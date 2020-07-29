New York, July 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Asia Pacific Biopsy Devices Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis By Product, Technology, Application, and Country" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05934764/?utm_source=GNW

Factors such limitations associated to biopsy devices hamper the growth of the market. Additionally, increasing awareness regarding the need of early disease detectionand consistent improvements in product designsare likely to fuel the growth of the Asia Pacific biopsy devices marketduring the forecast period.

Biopsy is a medical examination generally implemented by surgeons, interventional radiologists, or interventional cardiologists to extract sample cells or tissues that are use for the identification anddetection of a disease.The tissue is generally observed under a microscope by pathologists, or it can also be examined through chemical tests.



Biopsies are most commonly performed to identify cancerous and inflammatory conditions.

There has been an exponential rise in cancer cases in Asian countries since the last few decades.For instance, lung cancer has been the leading cause of death people in Taiwan.



These increasing cases result huge burden on healthcare systems every year as they need to treat huge number of people.Logistics is the major challenge faced in this region, as the scans and tumor marking were performed by giving local anesthesia to the patient in the radiology department then the transport of patient can cause pneumothorax and hemothorax as well as simply discomfort of anxiety.



In some cases, it results in dislocation of the marker.Thus, to make up for the compromised accuracy through dislocation, physicians need to search the nodules manually by inserting their fingers into the incision and palpating the nodule.



ARTIS phenol isa product with the ability to localize nodules during the intervention without moving the patient. The live imaging brought several advantages with safer process and advancement in the therapies. The main focus in the future is about reducing risk, whether through prevention, screening, or the support of advanced imaging to provide life-saving levels of detail.

Countries in AsiaPacific are witnessing huge challenge in the form of the growing COVID-19 cases.According to the WHO, due to the rapidly changing risk of COVID-19 affected countries and constantly controlling outbreak trends, any additional measures taken to contain the outbreak are significantly interfering with international travel and trade.



This has adversely influenced all industries, including cancer diagnostics. According to an article published in April 2020, cancer patients in Delhi, India,have been facing immense problems as their treatments and diagnosis, and progress-checking tests were postponed as hospitals are busy managing the constantly rising COVID-19 cases.

In 2019, the needle-based biopsy segment accounted for the largest share of the biopsy devices market.The growth of the segmental market is attributed to the rising adoption of this type of biopsy due to its high accuracy and minimal injury risks.



Further, the European market for this segment is also likely to witness the fastest CAGR during the forecast years.

A few of the significant secondary sources associated with the Asia Pacific biopsy devices marketreport are the World Health Organization (WHO), National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI), and Globocan report.

