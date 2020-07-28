BROOKLYN, N.Y., July 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: DCOM) (the “Company” or “Dime” or “its”), the parent company of Dime Community Bank (the “Bank”), today reported net income to common stockholders of $11.8 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, or $0.35 per diluted common share, compared with net income to common stockholders of $8.4 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, or $0.24 per diluted common share, and net income to common stockholders of $13.0 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, or $0.36 per diluted common share.



Excluding the pre-tax impact of $3.9 million of severance expenses related to an organizational restructuring, $1.1 million of merger related expenses, and $3.1 million of income from gain on sale of securities, earnings per share (“EPS”) for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 would have been $0.39 per diluted share.

Mr. Kenneth J. Mahon, Chief Executive Officer (“CEO”) of the Company, stated, “Our extremely strong second quarter results were underpinned by linked quarter net interest margin (“NIM”) expansion of 14 basis points and year-over-year non-interest income growth (excluding gain on sale of securities) of 83%. In the month of June we fortified already very strong capital ratios through the issuance of perpetual preferred stock. During this challenging period in the midst of the pandemic and economic downturn, Dime’s earnings profile and robust capital base helps position us well to serve our customers and communities, our employees and investors. Earlier this month, we announced our intention to merge with Bridge Bancorp, Inc. and create a premier community-based business bank with over $11 billion in assets. I am proud of the hard work and collaboration from our respective integration teams and am extremely excited that we are on our way to create a foundational franchise that has the opportunity to dominate the New York community banking landscape in the years ahead.”

Highlights for the Second Quarter of 2020 Included:

The Company raised net proceeds of $44 million from its perpetual preferred stock offering in the second quarter of 2020. The Company had previously raised net proceeds of $72 million from its perpetual preferred stock offering in the first quarter of 2020. Outlined below are the Company’s consolidated capital ratios.

Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q2 2019 Total Equity to Total Assets 10.54% 10.17% 9.37% Tangible Equity to Tangible Assets (1) 9.76% 9.38% 8.58% Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital Ratio 13.07% 12.15% 10.94% Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio 16.29% 15.21% 13.58% (1) See "Non-GAAP Reconciliation" tables for reconciliation of tangible equity and tangible assets.

Linked quarter NIM expansion of 14 basis points primarily driven by a 27 basis point linked quarter decrease in the cost of deposits;

Strong growth in checking account balances. Compared to the second quarter of 2019, the sum of average non-interest-bearing checking account balances and average interest-bearing checking account balances for the second quarter of 2020 increased by 53.7% to $840.8 million;

Loans to small businesses under the Small Business Administration (“SBA”) Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) totaled $310.5 million at June 30, 2020. Total potential unrecognized income from processing these loans is approximately $8.9 million;

Loan-to-deposit ratio declined to 122.7% at June 30, 2020, versus 124.7% at June 30, 2019. Excluding the $310.5 million of PPP loans, the loan-to-deposit ratio would have been 115.7% at June 30, 2020;

Our Municipal Banking division, which began operations in the fourth quarter of 2019, grew its deposit portfolio to approximately $351 million at June 30, 2020;

Total non-interest income grew to $8.4 million in the second quarter of 2020, driven by $2.5 million of customer-related loan level swap income, $0.9 million of BOLI income (the Company purchased $20.0 million of additional BOLI in the month of June) and $3.1 million of gain on sale of securities, versus $2.8 million of non-interest income for the second quarter of 2019; and

The Company repurchased 975,064 shares of its common stock, which represented 2.9% of beginning period shares outstanding, in the second quarter of 2020, at a weighted average price of $14.62.

Loans with Payment Deferrals

We are focused on supporting our clients who may be experiencing financial hardships due to COVID-19, including making deferrals on payments as needed. Our deferral program began in April 2020. Total loans with payment deferrals as of June 30, 2020, declined to $916.3 million versus $1.09 billion as of May 31, 2020. Of the tranche of $489.1 million of loans that were provided payment deferrals in the month of April, $120.1 million are now paying full interest and escrow (i.e., only principal is being deferred on these loans) and $194.9 million are no longer requiring any form of payment relief.

We continue to closely monitor segments of our loan portfolio that may be disproportionately impacted by the pandemic. As of June 30, 2020, the Company had 15 loans aggregating $27.0 million to restaurants and 13 loans aggregating $176.3 million to hotels. As of June 30, 2020, loans with payment deferrals to restaurants totaled $12.4 million and loans with payment deferrals to hotels totaled $43.1 million. The Company does not have any exposure to the energy industry, airline industry, leveraged lending, shared national credits, credits card loans, or auto loans.

Mr. Mahon concluded, “Our capital strength, earnings profile and the nature of our asset classes provides me confidence that we will be able to navigate through the pandemic. The largest segment within our loan portfolio remains multifamily loans, which constituted 55% of our loan portfolio at June 30, 2020. New York City multifamily loans were one of the best performing asset classes during the financial crisis of 2008. Year after year, Dime had one of the lowest loss rates in the nation. Given the low loan-to-value (“LTV”) nature of our multifamily portfolio (weighted average of approximately 50% at June 30, 2020), we anticipate our track record will continue.”

Management’s Discussion of Quarterly Operating Results

Net Interest Income

Net interest income in the second quarter of 2020 was $43.6 million, an increase of $3.0 million (7.5%) from the first quarter of 2020 and an increase of $7.1 million (19.3%) from the second quarter of 2019. The table below provides a reconciliation of the reported NIM and the NIM excluding the impact of loan prepayment fees.

($ in millions) Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q2 2019 NIM 2.86% 2.72% 2.38% Net Interest Income $43,556 $40,524 $36,504 Income from Loan Prepayment Activity $1,737 $1,975 $1,581 Net Interest Income Excluding Prepayment Fee Income $41,819 $38,549 $34,923 NIM, Excluding Prepayment Fee 2.75% 2.59% 2.28%

Mr. Mahon commented, “Our NIM (excluding the impact of prepayment fees) has now increased for seven consecutive quarters. As anticipated, our business model transformation is producing the desired trends on NIM.”

Average interest-earning assets were $6.10 billion for the second quarter of 2020, a 9.6% (annualized) increase from $5.95 billion for the first quarter of 2020, and a 0.7% decrease from $6.13 billion for the second quarter of 2019. For the second quarter of 2020, the average yield on interest-earning assets was 3.85%, a decrease of 11 basis points compared with the first quarter of 2020, and a decrease of 6 basis points compared to the second quarter of 2019. The decline in the yield on earning assets reflected the full quarter impact of the 150 basis point reduction in the federal funds rate by the Federal Reserve in March 2020 and the related decline in market interest rates.

The ending weighted average rate (“WAR”) on the total loan portfolio was 3.77% at June 30, 2020, which represents a 23 basis point decrease versus the ending WAR on the total loan portfolio at March 31, 2020, and a 22 basis point decrease versus the ending WAR on the total loan portfolio at June 30, 2019. The WAR on the total loan portfolio as of June 30, 2020 was negatively impacted by PPP loans ($310.5 million of loans at June 30, 2020 with a WAR of 1.00%). Excluding the impact of PPP loans, the WAR on the loan portfolio was 3.94% at June 30, 2020, which represents a 6 basis point decrease versus the ending WAR on the total loan portfolio at March 31, 2020, and a 5 basis point decrease versus the ending WAR on the total loan portfolio at June 30, 2019.

The average cost of borrowed funds (which primarily consist of Federal Home Loan Bank advances) was 2.00% for the second quarter of 2020, a decrease of 15 basis points versus the first quarter of 2020, and a decrease of 44 basis points versus the second quarter of 2019.

Loans

The real estate loan portfolio decreased by $63.1 million (5.2% annualized) during the second quarter of 2020, primarily due to managed run-off in the Bank’s lower-yielding legacy multifamily business. Total real estate loan originations were $208.8 million during the second quarter of 2020, at a weighted average interest rate of 2.91%. Real estate loan amortization and satisfactions totaled $278.6 million, or 23.1% (annualized) of the portfolio balance, at an average rate of 3.65%. The annualized real estate loan payoff rate of 23.1% for the second quarter of 2020 was comparable to the first quarter of 2020 (23.5% annualized) and higher than the second quarter of 2019 (20.6% annualized).

Average real estate loans were $4.87 billion in the second quarter of 2020, a decrease of $86.4 million (-7.0% annualized) from the first quarter of 2020, and a decrease of $333.4 million (-6.4%) from the second quarter of 2019.

Average C&I loans were $519.0 million in the second quarter of 2020 (including average SBA PPP loans of $192.8 million), an increase of $191.3 million (233.6% annualized) from the first quarter of 2020, and an increase of $229.2 million (79.1%) from the second quarter of 2019.

Outlined below are the loan originations for the current quarter, linked quarter and prior year quarter.

($s in millions) Originations/ Weighted Average Rate Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q2 2019 Real Estate Originations $208.8/2.91% $166.8/4.05% $249.6/4.94% C&I Originations $15.0/4.19% $51.9/4.95% $89.9/5.97% SBA PPP Originations $319.4/1.00% n/a n/a

Deposits and Borrowed Funds

The Company continues to focus on growing relationship-based business deposits. Mr. Mahon commented, “Importantly, we continue to improve the quality of our deposit base, as evidenced by the non-interest- bearing deposits to total deposits ratio increasing to approximately 15.0% at June 30, 2020, compared to 9.6% at June 30, 2019.”

Total deposits increased by $198.6 million on a linked quarter basis to $4.44 billion at June 30, 2020. Mr. Mahon commented, “The increase in total deposits was driven by strength in our municipal deposit business and an inflow of PPP-related deposits. PPP-related deposits were approximately $104 million at June 30, 2020.”

The cost of total deposits decreased 27 basis points on a linked quarter basis. As of June 30, 2020, the Company had $875.6 million of certificates of deposits (19.7% of total deposits), with a weighted average rate of 1.52%, that were set to mature in the second half of 2020. Mr. Mahon commented, “Given the significant repricing opportunity for certificates of deposits in the second half of the year, we expect our deposit costs to continue trending downwards.”

Given the increase in deposit funding, total borrowings (excluding subordinated debt securities) were reduced to $1.02 billion at June 30, 2020, compared to $1.12 billion at the first quarter of 2020, and $1.17 billion at the second quarter of 2019.

Non-Interest Income

Non-interest income was $8.4 million during the second quarter of 2020, $4.2 million during the first quarter of 2020, and $2.8 million during the second quarter of 2019. Excluding gains and losses on equity securities and from sales of securities and other assets, non-interest income was $4.8 million during the second quarter of 2020 compared to $4.7 million during the first quarter of 2020 and $2.7 million during the second quarter of 2019.

Mr. Mahon commented, “Our commercial bank operation has produced the desired results on fee income growth, especially as it relates to gaining significant traction with our commercial customers on interest rate swap products. Fees associated with customer level swaps were $2.5 million for the second quarter of 2020 versus $1.2 million for the first quarter of 2020 and $0.3 million for the second quarter of 2019.”

Non-Interest Expense (Excluding Non-recurring Items) Down Slightly

Total non-interest expense was $29.3 million during the second quarter of 2020, $26.0 million during the first quarter of 2020, and $22.3 million during the second quarter of 2019. Excluding the impact of severance and merger-related expenses, non-interest expense was $24.3 million during the second quarter of 2020, $25.4 million during the first quarter of 2020, and $22.3 million during the second quarter of 2019.

The ratio of non-interest expense to average assets was 1.84% during the second quarter of 2020, compared to 1.68% during the linked quarter and 1.40% for the second quarter of 2019. Excluding the impact of severance and merger-related expenses, the ratio of non-interest expense to average assets was 1.52% during the second quarter of 2020, compared to 1.64% during the linked quarter and 1.40% for the second quarter of 2019.

The efficiency ratio was 60.7% during the second quarter of 2020, compared to 57.6% during the linked quarter and 56.8% during the second quarter of 2019. Excluding the impact of severance and merger-related expenses and gain on sale of securities, the efficiency ratio was 50.3% during the second quarter of 2020, compared to 56.1% during the linked quarter and 56.8% during the second quarter of 2019.

Income Tax Expense

The reported effective tax rate for the second quarter of 2020 was 21.6%, compared to 21.6% for the first quarter of 2020, and 25.4% for the second quarter of 2019.

Credit Quality

Non-performing loans at June 30, 2020 were $15.4 million, or 0.3% of total loans, compared to $18.2 million, or 0.4% of total loans, at March 31, 2020.

Under Section 4014 of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (the “CARES” Act), financial institutions had the option to delay the adoption of the Current Expected Credit Loss (“CECL”) framework until the earlier of December 31, 2020 or when the national emergency is lifted. The Bank elected to defer adoption of CECL and is utilizing its existing incurred loss framework.

A loan loss provision of $6.1 million was recorded during the second quarter of 2020, compared to a loan loss provision of $8.0 million during the first quarter of 2020, and a loan loss credit of $0.4 million during the second quarter of 2019. The $6.1 million provision for the second quarter of 2020 was primarily associated with an increase in the general loan loss reserve due to the adjustment of qualitative factors tied to the Bank’s existing incurred loss framework, to account for the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and related economic disruption.

The allowance for loan losses was 0.78% of total loans at June 30, 2020 as compared to 0.70% of total loans at March 31, 2020. Excluding $310.5 million of PPP loans, the ratio of allowance for losses to total loans at June 30, 2020 would have been 0.83%.

At June 30, 2020, non-performing assets represented 2.9% of the sum of tangible equity plus the allowance for loan losses and reserve for contingent liabilities (see “Problem Assets as a Percentage of Tangible Equity and Reserves” table and “Non-GAAP Reconciliation” table at the end of this news release).

Capital Management

The Company’s regulatory capital ratios continued to be in excess of all applicable regulatory requirements. At June 30, 2020, the Consolidated Tier 1 capital to average assets (“leverage ratio”) was 10.11%, while the Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets and Total capital to risk-weighted assets ratios were 13.07% and 16.29%, respectively.

The Bank’s regulatory capital ratios continued to be in excess of all applicable regulatory requirements. At June 30, 2020, the Bank’s leverage ratio was 9.98%, while the Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets and Total capital to risk-weighted assets ratios were 12.97% and 13.85%, respectively.

Mr. Mahon commented, “Over the course of 2020, we have raised approximately $117 million from the issuance of perpetual preferred stock. As a result, our capital position is very strong as demonstrated by a tangible equity to tangible assets ratio of 9.76% at June 30, 2020. Excluding the impact of the PPP loans, our tangible equity to tangible assets ratio would have been 10.26% at June 30, 2020; this is well above the previously communicated 9.25% minimum target for this ratio that we disclosed during our first quarter earnings call.”

Diluted earnings per common share of $0.35 exceeded the quarterly $0.14 cash dividend per share by 150.0% during the second quarter of 2020, equating to a 40.0% dividend payout ratio.

Book value per common share increased to $17.07 and tangible common book value per share (common equity less goodwill divided by number of shares outstanding) (see “Non-GAAP Reconciliation” tables at the end of this news release) increased to $15.39 at June 30, 2020.

DIME COMMUNITY BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION (Dollars in thousands except share amounts) June 30, March 31, December 31, 2020 2020 2019 ASSETS: Cash and due from banks $ 117,013 $ 246,153 $ 155,488 Mortgage-backed securities available-for-sale, at fair value 464,279 500,758 502,464 Investment securities available-for-sale, at fair value 77,728 57,067 48,531 Marketable equity securities, at fair value 5,707 5,398 5,894 Real Estate Loans: One-to-four family and cooperative/condominium apartment 182,264 176,755 148,429 Multifamily residential and residential mixed-use (1)(2) 2,988,509 3,160,248 3,385,375 Commercial real estate and commercial mixed-use 1,504,020 1,403,985 1,350,185 Acquisition, development, and construction ("ADC") 136,606 133,514 118,365 Total real estate loans 4,811,399 4,874,502 5,002,354 Commercial and industrial ("C&I") 321,009 331,816 336,412 Small Business Administration ("SBA") Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans 310,509 - - Other loans 1,463 956 1,772 Allowance for credit losses (42,492 ) (36,463 ) (28,441 ) Total loans, net 5,401,890 5,170,811 5,312,097 Premises and fixed assets, net 21,423 21,631 21,692 Premises held for sale - 514 514 Loans held for sale 1,794 1,430 500 Federal Home Loan Bank of New York ("FHLBNY") capital stock 52,305 57,146 56,019 Bank Owned Life Insurance ("BOLI") 154,036 133,128 114,257 Goodwill 55,638 55,638 55,638 Operating lease assets 36,813 36,582 37,858 Other assets 78,895 61,569 43,508 TOTAL ASSETS $ 6,467,521 $ 6,347,825 $ 6,354,460 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY: Deposits: Non-interest-bearing checking $ 664,323 $ 479,376 $ 478,549 Interest-bearing checking 231,201 162,198 151,491 Savings 406,771 390,994 374,265 Money Market 1,742,563 1,565,761 1,705,451 Sub-total 3,044,858 2,598,329 2,709,756 Certificates of deposit 1,393,554 1,641,497 1,572,869 Total Due to Depositors 4,438,412 4,239,826 4,282,625 Escrow and other deposits 87,646 116,097 76,481 FHLBNY advances 1,017,300 1,117,300 1,092,250 Subordinated notes payable, net 113,979 113,942 113,906 Other borrowings 5,000 - 110,000 Operating lease liabilities 42,733 42,614 44,098 Other liabilities 80,908 72,398 38,342 TOTAL LIABILITIES 5,785,978 5,702,177 5,757,702 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY: Preferred stock, Series A ($0.01 par, $25.00 liquidiation value, 9,000,000 shares authorized, 5,299,200 shares and 2,999,200 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2020 and March 31, 2020, respectively, and none issued or outstanding at December 31, 2019) 116,569 72,224 - Common stock ($0.01 par, 125,000,000 shares authorized, 53,724,233 shares, 53,721,189 shares and 53,721,189 shares issued at June 30, 2020, March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively, and 33,089,585 shares, 33,875,386 shares and 35,154,642 shares outstanding at June 30, 2020, March 31, 2020 and Decmeber 31, 2019, respectively) 537 537 537 Additional paid-in capital 278,581 279,327 279,322 Retained earnings 592,497 585,294 581,817 Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of deferred taxes (14,403 ) (12,632 ) (5,940 ) Unearned equity awards (7,549 ) (6,067 ) (6,731 ) Common Stock held by the Benefit Maintenance Plan (1,496 ) (1,496 ) (1,496 ) Treasury stock, at cost (20,634,648 shares, 19,845,803 shares and 18,566,547 shares at June 30, 2020, March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively) (283,193 ) (271,539 ) (250,751 ) TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY 681,543 645,648 596,758 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 6,467,521 $ 6,347,825 $ 6,354,460 (1) Includes loans underlying cooperatives. (2) While the loans within this category are often considered "commercial real estate" in nature, multifamily and loans underlying cooperatives are here reported separately from commercial real estate loans in order to emphasize the residential nature of the collateral underlying this significant component of the total loan portfolio.





DIME COMMUNITY BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Dollars in thousands except share and per share amounts) For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2020 2020 2019 2020 2019 Interest income: Loans secured by real estate $ 49,058 $ 50,117 $ 50,811 $ 99,175 $ 99,988 Commercial and industrial ("C&I") loans 5,071 4,045 4,134 9,116 7,570 Other loans 13 15 18 28 36 Mortgage-backed securities 3,064 3,305 2,961 6,369 6,158 Investment securities 582 421 570 1,003 990 Other short-term investments 846 1,002 1,457 1,848 2,904 Total interest income 58,634 58,905 59,951 117,539 117,646 Interest expense: Deposits and escrow 9,700 11,926 16,271 21,626 31,288 Borrowed funds 5,378 6,455 7,176 11,833 14,530 Total interest expense 15,078 18,381 23,447 33,459 45,818 Net interest income 43,556 40,524 36,504 84,080 71,828 Provision for loan losses 6,060 8,012 (449 ) 14,072 (128 ) Net interest income after provision for loan losses 37,496 32,512 36,953 70,008 71,956 Non-interest income: Service charges and other fees 1,083 1,203 1,264 2,286 2,363 Mortgage banking income, net 52 66 61 118 129 Gain (loss) on equity securities 436 (472 ) 148 (36 ) 416 Gain (loss) on sale of securities and other assets 3,134 8 (57 ) 3,142 (133 ) Gain on sale of loans 206 315 339 521 594 Income from BOLI 911 1,887 707 2,798 1,401 Loan level derivative income 2,494 1,163 291 3,657 291 Other 70 66 67 136 119 Total non-interest income 8,386 4,236 2,820 12,622 5,180 Non-interest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 14,719 14,846 12,061 29,565 23,945 Severance pay 3,930 70 - 4,000 - Stock benefit plan compensation expense 478 671 491 1,149 775 Occupancy and equipment 3,959 4,056 3,827 8,015 7,696 Data processing costs 2,007 2,024 1,908 4,031 3,974 Marketing 136 397 465 533 931 Federal deposit insurance premiums 529 477 586 1,006 1,040 Merger expenses 1,072 586 - 1,658 - Other 2,516 2,913 2,958 5,429 5,987 Total non-interest expense 29,346 26,040 22,296 55,386 44,348 Income before taxes 16,536 10,708 17,477 27,244 32,788 Income tax expense 3,570 2,316 4,442 5,886 8,252 Net income 12,966 8,392 13,035 21,358 $ 24,536 Preferred stock dividends 1,140 - - 1,140 - Net income available to common stockholders $ 11,826 $ 8,392 $ 13,035 $ 20,218 $ 24,536 Earnings per Common Share ("EPS"): Basic $ 0.36 $ 0.24 $ 0.36 $ 0.60 $ 0.68 Diluted $ 0.35 $ 0.24 $ 0.36 $ 0.59 $ 0.68 Average common shares outstanding for Diluted EPS 33,243,700 34,631,965 35,864,389 33,994,124 35,944,361







DIME COMMUNITY BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES UNAUDITED SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Dollars in thousands except per share amounts) At or For the Three Months Ended At or For the Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2020 2020 2019 2020 2019 Per Share Data: Reported EPS (Diluted) $ 0.35 $ 0.24 $ 0.36 $ 0.59 $ 0.68 Cash dividends paid per common share 0.14 0.14 0.14 0.28 0.28 Book value per common share 17.07 16.93 16.96 17.07 16.96 Tangible common book value per share (1) 15.39 15.29 15.41 15.39 15.41 Dividend payout ratio 40.00 % 58.33 % 38.89 % 47.46 % 41.18 % Performance Ratios (Based upon Reported Net Income): Return on average assets 0.81 % 0.54 % 0.82 % 0.68 % 0.77 % Return on average equity 7.96 5.35 8.59 6.68 8.10 Return on average tangible equity (1) 8.71 5.87 9.45 7.32 8.92 Return on average tangible common equity (1) 9.23 6.27 9.45 7.72 8.92 Net interest spread 2.61 2.46 2.08 2.53 2.05 Net interest margin 2.86 2.72 2.38 2.79 2.35 Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 124.97 120.93 119.47 122.94 118.80 Non-interest expense to average assets 1.84 1.68 1.40 1.76 1.39 Efficiency ratio 60.67 57.58 56.83 59.18 58.25 Loan-to-deposit ratio at end of period 122.67 122.82 124.71 122.67 124.71 CRE consolidated concentration ratio (2) 544.90 588.64 697.30 544.90 697.30 Effective tax rate 21.59 21.63 25.42 21.60 25.17 Average Balance Data: Average assets $ 6,389,768 $ 6,207,949 $ 6,391,476 $ 6,298,859 $ 6,377,787 Average interest-earning assets 6,091,545 5,949,363 6,134,510 6,020,454 6,122,902 Average loans 5,387,839 5,286,487 5,492,455 5,335,663 5,468,878 Average deposits 4,413,182 4,177,592 4,378,999 4,295,387 4,360,022 Average equity 651,319 627,344 607,152 639,332 605,613 Average tangible equity (1) 595,681 571,706 551,515 583,694 549,976 Average tangible common equity (1) 512,371 535,594 551,515 523,983 549,976 Asset Quality Summary: Non-performing loans (excluding loans held for sale) $ 15,383 $ 18,157 $ 2,538 $ 15,383 $ 2,538 Non-performing assets 15,383 18,157 2,538 15,383 2,538 Loans delinquent 30 to 89 days at period end 6,278 13 105 6,278 105 Net (recoveries) charge-offs 31 (10 ) 358 21 520 Non-performing assets/ Total assets 0.24 % 0.29 % 0.04 % 0.24 % 0.04 % Non-performing loans/ Total loans 0.28 0.35 0.05 0.28 0.05 Allowance for loan loss/ Total loans 0.78 0.70 0.38 0.78 0.38 Allowance for loan loss/ Non-performing loans 276.23 200.82 832.70 276.23 832.70 Capital Ratios - Consolidated: Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1) 7.94 % 8.23 % 8.58 % 7.94 % 8.58 % Tangible equity to tangible assets (1) 9.76 9.38 8.58 9.76 8.58 Tier 1 common equity ratio 10.69 10.69 10.94 10.69 10.94 Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 13.07 12.15 10.94 13.07 10.94 Total risk-based capital ratio 16.29 15.21 13.58 16.29 13.58 Tier 1 leverage ratio 10.11 9.80 8.83 10.11 8.83 Capital Ratios - Bank Only: Tier 1 common equity ratio 12.97 % 12.72 % 12.14 % 12.97 % 12.14 % Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 12.97 12.72 12.14 12.97 12.14 Total risk-based capital ratio 13.85 13.47 12.56 13.85 12.56 Tier 1 leverage ratio 9.98 9.93 9.77 9.98 9.77 (1) See "Non-GAAP Reconciliation" table for reconciliation of tangible equity, tangible common equity, and tangible assets. Average balances are calculated using the ending balance for months during the period indicated. (2) The CRE concentration ratio is calculated using the sum of commercial real estate, excluding owner occupied commercial real estate, multifamily, and ADC, divided by consolidated capital.





DIME COMMUNITY BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES UNAUDITED AVERAGE BALANCES AND NET INTEREST INCOME (Dollars in thousands) For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 March 31, 2020 June 30, 2019 Average Average Average Average Yield/ Average Yield/ Average Yield/ Balance Interest Cost Balance Interest Cost Balance Interest Cost Assets: Interest-earning assets: Real estate loans $ 4,867,970 $ 49,058 4.03 % $ 4,954,391 $ 50,117 4.05 % $ 5,201,395 $ 50,811 3.91 % Commercial and industrial loans 518,999 5,071 3.91 327,653 4,045 4.94 289,843 4,134 5.71 Other loans 870 13 5.98 1,443 15 4.16 1,217 18 5.92 Mortgage-backed securities 468,705 3,064 2.61 486,722 3,305 2.72 423,387 2,961 2.80 Investment securities 65,155 582 3.57 47,060 421 3.58 64,488 570 3.54 Other short-term investments 169,846 846 1.99 132,094 1,002 3.03 154,180 1,457 3.78 Total interest-earning assets 6,091,545 58,634 3.85 % 5,949,363 58,905 3.96 % 6,134,510 59,951 3.91 % Non-interest-earning assets 298,223 258,586 256,966 Total assets $ 6,389,768 $ 6,207,949 $ 6,391,476 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity: Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing checking accounts $ 222,694 $ 212 0.38 % $ 159,027 $ 87 0.22 % $ 125,041 $ 91 0.29 % Money market accounts 1,656,394 2,495 0.61 1,580,779 3,586 0.91 1,908,737 7,397 1.55 Savings accounts 404,389 305 0.30 383,769 367 0.38 327,312 46 0.06 Certificates of deposit 1,511,598 6,688 1.78 1,586,549 7,886 2.00 1,595,849 8,737 2.20 Total interest-bearing deposits 3,795,075 9,700 1.03 3,710,124 11,926 1.29 3,956,939 16,271 1.65 FHLBNY advances 962,657 4,047 1.69 1,085,553 5,085 1.88 1,050,824 5,756 2.20 Subordinated notes payable, net 113,955 1,330 4.69 113,918 1,330 4.70 113,808 1,330 4.69 Other borrowings 2,747 1 0.15 9,890 40 1.63 13,308 90 2.71 Borrowed Funds 1,079,359 5,378 2.00 1,209,361 6,455 2.15 1,177,940 7,176 2.44 Total interest-bearing liabilities 4,874,434 15,078 1.24 % 4,919,485 18,381 1.50 % 5,134,879 23,447 1.83 % Non-interest-bearing checking accounts 618,107 467,468 422,060 Other non-interest-bearing liabilities 245,908 193,652 227,385 Total liabilities 5,738,449 5,580,605 5,784,324 Stockholders' equity 651,319 627,344 607,152 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 6,389,768 $ 6,207,949 $ 6,391,476 Net interest income $ 43,556 $ 40,524 $ 36,504 Net interest spread 2.61 % 2.46 % 2.08 % Net interest-earning assets $ 1,217,111 $ 1,029,878 $ 999,631 Net interest margin 2.86 % 2.72 % 2.38 % Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities 124.97 % 120.93 % 119.47 % Deposits (including non-interest-bearing checking accounts) $ 4,413,182 $ 9,700 0.88 % $ 4,177,592 $ 11,926 1.15 % $ 4,378,999 $ 16,271 1.49 %







DIME COMMUNITY BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES UNAUDITED SCHEDULE OF LOAN COMPOSITION AND WEIGHTED AVERAGE RATES ("WAR") (1) (Dollars in thousands) At June 30, 2020 At March 31, 2020 At June 30, 2019 Balance WAR Balance WAR Balance WAR Loan balances at period end: One-to-four family residential, including condominium and cooperative apartment $ 182,264 3.98 % $ 176,755 3.89 % $ 120,523 4.60 % Multifamily residential and residential mixed-use (2)(3) 2,988,509 3.77 3,160,248 3.78 3,736,500 3.69 Commercial real estate and commercial mixed-use 1,504,020 4.06 1,403,985 4.28 1,279,188 4.26 Acquisition, development, and construction ("ADC") 136,606 5.08 133,514 5.11 77,479 6.57 Total real estate loans 4,811,399 3.91 4,874,502 3.96 5,213,690 3.88 Commercial and industrial ("C&I") 321,009 4.39 331,816 4.49 316,061 5.78 Small Business Administration ("SBA") Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans 310,509 1.00 - - - - Total $ 5,442,917 3.77 % $ 5,206,318 4.00 % $ 5,529,751 3.99 % (1) Weighted average rate is calculated by aggregating interest based on the current loan rate from each loan in the category, divided by the total amount of loans in the category. (2) Includes loans underlying cooperatives. (3) While the loans within this category are often considered "commercial real estate" in nature, multifamily and loans underlying cooperatives are here reported separately from commercial real estate loans in order to emphasize the residential nature of the collateral underlying this significant component of the total loan portfolio.





DIME COMMUNITY BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES UNAUDITED SCHEDULE OF NON-PERFORMING ASSETS AND TROUBLED DEBT RESTRUCTURINGS ("TDRs") (Dollars in thousands) At June 30, At March 31, At June 30, 2020 2020 2019 Non-Performing Loans One-to-four family residential, including condominium and cooperative apartment $ 819 $ 6,685 $ 832 Multifamily residential and residential mixed-use (1)(2) 1,377 1,332 428 Commercial real estate and commercial mixed-use real estate (2) 3,003 56 1,274 C&I 10,176 10,082 - Other 8 2 4 Total Non-Performing Loans (3) $ 15,383 $ 18,157 $ 2,538 Total Non-Performing Assets $ 15,383 $ 18,157 $ 2,538 Performing TDR Loans One-to-four family and cooperative/condominium apartment $ - $ - $ 11 Multifamily residential and mixed-use residential real estate (1)(2) - - 252 Commercial real estate and commercial mixed-use real estate (2) - - 4,037 Total Performing TDRs $ - $ - $ 4,300 (1) Includes loans underlying cooperatives. (2) While the loans within this category are often considered "commercial real estate" in nature, multifamily and loans underlying cooperatives are here reported separately from commercial real estate loans in order to emphasize the residential nature of the collateral underlying this significant component of the total loan portfolio. (3) There were no non-accruing TDRs for the periods indicated. PROBLEM ASSETS AS A PERCENTAGE OF TANGIBLE EQUITY AND RESERVES (Dollars in thousands) At June 30, At March 31, At June 30, 2020 2020 2019 Total Non-Performing Assets $ 15,383 $ 18,157 $ 2,538 Loans 90 days or more past due on accrual status (4) 3,691 1,033 1,531 TOTAL PROBLEM ASSETS $ 19,074 $ 19,190 $ 4,069 Tangible equity (5) $ 625,905 $ 590,010 $ 553,063 Allowance for loan losses and reserves for contingent liabilities 42,517 36,488 21,159 TANGIBLE EQUITY PLUS RESERVES $ 668,422 $ 626,498 $ 574,222 PROBLEM ASSETS AS A PERCENTAGE OF TANGIBLE EQUITY AND RESERVES 2.9 % 3.1 % 0.7 % (4) These loans were, as of the respective dates indicated, expected to be either satisfied, made current or re-financed in the near future, and were not expected to result in any loss of contractual principal or interest. These loans are not included in non-performing loans. (5) See "Non-GAAP Reconciliation" table for reconciliation of tangible common equity and tangible assets.





