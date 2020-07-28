Announces Approximately $400 Million in Annualized Cost Reductions
Company has Reopened Most Bath & Body Works and Victoria’s Secret Stores in North America
COLUMBUS, Ohio, July 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- L Brands, Inc. (NYSE: LB) today provided an update on actions the company is taking to drive long-term shareholder value and toward establishing Bath & Body Works as a pure-play public company and preparing the Victoria’s Secret Lingerie, Victoria’s Secret Beauty and PINK businesses (collectively, Victoria’s Secret) to operate as a separate, standalone company.
Expense Reductions
The company today announced that it expects to deliver approximately $400 million in annualized cost reductions through its profit improvement plan for Victoria’s Secret and actions to decentralize and streamline shared corporate and other functions. Approximately $175 million of savings are expected to be achieved in fiscal 2020. In the second quarter of fiscal 2020, the company expects to record pre-tax severance costs of approximately $75 million related to the headcount reductions described below.
The company expects to generate these annualized cost reductions through the following:
Andrew Meslow, CEO of L Brands, commented, “The Board and management remain committed to separating the Bath & Body Works and Victoria’s Secret businesses, as well as improving the profitability of the Victoria’s Secret business. During the second quarter, we made meaningful progress toward these goals. Decisions relating to our workforce are incredibly difficult and not taken lightly, but these actions are necessary to best position our company for the long-term. On behalf of the Board and management team, I’d like to extend our deepest appreciation to the impacted associates for their contributions and dedication over the years.”
Business Update
As of today, most Bath & Body Works and Victoria’s Secret stores in North America have reopened. Sales at both businesses have been strong and have exceeded the company’s expectations. Total company net sales for the second quarter are expected to be down approximately 20% compared to last year, including an increase of roughly 10% at Bath & Body Works and an approximate 40% decline at Victoria’s Secret. Total direct channel sales at both businesses are up significantly versus last year, offset by a decline in store sales, as stores were closed for periods of time during the quarter due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The company’s cash and liquidity position also remains strong. Its cash balance, as of July 24, was more than $2.5 billion, with no amounts drawn under its $1 billion asset-backed loan facility.
Meslow stated, “We are pleased to have reopened most of our retail stores in North America and to be able to serve our customers both online and in person. Our teams are focused on safely welcoming our customers to our Bath & Body Works and Victoria’s Secret locations and providing merchandise to meet their needs, while continuing to adhere to evolving local and state guidelines.”
Second Quarter 2020 Earnings
The company will report its second quarter earnings results on Aug. 19 and will conduct its second quarter earnings call at 9 a.m. Eastern on Aug. 20.
ABOUT L BRANDS:
L Brands, through Bath & Body Works, Victoria’s Secret and PINK, is an international company. The company operates 2,897 company-owned specialty stores in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom and Greater China, and its brands are also sold in more than 700 franchised locations worldwide. The company’s products are also available online at www.BathandBodyWorks.com and www.VictoriasSecret.com.
Safe Harbor Statement Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995
We caution that any forward-looking statements (as such term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) contained in this press release or made by our company or our management involve risks and uncertainties and are subject to change based on various factors, many of which are beyond our control. Accordingly, our future performance and financial results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in any such forward-looking statements. Words such as “estimate,” “project,” “plan,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “planned,” “potential” and any similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements. Risks associated with the following factors, among others, in some cases have affected and in the future could affect our financial performance and actual results and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements included in this press release or otherwise made by our company or our management:
We are not under any obligation and do not intend to make publicly available any update or other revisions to any of the forward-looking statements contained in this press release to reflect circumstances existing after the date of this press release or to reflect the occurrence of future events even if experience or future events make it clear that any expected results expressed or implied by those forward-looking statements will not be realized.
For further information, please contact:
|L Brands:
|Investor Relations
|Media Relations
|Amie Preston
|Tammy Roberts Myers
|(614) 415-6704
|(614) 415-7072
|apreston@lb.com
|communications@lb.com
L Brands, Inc.
Columbus, Ohio, UNITED STATES
LBrands.pngLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: