|$
|0.53
|$
|1.01
|$
|1.18
|Weighted average common shares outstanding
|19,452
|19,532
|19,537
|19,493
|19,519
|Incremental shares from assumed conversions of options and restricted stock units
|36
|34
|28
|34
|26
|Weighted average common and equivalent shares outstanding
|19,488
|19,566
|19,565
|19,527
|19,545
|Diluted earnings per common share
|$
|0.54
|$
|0.47
|$
|0.53
|$
|1.00
|$
|1.18
BRIDGE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Financial Highlights (unaudited)
(In thousands, except per share amounts and financial ratios)
|Three Months Ended
|Six Months Ended
|June 30,
|March 31,
|June 30,
|June 30,
|June 30,
|2020
|2020
|2019
|2020
|2019
|Selected Financial Data:
|Return on average total assets
|0.72
|%
|0.76
|%
|0.90
|%
|0.74
|%
|1.01
|%
|Return on average stockholders' equity
|8.56
|7.50
|9.06
|8.03
|10.22
|Return on average tangible common equity (1) (2)
|10.95
|9.59
|11.82
|10.27
|13.38
|Adjusted return on average tangible common equity (1) (2)
|11.10
|9.74
|12.01
|10.42
|13.57
|Net interest rate spread, tax-equivalent basis
|2.72
|2.86
|2.76
|2.78
|2.76
|Net interest margin, tax-equivalent basis
|3.00
|3.26
|3.30
|3.12
|3.29
|Adjusted net interest margin (1)
|3.06
|3.26
|3.30
|3.16
|3.29
|Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities
|169.70
|156.79
|153.61
|163.58
|153.48
|Efficiency ratio
|57.16
|59.34
|58.52
|58.24
|57.85
|Adjusted efficiency ratio (1)
|53.32
|58.74
|58.03
|55.92
|57.24
|Operating expense/average assets
|1.66
|2.01
|2.03
|1.82
|2.00
|Adjusted operating expense/average assets (1)
|1.65
|1.99
|2.01
|1.80
|1.98
__________________________
(1) See reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure provided elsewhere herein.
(2) Average tangible common equity represents a non-GAAP financial measure calculated as average total stockholders' equity less average goodwill and intangible assets.
|June 30,
|December 31,
|June 30,
|2020
|2019
|2019
|Selected Financial Data:
|Book value per share
|$
|25.47
|$
|25.06
|$
|23.96
|Tangible book value per share (1)
|$
|19.93
|$
|19.54
|$
|18.41
|Common shares outstanding
|19,734
|19,837
|19,834
|Capital Ratios:
|Total capital to risk-weighted assets
|13.2
|%
|13.1
|%
|13.3
|%
|Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets
|10.2
|10.2
|10.3
|Common equity Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets
|10.2
|10.2
|10.3
|Tier 1 capital to average assets
|7.0
|8.5
|8.1
|Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1) (2)
|6.5
|8.1
|7.9
|Capital Ratios - Bank Only:
|Total capital to risk-weighted assets
|13.1
|%
|13.0
|%
|13.2
|%
|Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets
|12.1
|12.1
|12.4
|Common equity Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets
|12.1
|12.1
|12.4
|Tier 1 capital to average assets
|8.4
|10.1
|9.7
|Asset Quality:
|Loans 30-89 days past due
|$
|5,080
|$
|6,366
|$
|3,382
|Loans 90 days past due and accruing
|$
|—
|$
|343
|$
|329
|Non-performing loans
|$
|7,731
|$
|4,369
|$
|5,509
|Non-performing assets
|$
|7,731
|$
|4,369
|$
|5,509
|Non-performing loans/total loans
|0.17
|%
|0.12
|%
|0.16
|%
|Non-performing assets/total assets
|0.13
|0.09
|0.12
|Allowance/non-performing loans
|561.39
|750.42
|565.82
|Allowance/total loans
|0.94
|0.89
|0.91
_________________________
(1) Tangible common equity represents a non-GAAP financial measure calculated as total stockholders' equity less goodwill and intangible assets.
(2) Tangible assets represent a non-GAAP financial measure calculated as total assets less goodwill and intangible assets.
BRIDGE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Supplemental Financial Information
Condensed Consolidated Average Balance Sheets and Average Rate Data (unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
|Three Months Ended June 30,
|Three Months Ended March 31,
|Three Months Ended June 30,
|2020
|2020
|2019
|Average
|Average
|Average
|Average
|Yield/
|Average
|Yield/
|Average
|Yield/
|Balance
|Interest
|Cost
|Balance
|Interest
|Cost
|Balance
|Interest
|Cost
|Interest-earning assets:
|Loans, net (including loan fee income) (1)
|$
|4,429,423
|$
|42,044
|3.82
|%
|$
|3,677,017
|$
|39,810
|4.35
|%
|$
|3,373,601
|$
|40,000
|4.76
|%
|Securities (1)
|647,218
|3,796
|2.36
|763,894
|4,628
|2.44
|860,031
|5,940
|2.77
|Deposits with banks
|365,770
|112
|0.12
|91,884
|267
|1.17
|102,515
|599
|2.34
|Total interest-earning assets (1)
|5,442,411
|45,952
|3.40
|4,532,795
|44,705
|3.97
|4,336,147
|46,539
|4.30
|Non-interest-earning assets:
|Other assets
|471,232
|446,258
|401,720
|Total assets
|$
|5,913,643
|$
|4,979,053
|$
|4,737,867
|Interest-bearing liabilities:
|Savings
|$
|317,346
|$
|95
|0.12
|%
|$
|303,834
|$
|188
|0.25
|%
|$
|443,830
|$
|1,231
|1.11
|%
|NOW
|131,650
|26
|0.08
|131,931
|46
|0.14
|124,329
|48
|0.15
|MMDA
|1,151,830
|1,135
|0.40
|1,049,707
|2,409
|0.92
|1,012,419
|3,840
|1.52
|Savings, NOW and MMDA
|1,600,826
|1,256
|0.32
|1,485,472
|2,643
|0.72
|1,580,578
|5,119
|1.30
|Certificates of deposit of less than $100,000
|56,603
|214
|1.52
|58,583
|266
|1.83
|60,940
|285
|1.88
|Certificates of deposit of $100,000 or more
|147,706
|575
|1.57
|145,242
|714
|1.98
|152,809
|806
|2.12
|Total IPC deposits
|1,805,135
|2,045
|0.46
|1,689,297
|3,623
|0.86
|1,794,327
|6,210
|1.39
|Brokered deposits
|210,393
|454
|0.87
|166,523
|692
|1.67
|134,720
|771
|2.30
|Public funds
|769,815
|1,060
|0.55
|673,232
|1,391
|0.83
|546,432
|1,383
|1.02
|Total public and brokered deposits
|980,208
|1,514
|0.62
|839,755
|2,083
|1.00
|681,152
|2,154
|1.27
|Total deposits
|2,785,343
|3,559
|0.51
|2,529,052
|5,706
|0.91
|2,475,479
|8,364
|1.36
|Federal funds purchased and repurchase agreements
|1,659
|1
|0.24
|29,575
|78
|1.06
|25,246
|158
|2.51
|FHLB advances
|341,099
|723
|0.85
|253,374
|1,033
|1.64
|243,322
|1,178
|1.94
|Subordinated debentures
|78,968
|1,135
|5.78
|78,932
|1,135
|5.78
|78,827
|1,135
|5.78
|Total borrowings
|421,726
|1,859
|1.77
|361,881
|2,246
|2.50
|347,395
|2,471
|2.85
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
|3,207,069
|5,418
|0.68
|2,890,933
|7,952
|1.11
|2,822,874
|10,835
|1.54
|Non-interest-bearing liabilities:
|Demand deposits
|2,061,371
|1,473,962
|1,365,279
|Other liabilities
|144,541
|112,582
|78,278
|Total liabilities
|5,412,981
|4,477,477
|4,266,431
|Stockholders' equity
|500,662
|501,576
|471,436
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|5,913,643
|$
|4,979,053
|$
|4,737,867
|Net interest rate spread
|2.72
|%
|2.86
|%
|2.76
|%
|Net interest-earning assets
|$
|2,235,342
|$
|1,641,862
|$
|1,513,273
|Net interest margin - tax-equivalent
|40,534
|3.00
|%
|36,753
|3.26
|%
|35,704
|3.30
|%
|Less: Tax-equivalent adjustment
|(102
|)
|(0.01
|)
|(103
|)
|(0.01
|)
|(187
|)
|(0.01
|)
|Net interest income
|$
|40,432
|$
|36,650
|$
|35,517
|Net interest margin
|2.99
|%
|3.25
|%
|3.29
|%
____________________________
(1) Presented on a tax-equivalent basis.
BRIDGE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Supplemental Financial Information
Condensed Consolidated Average Balance Sheets and Average Rate Data (unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
|Six Months Ended June 30,
|2020
|2019
|Average
|Average
|Average
|Yield/
|Average
|Yield/
|Balance
|Interest
|Cost
|Balance
|Interest
|Cost
|Interest-earning assets:
|Loans, net (including loan fee income) (1)
|$
|4,053,220
|$
|81,854
|4.06
|%
|$
|3,324,985
|$
|77,659
|4.71
|%
|Securities (1)
|705,555
|8,424
|2.40
|872,861
|12,382
|2.86
|Deposits with banks
|228,827
|379
|0.33
|97,128
|1,143
|2.37
|Total interest-earning assets (1)
|4,987,602
|90,657
|3.66
|4,294,974
|91,184
|4.28
|Non-interest-earning assets:
|Other assets
|458,746
|397,027
|Total assets
|$
|5,446,348
|$
|4,692,001
|Interest-bearing liabilities:
|Savings
|$
|310,590
|$
|283
|0.18
|%
|$
|421,290
|$
|2,136
|1.02
|%
|NOW
|131,791
|72
|0.11
|115,213
|89
|0.16
|MMDA
|1,100,768
|3,544
|0.65
|998,259
|7,426
|1.50
|Savings, NOW and MMDA
|1,543,149
|3,899
|0.51
|1,534,762
|9,651
|1.27
|Certificates of deposit of less than $100,000
|57,593
|480
|1.68
|61,128
|546
|1.80
|Certificates of deposit of $100,000 or more
|146,474
|1,289
|1.77
|151,463
|1,538
|2.05
|Total IPC deposits
|1,747,216
|5,668
|0.65
|1,747,353
|11,735
|1.35
|Brokered deposits
|188,458
|1,146
|1.22
|171,858
|1,981
|2.32
|Public funds
|721,523
|2,451
|0.68
|540,533
|2,562
|0.96
|Total public and brokered deposits
|909,981
|3,597
|0.79
|712,391
|4,543
|1.29
|Total deposits
|2,657,197
|9,265
|0.70
|2,459,744
|16,278
|1.33
|Federal funds purchased and repurchase agreements
|15,617
|79
|1.02
|16,517
|203
|2.48
|FHLB advances
|297,236
|1,756
|1.19
|243,306
|2,276
|1.89
|Subordinated debentures
|78,950
|2,270
|5.78
|78,810
|2,270
|5.81
|Total borrowings
|391,803
|4,105
|2.11
|338,633
|4,749
|2.83
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
|3,049,000
|13,370
|0.88
|2,798,377
|21,027
|1.52
|Non-interest-bearing liabilities:
|Demand deposits
|1,767,666
|1,349,476
|Other liabilities
|128,563
|78,677
|Total liabilities
|4,945,229
|4,226,530
|Stockholders' equity
|501,119
|465,471
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|5,446,348
|$
|4,692,001
|Net interest rate spread
|2.78
|%
|2.76
|%
|Net interest-earning assets
|$
|1,938,602
|$
|1,496,597
|Net interest margin - tax-equivalent
|77,287
|3.12
|%
|70,157
|3.29
|%
|Less: Tax-equivalent adjustment
|(205
|)
|(0.01
|)
|(317
|)
|(0.01
|)
|Net interest income
|$
|77,082
|$
|69,840
|Net interest margin
|3.11
|%
|3.28
|%
___________________________
(1) Presented on a tax-equivalent basis.
BRIDGE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Non-GAAP Financial Measures (unaudited)
Reconciliation of as reported (GAAP) and non-GAAP financial measures
The following tables below provide a reconciliation of certain financial measures calculated under generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") (as reported) and non-GAAP. A non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of historical or future financial performance, financial position or cash flows that excludes or includes amounts that are required to be disclosed in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP in the United States. The Company’s management believes the presentation of non-GAAP financial measures provide investors with a greater understanding of the Company’s operating results in addition to the results measured in accordance with GAAP. While management uses these non-GAAP measures in its analysis of the Company’s performance, this information should not be viewed as a substitute for financial results determined in accordance with GAAP or considered to be more important than financial results determined in accordance with GAAP.
The following table presents a reconciliation of net interest income, non-interest income and non-interest expense to pre-tax pre-provision net revenue (non-GAAP) and adjusted pre-tax pre-provision net revenue (non-GAAP):
|Three Months Ended
|Six Months Ended
|June 30,
|March 31,
|June 30,
|June 30,
|June 30,
|(Dollars in thousands)
|2020
|2020
|2019
|2020
|2019
|Net interest income
|$
|40,432
|$
|36,650
|$
|35,517
|$
|77,082
|$
|69,840
|Non-interest income
|2,252
|5,217
|5,499
|7,469
|10,717
|Total revenues
|42,684
|41,867
|41,016
|84,551
|80,557
|Non-interest expense
|24,399
|24,843
|24,004
|49,242
|46,603
|Pre-tax pre-provision net revenue (non-GAAP) (1)
|$
|18,285
|$
|17,024
|$
|17,012
|$
|35,309
|$
|33,954
|Adjustment:
|Change in fair value of loans held for sale
|2,643
|—
|—
|2,643
|—
|Adjusted pre-tax pre-provision net revenue (non-GAAP) (2)
|$
|20,928
|$
|17,024
|$
|17,012
|$
|37,952
|$
|33,954
____________________________
(1) The reported pre-tax pre-provision net revenue is a non-GAAP measure calculated by adding GAAP net interest income and GAAP non-interest income less GAAP non-interest expense.
(2) Adjusted pre-tax pre-provision net revenue is a non-GAAP measure calculated by adding pre-tax pre-provision net revenue less the change in fair value of loans held for sale.
The following table presents a reconciliation of efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) and adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP):
|Three Months Ended
|Six Months Ended
|June 30,
|March 31,
|June 30,
|June 30,
|June 30,
|(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
|2020
|2020
|2019
|2020
|2019
|Efficiency ratio - as reported (non-GAAP) (1)
|57.16
|%
|59.34
|%
|58.52
|%
|58.24
|%
|57.85
|%
|Non-interest expense - as reported
|$
|24,399
|$
|24,843
|$
|24,004
|$
|49,242
|$
|46,603
|Less: Amortization of intangible assets
|(177
|)
|(181
|)
|(210
|)
|(358
|)
|(423
|)
|Adjusted non-interest expense (non-GAAP)
|$
|24,222
|$
|24,662
|$
|23,794
|$
|48,884
|$
|46,180
|Net interest income - as reported
|$
|40,432
|$
|36,650
|$
|35,517
|$
|77,082
|$
|69,840
|Tax-equivalent adjustment
|102
|103
|187
|205
|317
|Net interest income, tax-equivalent basis
|$
|40,534
|$
|36,753
|$
|35,704
|$
|77,287
|$
|70,157
|Non-interest income - as reported
|$
|2,252
|$
|5,217
|$
|5,499
|$
|7,469
|$
|10,717
|Less: Net securities losses/(gains)
|—
|15
|(201
|)
|15
|(201
|)
|Less: Change in fair value of loans held for sale
|2,643
|—
|—
|2,643
|—
|Adjusted non-interest income (non-GAAP)
|$
|4,895
|$
|5,232
|$
|5,298
|$
|10,127
|$
|10,516
|Adjusted total revenues for adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)
|$
|45,429
|$
|41,985
|$
|41,002
|$
|87,414
|$
|80,673
|Adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) (2)
|53.32
|%
|58.74
|%
|58.03
|%
|55.92
|%
|57.24
|%
___________________________
(1) The reported efficiency ratio is a non-GAAP measure calculated by dividing GAAP non-interest expense by the sum of GAAP net interest income and GAAP non-interest income.
(2) The adjusted efficiency ratio is a non-GAAP measure calculated by dividing adjusted non-interest expense by the sum of net interest income on a tax-equivalent basis and adjusted non-interest income.
BRIDGE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Non-GAAP Financial Measures (unaudited)
The following table reconciles net interest margin (as reported) to adjusted net interest margin on a tax-equivalent basis, excluding net interest income and average adjustments on paycheck protection program loans (non-GAAP):
|Three Months Ended
|Six Months Ended
|June 30,
|March 31,
|June 30,
|June 30,
|June 30,
|(Dollars in thousands)
|2020
|2020
|2019
|2020
|2019
|Net interest income - as reported
|$
|40,432
|$
|36,650
|$
|35,517
|$
|77,082
|$
|69,840
|Tax-equivalent adjustment
|102
|103
|187
|205
|317
|Net interest income, tax-equivalent basis
|$
|40,534
|$
|36,753
|$
|35,704
|$
|77,287
|$
|70,157
|Adjustment:
|Less: Net interest income on PPP loans
|(4,614
|)
|—
|—
|(4,614
|)
|—
|Adjusted net interest income, tax-equivalent basis (non-GAAP)
|$
|35,920
|$
|36,753
|$
|35,704
|$
|72,673
|$
|70,157
|Average interest-earning assets - as reported
|$
|5,442,411
|$
|4,532,795
|$
|4,336,147
|$
|4,987,602
|$
|4,294,974
|Adjustment:
|Average PPP loans
|(721,637
|)
|—
|—
|(360,818
|)
|—
|Adjusted average interest-earning assets (non-GAAP)
|$
|4,720,774
|$
|4,532,795
|$
|4,336,147
|$
|4,626,784
|$
|4,294,974
|Average yield on loans, tax-equivalent basis - as reported
|3.82
|%
|4.35
|%
|4.76
|%
|4.06
|%
|4.71
|%
|Adjustment:
|PPP loans
|0.24
|—
|—
|0.15
|—
|Adjusted average yield on loans (non-GAAP)
|4.06
|4.35
|4.76
|4.21
|4.71
|Net interest margin - as reported (1)
|2.99
|%
|3.25
|%
|3.29
|%
|3.11
|%
|3.28
|%
|Tax-equivalent adjustment
|0.01
|0.01
|0.01
|0.01
|0.01
|Net interest margin, tax-equivalent basis (2)
|3.00
|3.26
|3.30
|3.12
|3.29
|Adjustment:
|PPP loans
|0.06
|—
|—
|0.04
|—
|Adjusted net interest margin (non-GAAP) (3)
|3.06
|3.26
|3.30
|3.16
|3.29
_______________________
(1) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.
(2) Net interest margin, tax-equivalent basis represents net interest income on a tax-equivalent basis divided by average interest-earning assets.
(3) Adjusted net interest margin represents adjusted net interest income on a tax-equivalent basis divided by adjusted average interest-earning assets.
BRIDGE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Non-GAAP Financial Measures (unaudited)
The following table presents a reconciliation of return on average tangible common equity (as reported) and adjusted return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP).
|Three Months Ended
|Six Months Ended
|June 30,
|March 31,
|June 30,
|June 30,
|June 30,
|2020
|2020
|2019
|2020
|2019
|Return on average tangible common equity - as reported
|10.95
|%
|9.59
|%
|11.82
|%
|10.27
|%
|13.38
|%
|Amortization of other intangible assets
|0.18
|0.19
|0.23
|0.18
|0.24
|Income tax effect of adjustments above
|(0.03
|)
|(0.04
|)
|(0.04
|)
|(0.03
|)
|(0.05
|)
|Adjusted return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)
|11.10
|9.74
|12.01
|10.42
|13.57
____________________________
The following table presents a reconciliation of operating expense as a percentage of average assets (as reported) and adjusted operating expense as a percentage of average assets (non-GAAP):
|Three Months Ended
|Six Months Ended
|June 30,
|March 31,
|June 30,
|June 30,
|June 30,
|2020
|2020
|2019
|2020
|2019
|Operating expense as a % of average assets - as reported
|1.66
|%
|2.01
|%
|2.03
|%
|1.82
|%
|2.00
|%
|Amortization of other intangible assets
|(0.01
|)
|(0.02
|)
|(0.02
|)
|(0.02
|)
|(0.02
|)
|Adjusted operating expense as a % of average assets (non-GAAP)
|1.65
|1.99
|2.01
|1.80
|1.98
The following table presents the tangible common equity to tangible assets calculation (non-GAAP):
|June 30,
|December 31,
|June 30,
|(Dollars in thousands)
|2020
|2019
|2019
|Total assets - as reported
|$
|6,150,664
|$
|4,921,520
|$
|4,714,535
|Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets - as reported
|(109,248
|)
|(109,627
|)
|(109,975
|)
|Tangible assets (non-GAAP)
|$
|6,041,416
|$
|4,811,893
|$
|4,604,560
|Total stockholders' equity - as reported
|$
|502,621
|$
|497,154
|$
|475,205
|Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets - as reported
|(109,248
|)
|(109,627
|)
|(109,975
|)
|Tangible common equity (non-GAAP)
|$
|393,373
|$
|387,527
|$
|365,230
|Tangible common equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP) (1)
|6.5
|%
|8.1
|%
|7.9
|%
__________________________
(1) Calculated by dividing tangible common equity by tangible assets.
|Contact:
|John M. McCaffery
|Executive Vice President
|Chief Financial Officer
|(631) 537-1001, ext. 7290
Bridge Bancorp, Inc.
Bridgehampton, New York, UNITED STATES
Bridge Bancorp, Inc. LogoLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: