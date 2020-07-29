New York, July 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "HVAC Market" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05932791/?utm_source=GNW

Furthermore, rising average global temperature is propelling the year over year (YoY) growth of the market.



Global warming, particularly due to greenhouse emission, has led to rise in temperature and has been a major driving force for the rising demand for HVAC systems, across the globe. According to NASA’s Goddard Institute of Space Studies (GISS), since 1980, the average global temperature increased by 0.5?C per year. Additionally, some countries in regions such as Middle East & Africa (MEA) and Asia-Pacific (APAC) experience subtropical and hot climate, resulting in intensely hot and humid summers; thereby, making them heavily dependent on HVAC systems for their cooling requirements.



On the basis of HVAC type, the global HVAC market is segmented into heating, ventilation, and cooling, wherein cooling category is further segmented into variable refrigerant flow (VRF), ducted split/packaged unit, split unit, chillers, and room air conditioners (RACs). Of which, split unit system accounted for the largest revenue share in 2018. Increasing preference toward ductless air conditioning systems have been one of the major drivers for its growth. Commercial and residential were the prime sectors for continued demand in HVAC systems. As of 2018, more than 60% of the U.S. households are estimated to have deployed central air conditioning system.



On the basis of end-user type, the market is segmented into commercial, industrial and residential, wherein industrial is further segmented into food and beverage (F&B), automotive, energy and utilities, and oil and gas. Of these categories, food and beverage category recorded highest revenue share in the industrial HVAC market in 2018. F&B manufacturing unit requires properly designed air handling system to control airborne particulates and odors. Whereby the system isolates food from outdoor airborne contamination infectious pathogens like Salmonella, Listeria, and E. coli. Further, strict guidelines from agencies such as Food Safety Modernization Act (FSMA) lead to renovations/expansions in the F&B sector in U.S.



North America region has been one of the largest consumers of HVAC system. The region exhibits very high temperature during peak summer, where the use of these systems becomes a critical need. Further, populace in the region has a high purchasing power parity (PPP), wherein according to the statistics provided by the World Bank, the U.S., and Canada recorded annual per capita income of $59,531.6 and $45,032.1 in 2017. Also, in 2017, the construction industry displayed a 6% increase in investment from previous year, predominantly led by residential and commercial building construction.



In commercial buildings, HVAC system consumes 40% of the total power consumption. The OEMs in the market are investing in launching new and innovative products, in order to increase the efficiency level of HVAC systems. For instance, in July 2018, Carrier and Toshiba entered into a partnership and launched energy efficient air conditioning solution ‘Hi-wall’ air conditioner. It aims to reduce energy consumption by 40% as compared to 3-star AC and can save up to $725 over a period of five years. The regions including APAC, U.S. and MEA are highly adopting technologies, which includes district cooling and solar refrigerant systems.



The product differentiation among the offerings of the players in the industry is moderate. In the last year, the majority of the top companies were involved in partnerships to expand its product capabilities and provide latest technologies to their customers. Some of the major players in the global HVAC market include Johnson Controls International PLC, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Lennox International Inc., Ingersoll-Rand plc, United Technologies Corporation, Daikin Industries Ltd., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Toshiba Carrier Corporation, LG Electronics Inc., Fujitsu Limited, Midea Group Co. Ltd., Gree Electric Appliances, Inc. of Zhuhai, and Danfoss A/S."

