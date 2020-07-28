STOUGHTON, Mass., July 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Randolph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: RNDB) , the holding company for Envision Bank (the “Bank”), today announced net income of $5,191,000, or $1.02 per share, for the three months ended June 30, 2020 compared to net income of $1,506,000, or $0.28 per share, for the three months ended June 30, 2019. Net income for the six months ended June 30, 2020 was $4,373,000, or $0.86 per share, compared to net income of $1,455,000, or $0.27 per share, for the six months ended June 30, 2019.



Excluding $189,000 of operating expenses related to addressing the COVID-19 pandemic, net income for the three months ended June 30, 2020 was $5,380,000, or $1.06 per share. Excluding one-time charges of $1,375,000 related to the retirement of senior executives and operating expenses of $207,000 related to addressing the COVID-19 pandemic, earnings were $5,955,000, or $1.17 per share, for the six months ended June 30, 2020.

At June 30, 2020, total assets amounted to $724.0 million, compared to $652.9 million at March 31, 2020, an increase of $71.2 million, or 10.9%. Contributing to asset growth was a $14.7 million increase in net loans, mainly driven by Paycheck Protection Program loans, and a $54.8 million increase in cash and cash equivalents as a result of strong deposit growth and the timing of loan sales proceeds.

William M. Parent, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, “The second quarter of 2020 was a record quarter in earnings for our Company. We are very pleased with the strong performance of our mortgage banking operations, which achieved record levels of loans closed, loans sold, and net revenue from loan sales and origination activity. We continue our focused growth in core deposits, increasing our non-brokered deposit base by $63.9 million in the quarter, reflecting the benefit of government programs for consumers and small businesses, and an environment of increased savings. With the continuation of the COVID-19 pandemic, we worked diligently to assist customers by participating in the Paycheck Protection Program, facilitating loan payment deferrals with borrowers experiencing hardship because of the pandemic, and leveraging our digital platform to service customers remotely, while continuing to have the vast majority of our team work remotely as well. With a strong balance sheet and capital position, the Company is ready to manage our continued evolution through whatever challenges lie ahead.”

Second Quarter Operating Results

Net interest income increased by $244,000, or 5.4%, to $4.7 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020 from $4.5 million the same period in the prior year. This increase was primarily due to an increase in average interest-earning assets between periods of $39.5 million, or 6.4%, as the Company continued to leverage its strong capital base. The net interest margin decreased in the second quarter of 2020 to 2.88%, from 2.91% in the second quarter of 2019, due to deposit repricing lagging the decreasing interest-earning asset yields in a declining interest rate environment.

The Company recognized a provision for loan losses of $1.1 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 compared to a credit of $144,000 in the prior year quarter. The provision in the quarter ended June 30, 2020 included $154,000 representing the estimate of probable incurred losses associated with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. At June 30, 2020, higher loss factors were assigned to each major loan portfolio category based on their level of risk, taking into consideration the deterioration in economic conditions given stay-at-home orders and sharply increased unemployment in our local marketplace. The allowance for loan losses was 1.22% and 0.90% of total loans at June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively, and was 186.0% and 131.4% of non-performing loans at June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively.

Non-interest income increased $7.6 million, or 130.6%, to $13.5 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 from $5.9 million in the quarter ended June 30, 2019, principally due to an increase of $9.3 million in the net gain on loan origination and sale activities. Sold mortgage loans reached a record volume of $442.9 million in the second quarter of 2020. The increase in the gain on loan origination and sale activities was partially offset by a decrease in net mortgage servicing fees due to a fair value adjustment for mortgage servicing rights of $1.5 million given expectations of higher prepayments.

Non-interest expenses increased $2.5 million to $11.4 million in the quarter ended June 30, 2020 from $8.9 million in the quarter ended June 30, 2019. The increase is principally due to an increase in salaries and employee benefits of $2.3 million, mainly related to higher commissions and incentives associated with increased residential loan production, as well as COVID-19 pandemic-related compensation of $101,000 for frontline and quarantined employees.

Occupancy and equipment expenses increased $195,000 in the quarter ended June 30, 2020 over the prior year period, partly as a result of increased spending on cleaning and supplies related to the COVID-19 pandemic of $70,000, in addition to increased depreciation of furniture, fixtures and equipment that are expected to be retired as we consolidate our administrative office space in light of prolonged remote working arrangements for certain back-office staff.

Other non-interest expenses comprising professional fees, marketing, FDIC insurance and other non-interest expenses increased by $1,000 in the quarter ended June 30, 2020 versus the prior year period as a result of a combination of factors.

Marketing and certain operating expenses declined as a result of lower deposit customer activity while stay-at-home orders were in effect. Those reductions were offset by higher costs related to elevated mortgage loan production.

Income tax expense of $594,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 consists solely of a state income tax provision which is based on the projected effective state tax rate for the year.

The Company has a net operating loss carryforward (“NOL”) for federal tax purposes of $10.8 million. Since 2014, the NOL, as well as other deferred tax assets, have been subject to a full valuation allowance, which totaled $1.2 million at June 30, 2020. We evaluate the tax valuation allowance on a quarterly basis. Based primarily on an assessment of historical operating results, we concluded that the valuation allowance should be maintained at June 30, 2020.

Year-to-Date Operating Results

Net interest income increased by $289,000, or 3.3%, for the six months ended June 30, 2020 compared to the same period in the prior year. This increase was driven by an increase in average interest-earning assets between periods of $35.8 million, or 6.0%. The net interest margin decreased in the first half of 2020 to 2.89%, from 2.97% in the first half of 2019, due to deposit repricing lagging the decreasing interest-earning asset yields in a declining interest rate environment.

The Company recognized a provision for loan losses of $1.8 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020 compared to a credit of $144,000 in the prior year period. The provision in the first half of 2020 included $511,000 representing the estimate of probable incurred losses associated with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. At June 30, 2020, higher loss factors were assigned to each major loan portfolio category based on their level of risk, taking into consideration the deterioration in economic conditions given stay-at-home orders and sharply increased unemployment in our local marketplace.

Non-interest income increased $10.6 million, or 113.9%, to $20.0 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020 from $9.3 million in the six months ended June 30, 2019, principally due to an increase of $13.8 million in the net gain on loan origination and sale activities. Mortgage loans sold were $657.9 million in the first half of 2020. The increase in the gain on loan origination and sale activities was partially offset by a decrease in net mortgage servicing fees due to a fair value adjustment for mortgage servicing rights of $3.1 million in the six months ended June 30, 2020, given expectations of higher prepayments. The fair value adjustment for mortgage servicing rights was $114,000 in the six months ended June 30, 2019.

Non-interest expenses increased $5.5 million, or 32.9%, to $22.3 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020 from $16.8 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019. Non-interest expenses in the first half of 2020 included one-time charges of $1,375,000 related to the retirement of senior executives as well as $207,000 of COVID-19 pandemic-related expenses.

In the first half of 2020, salaries and employee benefits increased $5.0 million, including one-time charges of $1.4 million for the retirement of senior executives, higher commissions and incentives associated with higher residential loan production, and COVID-19 pandemic-related compensation of $101,000 for frontline and quarantined employees.

Occupancy and equipment expenses increased $238,000 in the first half of 2020 over the prior year period, partly as a result of increased spending on cleaning and supplies related to the COVID-19 pandemic of $106,000, as well as increased depreciation of furniture, fixtures and equipment that are expected to be retired as we consolidate our administrative office space in light of prolonged remote working arrangements for certain back-office staff.

Professional fees in the first half of 2020 increased $80,000 over the prior year period, primarily related to management succession planning costs. Spending on marketing in the first half of 2020 was $65,000 less than in the prior year period due to fewer marketing campaigns while our communities are subject to a stay-at-home order. The increase of $310,000 in other non-interest expenses in the first half of 2020 was driven mainly by costs related to higher mortgage loan production.

Income tax expense of $605,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2020 consists solely of a state income tax provision which is based on the projected effective state tax rate for the year.

Balance Sheet

At June 30, 2020, total assets amounted to $724.0 million compared to $631.0 million at December 31, 2019, an increase of $93.0 million, or 14.7%. Contributing to asset growth was a $21.8 million increase in net loans, mainly driven by the issuance of 177 Paycheck Protection Program loans for $15.1 million, as well as smaller increases in residential and commercial real estate loans. In addition, cash and cash equivalents increased by $67.8 million in the first half of 2020, mainly as a result of strong core growth in deposits and the timing of cash proceeds from loan sales. Loans held for sale decreased by $1.1 million to $61.7 million at June 30, 2020 from $62.8 million at December 31, 2019.

The increase in total assets was funded by deposit growth. Non-brokered deposits totaled $483.0 million at June 30, 2020, increasing by $76.8 million, or 18.9%, in the first half of 2020. Driving the growth in non-brokered deposits included customers’ receipt of government stimulus, Paycheck Protection Program loan proceeds which were deposited with us, and our focus on deposit gathering prior to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. Brokered deposits declined by $34.9 million to $56.0 million at June 30, 2020, from $90.9 million at December 31, 2019. Federal Home Loan Bank (“FHLB”) and Federal Reserve Bank advances increased by $42.6 million to $87.0 million at June 30, 2020, from $44.4 million at December 31, 2019, given the funding of our Paycheck Protection Program loans and other loans with FHLB and Federal Reserve Bank advances, which were a relatively cheaper source of wholesale funding during the first quarter of the year.

Total stockholders’ equity was $84.5 million at June 30, 2020 compared to $78.5 million at December 31, 2019. The increase of $6.1 million relates mainly to net income in the period of $4.4 million and an increase in the fair value of available-for-sale securities, net of taxes, of $1.7 million. In addition, the Company repurchased $1.2 million of shares during the first half of 2020, and equity adjustments related to the stock benefit plan and employee stock ownership plan amounted to $1.2 million in the period.

COVID-19 Impact

In response to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our customers and our business, the Company implemented a series of measures through the date of this release, including participation in the Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program, for which we funded $15.1 million of loans through June 30, 2020, and granting payment deferrals for residential mortgage, home equity and certain commercial borrowers who were current in their payments. Depending on the circumstances of the borrowers, the forbearance calls for a reduced or full deferral of payment. Please refer to the Loan Payment Deferrals and COVID-19 Most Impacted Sectors for statistics on loan payment deferrals and the commercial loan sectors we believe could be exposed to the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

About Randolph Bancorp, Inc.

Randolph Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for Envision Bank and its Envision Mortgage Division. Envision Bank is a full-service community bank with five retail branch locations, loan operations centers in North Attleboro and Stoughton, Massachusetts, eight loan production offices located throughout Massachusetts and one loan production office in Southern New Hampshire.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. The Company’s actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of, among others, the negative impacts and disruptions of the COVID-19 pandemic and the measures taken to contain its spread on our employees, customers, business operations, credit quality, financial position, liquidity and results of operations; the length and extent of economic contraction as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic; the effects of continued deterioration in employment levels, general business and economic conditions on a national basis and in the local markets in which the Company operates, including changes that adversely affect borrowers’ ability to service and repay the Company’s loans; changes in consumer behavior due to changing political, business and economic conditions or legislative or regulatory initiatives; reputational risk relating to the Company’s participation in the Paycheck Protection Program and other pandemic-related legislative and regulatory initiatives and programs; turbulence in the capital and debt markets and the impact of such conditions on the Company’s business activities; and the risk factors described in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures, such as return on average assets, return on average equity, non-interest income to total income, the efficiency ratio, tangible book value per share and, where applicable, as adjusted for non-recurring items. These non-GAAP financial measures provide information for investors to effectively analyze financial trends of on-going business activities, and to enhance comparability with peers across the financial services sector.





Randolph Bancorp, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)

June 30, December 31, 2020 2019 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 3,922 $ 4,371 Interest-bearing deposits 72,081 3,881 Total cash and cash equivalents 76,003 8,252 Certificates of deposit 490 490 Securities available for sale, at fair value 54,462 57,503 Loans held for sale, at fair value 61,673 62,792 Loans, net of allowance for loan losses of $6,059 in 2020 and $4,280 in 2019 490,938 469,131 Federal Home Loan Bank of Boston stock, at cost 4,072 2,417 Accrued interest receivable 1,760 1,393 Mortgage servicing rights, net 8,094 8,556 Premises and equipment, net 5,313 5,748 Bank-owned life insurance 8,532 8,441 Foreclosed real estate, net 132 - Other assets 12,572 6,281 Total assets $ 724,041 $ 631,004 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Deposits: Non-interest bearing $ 89,014 $ 61,603 Interest bearing 393,980 344,581 Brokered 55,972 90,858 Total deposits 538,966 497,042 Federal Reserve Bank advances 15,010 - Federal Home Loan Bank of Boston advances 71,944 44,403 Mortgagors' escrow accounts 1,824 2,052 Post-employment benefit obligations 2,319 2,464 Other liabilities 9,449 6,581 Total liabilities 639,512 552,542 Stockholders' Equity: Common stock 55 56 Additional paid-in capital 51,013 51,127 Retained earnings 36,130 31,757 ESOP-Unearned compensation (3,850 ) (3,944 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax 1,181 (534 ) Total stockholders' equity 84,529 78,462 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 724,041 $ 631,004





Randolph Bancorp, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Dollars in thousands except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Interest and dividend income: Loans $ 5,723 $ 6,058 $ 11,343 $ 11,646 Other interest and dividend income 336 396 769 824 Total interest and dividend income 6,059 6,454 12,112 12,470 Interest expense 1,326 1,965 2,955 3,603 Net interest income 4,733 4,489 9,157 8,867 Provision for loan losses 1,068 (144 ) 1,792 (144 ) Net interest income after provision for loan losses 3,665 4,633 7,365 9,011 Non-interest income: Customer service fees 266 362 573 691 Gain on loan origination and sale activities, net 14,370 5,078 21,514 7,716 Mortgage servicing fees, net (1,354 ) 224 (2,608 ) 543 Other 217 201 472 378 Total non-interest income 13,499 5,865 19,951 9,328 Non-interest expenses: Salaries and employee benefits 8,402 6,092 16,527 11,504 Occupancy and equipment 838 643 1,537 1,299 Professional fees 230 287 635 555 Marketing 152 180 304 369 FDIC insurance 39 115 96 146 Other non-interest expenses 1,718 1,556 3,239 2,928 Total non-interest expenses 11,379 8,873 22,338 16,801 Income before income taxes 5,785 1,625 4,978 1,538 Income tax expense 594 119 605 83 Net income $ 5,191 $ 1,506 $ 4,373 $ 1,455 Net income per share (basic and diluted) $ 1.02 $ 0.28 $ 0.86 $ 0.27 Weighted average shares outstanding 5,092,490 5,455,679 5,107,700 5,467,057





Randolph Bancorp, Inc.

Averages Balances/Yields

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)

For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 2019 Average Interest Average Average Interest Average Outstanding Earned/ Yield/ Outstanding Earned/ Yield/ (Dollars in thousands) Balance Paid Rate Balance Paid Rate Interest-earning assets: Loans (1) $ 576,964 $ 5,723 3.97 % $ 558,643 $ 6,058 4.34 % Investment securities(2) (3) 58,119 332 2.28 % 53,947 373 2.77 % Interest-earning deposits 22,918 5 0.09 % 5,915 26 1.76 % Total interest-earning assets 658,001 6,060 3.68 % 618,505 6,457 4.18 % Noninterest-earning assets 40,156 23,820 Total assets $ 698,157 $ 642,325 Interest-bearing liabilities: Savings accounts 158,427 233 0.59 % 103,849 106 0.41 % NOW accounts 46,593 50 0.43 % 39,130 49 0.50 % Money market accounts 71,396 122 0.68 % 61,361 232 1.51 % Term certificates 159,224 677 1.70 % 169,740 834 1.97 % Total interest-bearing deposits 435,640 1,082 0.99 % 374,080 1,221 1.31 % FHLBB and FRB advances 79,133 244 1.23 % 118,364 744 2.51 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 514,773 1,326 1.03 % 492,444 1,965 1.60 % Noninterest-bearing liabilities: Noninterest-bearing deposits 77,947 62,377 Other noninterest-bearing liabilities 22,893 8,270 Total liabilities 615,613 563,091 Total stockholders' equity 82,544 79,234 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 698,157 $ 642,325 Net interest income $ 4,734 $ 4,492 Interest rate spread(4) 2.65 % 2.58 % Net interest-earning assets(5) $ 143,228 $ 126,061 Net interest margin(6) 2.88 % 2.91 % Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities 127.82 % 125.60 %



(1) Includes nonaccruing loan balances and interest received on such loans.

(2) Includes carrying value of securities classified as available-for-sale and FHLB of Boston stock

(3) Includes tax equivalent adjustments for municipal securities, based on an effective tax rate of 21%, of $1,000 and $3,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively.

(4) Interest rate spread represents the difference between the yield on average interest-earning assets and the cost of average interest-bearing liabilities.

(5) Net interest-earning assets represent total interest-earning assets less total interest-bearing liabilities.

(6) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets.



Randolph Bancorp, Inc.

Averages Balances/Yields

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)

For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 2019 Average Interest Average Average Interest Average Outstanding Earned/ Yield/ Outstanding Earned/ Yield/ (Dollars in thousands) Balance Paid Rate Balance Paid Rate Interest-earning assets: Loans (1) $ 554,053 $ 11,343 4.09 % $ 537,549 $ 11,646 4.33 % Investment securities(2) (3) 58,459 711 2.43 % 54,551 777 2.85 % Interest-earning deposits 20,688 61 0.59 % 5,258 54 2.05 % Total interest-earning assets 633,200 12,115 3.83 % 597,358 12,477 4.18 % Noninterest-earning assets 35,965 24,462 Total assets $ 669,165 $ 621,820 Interest-bearing liabilities: Savings accounts 146,635 516 0.70 % 102,912 188 0.37 % NOW accounts 42,821 101 0.47 % 39,851 97 0.49 % Money market accounts 74,895 321 0.86 % 66,384 461 1.39 % Term certificates 173,939 1,570 1.81 % 166,704 1,634 1.96 % Total interest-bearing deposits 438,290 2,508 1.14 % 375,851 2,380 1.27 % FHLBB and FRB advances 63,118 447 1.42 % 97,259 1,222 2.51 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 501,408 2,955 1.18 % 473,110 3,602 1.52 % Noninterest-bearing liabilities: Noninterest-bearing deposits 70,333 62,063 Other noninterest-bearing liabilities 16,221 7,952 Total liabilities 587,962 543,125 Total stockholders' equity 81,204 78,695 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 669,166 $ 621,820 Net interest income $ 9,160 $ 8,875 Interest rate spread(4) 2.65 % 2.65 % Net interest-earning assets(5) $ 131,792 $ 124,248 Net interest margin(6) 2.89 % 2.97 % Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities 126.28 % 126.26 %



(1) Includes nonaccruing loan balances and interest received on such loans.

(2) Includes carrying value of securities classified as available-for-sale and FHLB of Boston stock

(3) Includes tax equivalent adjustments for municipal securities, based on an effective tax rate of 21%, of $3,000 and $7,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively.

(4) Interest rate spread represents the difference between the yield on average interest-earning assets and the cost of average interest-bearing liabilities.

(5) Net interest-earning assets represent total interest-earning assets less total interest-bearing liabilities.

(6) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets.







Randolph Bancorp, Inc.

Rate/Volume Analysis

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 v. 2019 Increase (Decrease) Total Due to Changes in Increase Volume Rate (Decrease) Interest-earning assets: Loans $ 194 $ (529 ) $ (335 ) Investment securities 27 (68 ) (41 ) Interest-earning deposits 21 (42 ) (21 ) Total interest-earning assets 242 (639 ) (397 ) Interest-bearing liabilities: Savings accounts 69 58 127 NOW accounts 9 (8 ) 1 Money market accounts 33 (143 ) (110 ) Term certificates (49 ) (108 ) (157 ) Total interest-bearing deposits 62 (201 ) (139 ) FHLBB and FRB advances (197 ) (303 ) (500 ) Total interest-bearing liabilities (135 ) (504 ) (639 ) Change in net interest income $ 377 $ (135 ) $ 242





Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 v. 2019 Increase (Decrease) Total Due to Changes in Increase Volume Rate (Decrease) Interest-earning assets: Loans $ 351 $ (654 ) $ (303 ) Investment securities 53 (119 ) (66 ) Interest-earning deposits 68 (61 ) 7 Total interest-earning assets 472 (834 ) (362 ) Interest-bearing liabilities: Savings accounts 103 225 328 NOW accounts 7 (3 ) 4 Money market accounts 53 (193 ) (140 ) Term certificates 69 (133 ) (64 ) Total interest-bearing deposits 232 (104 ) 128 FHLBB and FRB advances (346 ) (429 ) (775 ) Total interest-bearing liabilities (114 ) (533 ) (647 ) Change in net interest income $ 586 $ (301 ) $ 285





Randolph Bancorp, Inc.

Segment Information

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)

For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 Envision Bank Envision Mortgage Consolidated Total Net interest income $ 3,944 $ 789 $ 4,733 Provision for loan losses 1,068 - 1,068 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 2,876 789 3,665 Non-interest income: Customer service fees 245 21 266 Gain on loan origination and sale activities, net (1) - 14,736 14,736 Mortgage servicing fees, net (95 ) (1,258 ) (1,353 ) Other 85 132 217 Total non-interest income 235 13,631 13,866 Non-interest expenses: Salaries and employee benefits 1,925 6,476 8,401 Occupancy and equipment 465 374 839 Other non-interest expenses 1,057 1,082 2,139 Total non-interest expenses 3,447 7,932 11,379 Income (loss) before income taxes and elimination of inter-segment profit $ (336 ) $ 6,488 6,152 Elimination of inter-segment profit (367 ) Income before income taxes 5,785 Income tax expense 594 Net income $ 5,191





(1) Before elimination of inter-segment profit

The information above was derived from the internal management reporting system used by management to measure performance of the segments.





Randolph Bancorp, Inc.

Segment Information

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)

For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2019 Envision Bank Envision Mortgage Consolidated Total Net interest income $ 4,161 $ 328 $ 4,489 Credit for loan losses (144 ) - (144 ) Net interest income after credit for loan losses 4,305 328 4,633 Non-interest income: Customer service fees 322 40 362 Gain on loan origination and sale activities, net (1) - 5,299 5,299 Mortgage servicing fees, net (92 ) 316 224 Other 97 104 201 Total non-interest income 327 5,759 6,086 Non-interest expenses: Salaries and employee benefits 1,786 4,306 6,092 Occupancy and equipment 370 273 643 Other non-interest expenses 1,298 840 2,138 Total non-interest expenses 3,454 5,419 8,873 Income before income taxes and elimination of inter-segment profit $ 1,178 $ 668 1,846 Elimination of inter-segment profit (221 ) Loss before income taxes 1,625 Income tax expense 119 Net income $ 1,506





(1) Before elimination of inter-segment profit

The information above was derived from the internal management reporting system used by management to measure performance of the segments.





Randolph Bancorp, Inc.

Segment Information

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)

For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 Envision Bank Envision Mortgage Consolidated Total Net interest income $ 7,937 $ 1,220 $ 9,157 Provision for loan losses 1,792 - 1,792 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 6,145 1,220 7,365 Non-interest income: Customer service fees 518 55 573 Gain on loan origination and sale activities, net (1) - 22,209 22,209 Mortgage servicing fees, net (182 ) (2,426 ) (2,608 ) Other 225 247 472 Total non-interest income 561 20,085 20,646 Non-interest expenses: Salaries and employee benefits (2) 5,023 11,504 16,527 Occupancy and equipment 869 668 1,537 Other non-interest expenses 2,203 2,071 4,274 Total non-interest expenses 8,095 14,243 22,338 Income (loss) before income taxes and elimination of inter-segment profit $ (1,389 ) $ 7,062 5,673 Elimination of inter-segment profit (695 ) Income before income taxes 4,978 Income tax expense 605 Net income $ 4,373





(1) Before elimination of inter-segment profit

(2) Salaries and benefits include the severance and vested stock acceleration costs related to the retirement of the CEO and CFO of the Bank. The total cost of this event was $1.38 million, of which $1.03 million was allocated to the Bank segment and the remainder, $344,000, was allocated to the mortgage segment.





Randolph Bancorp, Inc.

Segment Information

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)

For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 Envision Bank Envision Mortgage Consolidated Total Net interest income $ 8,343 $ 524 $ 8,867 Credit for loan losses (144 ) - (144 ) Net interest income after credit for loan losses 8,487 524 9,011 Non-interest income: Customer service fees 617 74 691 Gain on loan origination and sale activities, net (1) - 8,093 8,093 Mortgage servicing fees, net (180 ) 723 543 Other 222 156 378 Total non-interest income 659 9,046 9,705 Non-interest expenses: Salaries and employee benefits 3,325 8,179 11,504 Occupancy and equipment 770 529 1,299 Other non-interest expenses 2,252 1,746 3,998 Total non-interest expenses 6,347 10,454 16,801 Income (loss) before income taxes and elimination of inter-segment profit $ 2,799 $ (884 ) 1,915 Elimination of inter-segment profit (377 ) Income before income taxes 1,538 Income tax expense 83 Net income $ 1,455





(1) Before elimination of inter-segment profit





Randolph Bancorp, Inc.

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Net Income

(in thousands)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net income - GAAP basis $ 5,191 $ 1,506 $ 4,373 $ 1,455 Non-interest expense adjustments: Retirement salary and benefits compensation - - 692 - Accelerated vesting of stock-based compensation - - 683 - COVID-19 related expenses 189 - 207 - Net income - Non-GAAP basis $ 5,380 $ 1,506 $ 5,955 $ 1,455 Non-GAAP net income per share (basic and diluted) $ 1.06 $ 0.28 $ 1.17 $ 0.27 Weighted average shares outstanding 5,092,490 5,455,679 5,107,700 5,467,057





Randolph Bancorp, Inc.

Selected Financial Highlights

(Unaudited)

At or for the At or for the Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Return on average assets: (1, 5) GAAP 2.97 % 0.94 % 1.31 % 0.47 % Non-GAAP (2) 3.08 % 0.94 % 1.78 % 0.47 % Return on average equity: (1, 6) GAAP 25.16 % 7.60 % 10.77 % 3.70 % Non-GAAP (2) 26.07 % 7.60 % 14.67 % 3.70 % Net interest margin 2.88 % 2.91 % 2.89 % 2.97 % Non-interest income to total income: GAAP 74.04 % 56.64 % 68.54 % 51.27 % Efficiency ratio: (7) GAAP 62.41 % 85.70 % 76.74 % 92.34 % Non-GAAP (2) 61.38 % 85.70 % 71.31 % 92.34 % Tier 1 capital to average assets (3) 11.93 % 12.41 % 11.93 % 12.41 % Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets (4) 0.47 % 0.37 % 0.47 % 0.37 % Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of total loans (4) 1.22 % 0.91 % 1.22 % 0.91 % Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of non-performing loans 186.60 % 179.44 % 186.60 % 179.44 % Tangible book value per share $ 15.43 $ 13.70 $ 15.43 $ 13.70





(1) Annualized for quarterly periods presented.

(2) See page 14 – Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Net Income.

(3) Average assets calculated on a quarterly basis for all periods presented

(4) Total loans exclude loans held for sale but includes net deferred loan costs and fees.

(5) This non-GAAP measure represents net income divided by average total assets.

(6) This non-GAAP measure represents net income divided by average stockholders’ equity.

(7) This non-GAAP measure represents total non-interest expenses divided by the sum of net interest income and non-interest income.





Randolph Bancorp, Inc.

COVID-19 Supplemental Disclosure

(Unaudited)

Loan Payment Deferrals

As of July 21, 2020 Commercial loans Residential loans Residential loans

serviced for others (Dollars in thousands) Balance outstanding $ 172,748 $ 305,849 $ 1,365,234 COVID-19 related loan payment deferrals: (1) Loans in COVID-19-related loan payment deferral $ 33,466 $ 12,428 $ 40,651 Loans in deferral as a percentage of category loans 19.4 % 4.1 % 3.0 % Loans with suspended payment $ 33,466 $ 10,513 $ 26,928 Loans with reduced payment - 1,915 13,723 Loans which obtained a COVID-19-related payment deferral but have since resumed payment $ 5,461 $ 5,893 $ 23,667 Loans reinstated (borrower paid any unpaid principal and interest) - 1,293 6,426 Loans on a repayment plan - - 685 Loans which resumed payment but deferred principal and/or interest payments to maturity (2) 5,461 4,600 15,922 Loans which were paid off completely - - 160 Other loans - - 474





(1) Includes commercial loans that have been approved for loan payment deferral but for which documentation is closing or pending.

(2) Includes commercial loan for which maturity was extended.





Randolph Bancorp, Inc.

COVID-19 Supplemental Disclosure

(Unaudited)

COVID-19 Highly Impacted Sectors

As of June 30, 2020 Exposure Balance Exposure by Risk Weighting Balance Real Commercial with Estate & Deferred Industry (1) Total Secured Industrial (2) Construction Pass Criticized Payments (Dollars in thousands) Group home/care facility $ 1,123 $ 1,123 $ - $ - $ 1,123 $ - $ - Hotels/hospitality 12,560 12,526 34 - - 12,560 12,560 Restaurants/food service 6,804 1,637 5,167 - 6,180 624 1,805 Retail/shopping center 22,731 18,056 - 4,675 22,731 - 8,261 Other sectors (3) 9,747 9,432 315 - 9,597 150 9,747 Total loans in COVID-19 impacted sectors $ 52,965 $ 42,774 $ 5,516 $ 4,675 $ 39,631 $ 13,334 $ 32,373 Percentage of commercial loans outstanding 30.5 % 31.7 % 24.0 % 29.0 % Commercial loans outstanding $ 173,794 $ 134,750 $ 22,940 $ 16,104 Loan to value secured by real estate (4) 51.5 % 75.0 % Restaurant/food service loans to enterprise value (2) 60.3 %





(1) This disclosure focuses on industries with balances that are significant to the portfolio at June 30, 2020 and omits industries affected by the COVID-19 pandemic (oil and gas, transportation, etc.) to which the Company has minimal or no exposure.

(2) Commercial & Industrial loans primarily relate to restaurant franchises for which enterprise value is determined as a multiple of revenue or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization.

(3) Includes customers operating in various sectors which have been impacted by COVID-19.

(4) Loan to value secured by real estate equals the exposure balance divided by the most recent appraised value.



