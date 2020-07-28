New York, July 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Asia Pacific Electronic Data Interchange Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis By Component, Type, Industry, and Country" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05934774/?utm_source=GNW

The BFSI, retail, logistics, and IT industries, among others, in APAC countries are booming at a notable pace. The adoption of high-end automation solutions among various industries is a key factor generating huge demand for EDI solutions and services in this region.

The EDI via AS2 segment led the Asia-Pacific electronic data interchange market based on type in 2019.EDI via AS2 necessitates the organization to have the receiving server used for "listening out" the messages addressed to it. AS2 is the most widely used method for securely and reliably transferring data, precisely EDI data, through the internet. Several organizations approach EDI network providers for serving AS2 connectivity; they reliably receive the entire EDI transmissions data.

The overall Asia-Pacific electronic data interchange market size has been derived using both primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.



The process also serves the purpose of obtaining overview and forecast for the Asia-Pacific electronic data interchange market with respects to all the segments pertaining to the region.Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate the data, as well as to gain more analytical insights into the topic.



The participants involved in this process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers along with external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the Asia-Pacific electronic data interchange market.SPS Commerce, Inc.; TrueCommerce Inc.; IBM Corporation; Descartes Systems Group Inc.; Data Masons Software LLC; and Comarch SAare among the major players in the market in this region.

