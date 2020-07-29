LOS ANGELES, July 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises GOL Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. ("Gol" or the "Company") (NYSE: GOL) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into possible securities fraud, and may file a class action on behalf of investors. The investigation focuses on news concerning the firing of the Company’s auditors.



Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy , by phone 310-692-8883 or email : lesley@portnoylaw.com, to discuss their legal rights, or click here to join the case via www.portnoylaw.com . The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors’ options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

On July 23, 2020, Gol announced it had fired its auditor, KPMG Auditores Independentes, which had issued an audit dated June 29, 2020 that concluded "the Company has a negative net working capital and has a net capital deficiency that raise substantial doubt about its ability to continue as a going concern." On this news the Company’s shares fell sharply in value.

Please visit our website to review more information and submit your transaction information.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims against caused by corporate wrongdoing. The Firm’s founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.

Admitted CA and NY Bar

lesley@portnoylaw.com

310-692-8883

www.portnoylaw.com

Attorney Advertising