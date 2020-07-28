New York, July 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Asia Pacific E. coli Testing Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis By Technology ; End User, and Country - Regional Analysis and Market Forecasts by Technology, and End-User" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05934771/?utm_source=GNW

Factors such to E. coli testing challenges damages the growth of the market. Additionally, growth opportunities in developing region and developments in biotechnology sector are likely to fuel the growth of the E. coli testing market during the forecast period.



Escherichia coli (E. coli) are rod-shaped gram-negative bacteria that are generally available in the food, environment, and intestines of warm-blooded animals. The majority of the E. coli strains are typically harmless to humans. Still, some strains recognized to be the reason for serious some medical complications such as gastrointestinal tract infections, cholecystitis, cholangitis, neonatal meningitis, bacteremia, pneumonia, urinary tract infection (UTI) and regularly spread via polluted food or water.



The majority of instances of food poisoning and infectious diseases is caused due to E. coli. Therefore, it is essential to detect the concentration E. coli in various products. Apart from industrial sectors such as pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and environmental, the food & beverages sector is at a higher risk of E coli contamination. It is imperative for food & beverage companies to detect and monitor the presence of the bacteria before starting production, during the production process, and in the final products.



Similarly, various pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies follow good manufacturing practices (GMP), and current good manufacturing practices (cGMP). Rising incidences of infectious diseases are also leading to the diagnosis of E. coli in the samples collected from the patients. The developing regions, of Asia Pacific countries have rising incidences of infectious diseases. For instance, Diarrhea is the third leading cause of childhood mortality in India, and is responsible for 13% of all deaths/year in children under 5 years of age. An outbreak of E. coli in 2017 has killed seven and infected more than 100 in northern Japan, marking the deadliest food poisoning outbreak in ten years. E. coli accounted for 36.8% of more than 11,000 episodes of bacteremia in Australia. Bacteremia-the presence of bacteria in the bloodstream-can be a trigger for sepsis, a severe, life-threatening response of the immune system to bacterial infection Other contributing factors could be the increasing number of laboratories that were testing for serogroups in Asia Pacific. Therefore, E. coli testing is widely performed across various countries, in turn, driving its market growth.



Considering the geographic and economic operations between Asian countries and China, the countries are expected to witness challenge of COVID-19.If this pandemic lasts for a longer time, it may impact the supply of active material and ingredients along with the import and export of biotechnology and biopharmaceuticals.



There is also the potential for negative impacts of both a medium- and longer-term nature on R&D and manufacturing activities, and delay on projects. These factors are affecting the growth of the E. coli testing market in the region.



In 2019, the monoclonal antibodies segment accounted for the largest share of the E. coli testing market. Monoclonal antibodies offer advantages such as low cross-reactivity, high specificity, and excellent lot-to-lot stability, which are likely to contribute to the dominancy of the segment during the forecast period.



A few of the significant secondary sources associated with the Asia Pacific E. coli testing market report include World Health Organization (WHO), Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), Australian Commission on Safety and Quality in Health Care, and others.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05934771/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001