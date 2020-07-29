New York, July 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Gamification Market" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05932790/?utm_source=GNW





Cloud was the larger bifurcation in the gamification market during the historical period (2014–2019), as the adoption of cloud computing is rising due to the need for configurable gaming platforms, which helps extract as much return on investment (RoI) as possible.



In 2019, the retail division generated the highest revenue in the market, as retailers are quickly embracing the concept to increase their brand loyalty and sales, by better engaging with customers.



North America dominated the gamification market during the historical period, due to the growing IT spending, increasing number of startups, surging demand for artificial intelligence (AI)-powered gamification solutions, and surging efforts of businesses on better employee productivity and customer engagement. In the coming years, the fastest advance in the market would be experienced by Asia-Pacific (APAC), driven by the escalating smartphone penetration and digitization rate.



Market Players Leveraging Opportunities Created by Mergers and Acquisitions

In recent years, the gamification market players have entered into various mergers and acquisitions, as these moves give them the opportunity to:

Improve their gamification solutions

Drastically increase their customer base

Leverage each other’s technology

Deploy their solutions on the cloud

Expand their offering portfolio



The major players in the global gamification market are SAP SE, BI WORLDWIDE, Indusgeeks USA Inc., Gametize Pte. Ltd., TGC Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Axonify Inc., Gamify, Faya Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Khoros LLC, Verint Systems Inc., Salesforce.com Inc., MPS Interactive Systems Limited, Juego Studio Private Limited, IActionable Inc., EASYPROMOS S.L., Infosys Limited, Ikipixel Information Technologies Inc. (Motivacraft), nGUVU Technologies Inc., Mindspace LLC, Torry Harris Business Solutions Private Limited, XLPro Training Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Program-Ace, Diantum Sociedad Limitada, MJV Technology and Innovation, Bigtincan Holdings Limited, Centigrade GmbH, and CRMGamified."

