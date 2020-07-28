BLUEFIELD, Va., July 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: FCBC) ( www.firstcommunitybank.com ) (the “Company”) today reported its unaudited results of operations and other financial information for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. The Company reported net income of $8.24 million, or $0.46 per diluted common share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, which was a decrease of $0.20, or 30.30%, over the same quarter of 2019. Net income was $16.11 million, or $0.90 per diluted common share, for the six months ended June 30, 2020, which represents a 29.13% decrease in per share diluted earnings compared to the same period of 2019.

Additionally, today the Company declared a quarterly cash dividend to common shareholders of twenty-five cents ($0.25) per common share. The quarterly dividend is payable to common shareholders of record on August 7, 2020, and is expected to be paid on or about August 21, 2020. The current year is the 35th consecutive year of regular dividends to common shareholders.

Second Quarter 2020 and Current Highlights

Pandemic and General The Company’s social distancing practices at its branches and corporate offices continue today. Remote working environments remain in place for approximately 60% of the Company’s back office workforce. The Company implemented a pay differential for employees working at branch and back-office locations which ended May 31, 2020. As a result of the pay differential and other COVID-19 related expenses, the Company incurred approximately $612 thousand in additional expenses for the quarter. In order to aid its affected customers, the Company modified or deferred payments on 1,277 commercial loans totaling $340.00 million in principal balances and 1,820 retail loans totaling $96.11 million in principal balances. Through June 30, 2020, the Company processed 758 loans with original principal balances totaling $60.23 million through the SBA’s Paycheck Protection Program. As a result of the low interest rate environment, the Company’s pipeline for mortgage loans grew to approximately $99.75 million at June 30, 2020, and stood at $101.39 million at July 24, 2020.



Income Statement Second quarter earnings reflect a loan loss provision of $3.83 million, an increase of $2.25 million over second quarter of 2019, to recognize the impact of the coronavirus slowdown. Coupled with the provision in the first quarter of 2020, the second quarter provision had the cumulative effect of increasing loan loss reserve $5.33 million. Despite the significant increase in loan loss provision, return on average assets remained strong at 1.15% for both the second quarter and the six month period. The significant increase in loan loss provision over previous quarterly provisions reduced return on average assets for the quarter by 0.24%. Net interest margin decreased 50 basis points to 4.22% compared to the same quarter of 2019. Net interest margin decreased 20 basis points to 4.46% for the six months compared to the same period of 2019. Both period decreases are reflective of the current historic low interest rate environment. Pandemic shutdowns and stay-at-home orders had a significant negative impact on deposit service charges.



Balance Sheet As of June 30, 2020, the Company continues to significantly exceed regulatory “well capitalized” targets, as well as all capital targets of its capital management plan. The Company completed its previous share repurchase authorization in the first quarter of 2020, prior to the onset of the current coronavirus pandemic, which completed a strategic objective of acquiring 6.6 million shares, returning over $149 million in surplus capital to shareholders. In light of the uncertain economic forecast, the Company has temporarily delayed consideration of a new share repurchase authorization to preserve and further accumulate surplus capital. Total deposits have grown $167.93 million, or 7.21%, during 2020 with $125.03 million of the increase coming in interest free categories.



Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to financial statements prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), the Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures that provide useful information for financial and operational decision making, evaluating trends, and comparing financial results to other financial institutions. The non-GAAP financial measures presented in this news release include “tangible book value per common share,” “return on average tangible common equity,” “adjusted earnings,” “adjusted diluted earnings per share,” “adjusted return on average assets,” “adjusted return on average common equity,” “adjusted return on average tangible common equity,” and certain financial measures presented on a fully taxable equivalent (“FTE”) basis. FTE basis is calculated using the federal statutory income tax rate of 21%. While the Company believes certain non-GAAP financial measures enhance the understanding of its business and performance, they are supplemental and not a substitute for, or more important than, financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP and may not be comparable to those reported by other financial institutions.

About First Community Bankshares, Inc.

First Community Bankshares, Inc., a financial holding company headquartered in Bluefield, Virginia, provides banking products and services through its wholly owned subsidiary First Community Bank. First Community Bank operated 58 branch banking locations in Virginia, West Virginia, North Carolina, and Tennessee as of June 30, 2020. First Community Bank offers wealth management and investment advice through its Trust Division and First Community Wealth Management, which collectively managed and administered $1.10 billion in combined assets as of June 30, 2020. The Company reported consolidated assets of $2.95 billion as of June 30, 2020. The Company’s common stock is listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the trading symbol, “FCBC”. Additional investor information is available on the Company’s website at www.firstcommunitybank.com.

This news release may include forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations that involve risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may differ materially. These risks include: changes in business or other market conditions; the timely development, production and acceptance of new products and services; the challenge of managing asset/liability levels; the management of credit risk and interest rate risk; the difficulty of keeping expense growth at modest levels while increasing revenues; and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company’s Securities and Exchange Commission reports including, but not limited to, the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the most recent fiscal year end. Pursuant to the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, the Company does not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made.





CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, June 30, (Amounts in thousands, except share and per share data) 2020 2020 2019 2019 2019 2020 2019 Interest income Interest and fees on loans $ 26,991 $ 28,058 $ 21,837 $ 22,068 $ 22,721 $ 55,049 $ 44,900 Interest on securities 713 918 870 857 895 1,631 1,989 Interest on deposits in banks 82 533 663 680 766 615 1,104 Total interest income 27,786 29,509 23,370 23,605 24,382 57,295 47,993 Interest expense Interest on deposits 1,445 1,825 1,312 1,383 1,392 3,270 2,697 Interest on borrowings 2 2 1 1 1 4 121 Total interest expense 1,447 1,827 1,313 1,384 1,393 3,274 2,818 Net interest income 26,339 27,682 22,057 22,221 22,989 54,021 45,175 Provision for loan losses 3,831 3,500 91 675 1,585 7,331 2,805 Net interest income after provision 22,508 24,182 21,966 21,546 21,404 46,690 42,370 Noninterest income 6,913 7,549 9,314 7,634 8,649 14,462 16,729 Noninterest expense 18,913 21,664 18,883 17,444 16,651 40,577 33,436 Income before income taxes 10,508 10,067 12,397 11,736 13,402 20,575 25,663 Income tax expense 2,270 2,195 2,833 2,580 2,951 4,465 5,581 Net income $ 8,238 $ 7,872 $ 9,564 $ 9,156 $ 10,451 $ 16,110 $ 20,082 Earnings per common share Basic $ 0.47 $ 0.44 $ 0.61 $ 0.59 $ 0.67 $ 0.90 $ 1.27 Diluted 0.46 0.44 0.61 0.58 0.66 0.90 1.27 Cash dividends per common share Regular 0.25 0.25 0.25 0.25 0.25 0.50 0.46 Weighted average shares outstanding Basic 17,701,853 17,998,994 15,611,093 15,603,992 15,712,204 17,850,423 15,775,462 Diluted 17,728,300 18,050,071 15,670,047 15,664,587 15,775,320 17,888,325 15,847,498 Performance ratios Return on average assets 1.15 % 1.16 % 1.71 % 1.65 % 1.89 % 1.15 % 1.82 % Return on average common equity 7.97 % 7.49 % 11.08 % 10.80 % 12.57 % 7.73 % 12.17 % Return on average tangible common equity(1) 11.91 % 11.12 % 15.33 % 15.19 % 17.57 % 11.51 % 17.04 % (1) A non-GAAP financial measure defined as net income divided by average stockholders' equity less average goodwill and other intangible assets









RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET INCOME TO NON-GAAP ADJUSTED EARNINGS (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, June 30, 2020 2020 2019 2019 2019 2020 2019 (Amounts in thousands, except per share data) Net income $ 8,238 $ 7,872 $ 9,564 $ 9,156 $ 10,451 $ 16,110 $ 20,082 Adjustments: Net (gain) loss on sale of securities - (385 ) - - 43 (385 ) 43 Merger, acquisition, and divestiture expense - 1,893 1,532 592 - 1,893 - Other items(1) - - (2,395 ) (900 ) (2,025 ) - (3,700 ) Total adjustments - 1,508 (863 ) (308 ) (1,982 ) 1,508 (3,657 ) Tax effect - 354 (331 ) (134 ) (550 ) 354 (878 ) Adjusted earnings, non-GAAP $ 8,238 $ 9,026 $ 9,032 $ 8,982 $ 9,019 $ 17,264 $ 17,303 Adjusted diluted earnings per common share, non-GAAP $ 0.46 $ 0.50 $ 0.58 $ 0.57 $ 0.57 $ 0.97 $ 1.09 Performance ratios, non-GAAP Adjusted return on average assets 1.15 % 1.33 % 1.61 % 1.62 % 1.63 % 1.24 % 1.57 % Adjusted return on average common equity 7.97 % 8.59 % 10.46 % 10.59 % 10.84 % 8.28 % 10.48 % Adjusted return on average tangible common equity(2) 11.91 % 12.75 % 14.48 % 14.90 % 15.16 % 12.33 % 14.68 % (1) Includes other non-recurring income and expense items (2) A non-GAAP financial measure defined as adjusted earnings divided by average stockholders' equity less average goodwill and other intangible assets









AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS AND NET INTEREST INCOME ANALYSIS (Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 2019 Average Average Yield/ Average Average Yield/ (Amounts in thousands) Balance Interest(1) Rate(1) Balance Interest(1) Rate(1) Assets Earning assets Loans(2)(3) $ 2,129,513 $ 27,040 5.11 % $ 1,721,392 $ 22,772 5.31 % Securities available for sale 103,378 839 3.26 % 126,153 1,068 3.41 % Interest-bearing deposits 293,791 81 0.11 % 125,759 766 2.44 % Total earning assets 2,526,682 27,960 4.45 % 1,973,304 24,606 5.00 % Other assets 356,913 248,270 Total assets $ 2,883,595 $ 2,221,574 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Interest-bearing deposits Demand deposits $ 547,445 $ 98 0.07 % $ 454,246 $ 77 0.07 % Savings deposits 707,298 240 0.14 % 504,854 192 0.15 % Time deposits 465,212 1,107 0.96 % 429,469 1,123 1.05 % Total interest-bearing deposits 1,719,955 1,445 0.34 % 1,388,569 1,392 0.40 % Borrowings Retail repurchase agreements 1,244 1 0.14 % 3,024 1 0.13 % FHLB advances and other borrowings - - - - - - Total borrowings 1,244 1 0.32 % 3,024 1 0.13 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,721,199 1,446 0.34 % 1,391,593 1,393 0.40 % Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 711,174 468,782 Other liabilities 35,467 27,604 Total liabilities 2,467,840 1,887,979 Stockholders' equity 415,755 333,595 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,883,595 $ 2,221,574 Net interest income, FTE(1) $ 26,514 $ 23,213 Net interest rate spread 4.11 % 4.60 % Net interest margin, FTE(1) 4.22 % 4.72 % (1) Interest income and average yield/rate are presented on a FTE, non-GAAP, basis using the federal statutory income tax rate of 21%. (2) Nonaccrual loans are included in the average balance; however, no related interest income is recorded during the period of nonaccrual. (3) Interest on loans includes non-cash and accelerated purchase accounting accretion of $1.50 million and $1.39 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively.









AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS AND NET INTEREST INCOME ANALYSIS (Unaudited) Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 2019 Average Average Yield/ Average Average Yield/ (Amounts in thousands) Balance Interest(1) Rate(1) Balance Interest(1) Rate(1) Assets Earning assets Loans(2)(3) $ 2,105,323 $ 55,145 5.27 % $ 1,743,141 $ 45,008 5.21 % Securities available for sale 119,744 1,899 3.19 % 135,914 2,299 3.41 % Securities held to maturity - - - 6,140 45 1.48 % Interest-bearing deposits 228,636 616 0.53 % 90,423 1,104 2.46 % Total earning assets 2,453,703 57,660 4.73 % 1,975,618 48,456 4.95 % Other assets 355,280 248,118 Total assets $ 2,808,983 $ 2,223,736 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Interest-bearing deposits Demand deposits $ 525,024 $ 188 0.07 % $ 450,655 $ 114 0.05 % Savings deposits 693,477 654 0.19 % 503,075 367 0.15 % Time deposits 475,149 2,429 1.03 % 433,936 2,216 1.03 % Total interest-bearing deposits 1,693,650 3,271 0.39 % 1,387,666 2,697 0.39 % Borrowings Retail repurchase agreements 1,346 3 0.39 % 3,141 2 0.13 % Wholesale repurchase agreements - - - 7,597 119 3.16 % FHLB advances and other borrowings 72 1 2.23 % - - - Total borrowings 1,418 4 0.57 % 10,738 121 2.27 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,695,068 3,275 0.39 % 1,398,404 2,818 0.41 % Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 655,906 464,299 Other liabilities 38,820 28,245 Total liabilities 2,389,794 1,890,948 Stockholders' equity 419,189 332,788 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,808,983 $ 2,223,736 Net interest income, FTE(1) $ 54,385 $ 45,638 Net interest rate spread 4.34 % 4.54 % Net interest margin, FTE(1) 4.46 % 4.66 % (1)Interest income and average yield/rate are presented on a FTE, non-GAAP, basis using the federal statutory income tax rate of 21%. (2)Nonaccrual loans are included in the average balance; however, no related interest income is recorded during the period of nonaccrual. (3)Interest on loans includes non-cash and accelerated purchase accounting accretion of $3.46 million and $2.15 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively.









CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED QUARTERLY NONINTEREST INCOME AND EXPENSE (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, June 30, (Amounts in thousands) 2020 2020 2019 2019 2019 2020 2019 Noninterest income Wealth management $ 854 $ 844 $ 842 $ 952 $ 884 $ 1,698 $ 1,629 Service charges on deposits 2,560 3,731 3,702 3,785 3,699 6,291 7,107 Other service charges and fees 2,617 2,231 2,096 2,007 2,129 4,848 4,178 Net gain (loss) on sale of securities - 385 - - (43 ) 385 (43 ) Net FDIC indemnification asset amortization (483 ) (486 ) (590 ) (719 ) (516 ) (969 ) (1,068 ) Other income - - 2,395 900 2,025 - 3,700 Other operating income 1,365 844 869 709 471 2,209 1,226 Total noninterest income $ 6,913 $ 7,549 $ 9,314 $ 7,634 $ 8,649 $ 14,462 $ 16,729 Noninterest expense Salaries and employee benefits $ 11,015 $ 11,386 $ 9,495 $ 9,334 $ 9,153 $ 22,401 $ 18,319 Occupancy expense 1,275 1,315 1,057 1,042 1,082 2,590 2,235 Furniture and equipment expense 1,316 1,384 1,179 1,183 1,062 2,700 2,095 Service fees 1,329 1,523 721 1,053 1,231 2,852 2,261 Advertising and public relations 475 512 478 795 513 987 1,037 Professional fees 307 233 408 375 328 540 742 Amortization of intangibles 360 361 251 251 249 721 495 FDIC premiums and assessments 33 - - - 150 33 318 Merger, acquisition, and divestiture expense - 1,893 1,532 592 - 1,893 - Other operating expense 2,803 3,057 3,762 2,819 2,883 5,860 5,934 Total noninterest expense $ 18,913 $ 21,664 $ 18,883 $ 17,444 $ 16,651 $ 40,577 $ 33,436









CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED QUARTERLY BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)

June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, (Amounts in thousands, except per share data) 2020 2020 2019 2019 2019 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 421,492 $ 241,613 $ 217,009 $ 182,458 $ 156,478 Debt securities available for sale 98,367 107,753 169,574 115,537 119,076 Loans held for sale - - 263 - - Loans held for investment, net of unearned income Noncovered 2,125,560 2,084,610 2,101,599 1,679,958 1,705,408 Covered 11,257 12,115 12,861 14,158 15,520 Allowance for loan losses (23,758 ) (21,137 ) (18,425 ) (18,493 ) (18,540 ) Loans held for investment, net 2,113,059 2,075,588 2,096,035 1,675,623 1,702,388 FDIC indemnification asset 1,943 2,433 2,883 3,458 4,020 Premises and equipment, net 62,658 63,319 62,824 48,521 48,262 Other real estate owned, noncovered 2,181 2,502 3,969 2,528 3,810 Other real estate owned, covered - - - - 152 Interest receivable 8,380 6,117 6,677 4,842 5,317 Goodwill 129,565 129,565 129,565 92,744 92,744 Other intangible assets 7,798 8,159 8,519 4,280 4,532 Other assets 103,623 101,912 101,529 75,056 75,248 Total assets $ 2,949,066 $ 2,738,961 $ 2,798,847 $ 2,205,047 $ 2,212,027 Liabilities Deposits Noninterest-bearing $ 752,899 $ 620,292 $ 627,868 $ 472,478 $ 480,573 Interest-bearing 1,744,947 1,668,122 1,702,044 1,364,374 1,367,465 Total deposits 2,497,846 2,288,414 2,329,912 1,836,852 1,848,038 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 1,100 1,348 1,601 1,863 3,083 FHLB and other borrowings - 1,000 - - - Interest, taxes, and other liabilities 34,290 36,593 38,515 28,969 27,220 Total liabilities 2,533,236 2,327,355 2,370,028 1,867,684 1,878,341 Stockholders' equity Common stock 17,710 17,700 18,377 15,580 15,633 Additional paid-in capital 172,601 172,231 192,413 108,222 109,816 Retained earnings 226,627 222,814 219,535 213,866 208,618 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,108 ) (1,139 ) (1,506 ) (305 ) (381 ) Total stockholders' equity 415,830 411,606 428,819 337,363 333,686 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,949,066 $ 2,738,961 $ 2,798,847 $ 2,205,047 $ 2,212,027 Shares outstanding at period-end 17,709,569 17,700,140 18,376,991 15,579,740 15,633,388 Book value per common share $ 23.48 $ 23.25 $ 23.33 $ 21.65 $ 21.34 Tangible book value per common share(1) 15.72 15.47 15.82 15.43 15.12 (1) A non-GAAP financial measure defined as stockholders' equity less goodwill and other intangible assets, divided by shares outstanding









SELECTED CREDIT QUALITY INFORMATION (Unaudited) June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, (Amounts in thousands) 2020 2020 2019 2019 2019 Allowance for Loan Losses Beginning balance $ 21,137 $ 18,425 $ 18,493 $ 18,540 $ 18,243 Provision for loan losses charged to operations 3,831 3,500 91 675 1,585 Charge-offs (1,672 ) (1,194 ) (1,353 ) (964 ) (2,114 ) Recoveries 462 406 1,194 242 826 Net charge-offs (1,210 ) (788 ) (159 ) (722 ) (1,288 ) Ending balance $ 23,758 $ 21,137 $ 18,425 $ 18,493 $ 18,540 Nonperforming Assets Non-covered nonperforming assets Nonaccrual loans $ 24,471 $ 20,263 $ 16,113 $ 16,701 $ 16,368 Accruing loans past due 90 days or more 284 329 144 107 37 Troubled debt restructurings ("TDRs")(1) 598 623 720 668 821 Total non-covered nonperforming loans 23,353 21,215 16,977 17,476 17,226 OREO 2,181 2,502 3,969 2,528 3,810 Total non-covered nonperforming assets $ 27,534 $ 23,717 $ 20,946 $ 20,004 $ 21,036 Covered nonperforming assets Nonaccrual loans $ 299 $ 145 $ 244 $ 243 $ 203 Total covered nonperforming loans 299 145 244 243 203 OREO - - - - 152 Total covered nonperforming assets $ 299 $ 145 $ 244 $ 243 $ 355 Additional Information Performing TDRs(2) $ 10,822 $ 8,429 $ 5,855 $ 5,635 $ 5,676 Total Accruing TDRs(3) 11,420 9,052 6,575 6,303 6,497 Non-covered ratios Nonperforming loans to total loans 1.19 % 1.02 % 0.81 % 1.04 % 1.01 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.94 % 0.87 % 0.75 % 0.91 % 0.96 % Non-PCI allowance to nonperforming loans 93.71 % 99.63 % 108.53 % 105.82 % 107.63 % Non-PCI allowance to total loans 1.12 % 1.01 % 0.88 % 1.10 % 1.09 % Annualized net charge-offs to average loans 0.23 % 0.15 % 0.04 % 0.17 % 0.30 % Total ratios Nonperforming loans to total loans 1.20 % 1.02 % 0.81 % 1.05 % 1.01 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.94 % 0.87 % 0.76 % 0.92 % 0.97 % Allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans 92.62 % 98.96 % 106.99 % 104.37 % 106.37 % Allowance for loan losses to total loans 1.11 % 1.01 % 0.87 % 1.09 % 1.08 % Annualized net charge-offs to average loans 0.23 % 0.15 % 0.04 % 0.17 % 0.30 % (1) Accruing TDRs restructured within the past six months or nonperforming (2) Accruing TDRs with six months or more of satisfactory payment performance (3) Accruing total TDRs





