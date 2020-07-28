New York, July 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Asia Pacific FPGA Security Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis By Configuration, Technology, End User, and Country" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05934775/?utm_source=GNW

Wireless technologies such as 2G, 3G, and 4G are already well established among customers. However, the demand for more robust networks is on the rise with increasing bandwidth requirements. 5G is the next-generation technology that ensures promising performance enhancements for the implementation of IoT and artificial intelligence over the existing network technologies. The rise in 5G deployments is providing future growth opportunities to the FPGA security market players to grow during the forecast period.

The telecommunications segment led the FPGA security market based on end user in 2019.Cellular infrastructure and wireline access networks are facing a rapid transformation, to provide terabytes of high-value content to the consumers. FPGAs have several applications in the telecommunications and networking sector. The devices enable system designers to utilize silicon designs which let them develop and execute their own designs rather than utilizing other designs that may not be suitable for their particular requirements.

The overall Asia-Pacific FPGA security market size has been derived using both primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.



The process also serves the purpose of obtaining overview and forecast for the Asia-Pacific FPGA security market with respects to all the segments pertaining to the region.Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate the data, as well as to gain more analytical insights into the topic.



The participants of this process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers along with external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the Asia-Pacific FPGA security market. Efinix, Inc; Flex Logix Technologies, Inc.; Intel Corporation; Lattice Semiconductor Corporation; Microchip Technology Inc.; QuickLogic Corporation; S2C; and Xilinx, Inc. are among the key players operating in the market in this region.



