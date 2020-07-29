Before pallets are moved into the automated storage and retrieval system, the NOK station does a quality check to ensure all items are in alignment and stacked properly.

The ORCA Taguig facility significantly increases the Philippines' logistics capacity and preparedness for unforeseen events. The SSI Schaefer scope of supply included a fully automated high bay warehouse with rack-clad technology, conveyor technology, Get and Pick Stations, and the warehouse management software technology, WAMAS®.

CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SSI Schaefer, the world’s leading provider of modular warehousing and logistics solutions, in cooperation with ORCA, the Philippines’ pioneering cold chain solutions provider, announced the opening of the country’s first world-class cold chain storage system in February 2020. In the heart of metro Manila’s industrial zone, the ORCA Taguig facility significantly increases the country's logistics capacity and preparedness for unforeseen events.



ORCA Cold Chain Solutions is the Philippines’ first ever fully automated cold chain facility. It offers temperature-controlled logistics, warehousing and pre- and post-storage value added services to help food businesses and the agriculture industry prolong and maintain the freshness of their produce. Powered by an automated storage retrieval system (ASRS), the Taguig development was awarded Pioneer Status by the Bureau of Investments, under the Philippine Government Department of Trade & Industry.

ORCA Taguig has approximately 20,000 pallet positions of frozen storage in roughly a hectare footprint. This is an unprecedented feat and is made possible by the rack-clad technology of SSI Schaefer. With automation, ORCA Taguig can move up to 4,800 pallets in one day. The SSI Schaefer scope of supply comprises an impressive range from the fully automated high bay warehouse with earthquake and typhoon resistant rack-clad technology, conveyor technology, pick to tote workstations, and the logistics software WAMAS®.

Currently, ORCA has three facilities in Metro Manila: Alabang, Taguig and Caloocan, which is currently being built. All three sites are strategically located in the capital of Manila and near ports and industrial zones. The Caloocan ORCA facility will also be fully automated and is currently being jointly built with SSI Schaefer.

ORCA handles frozen and chilled food products. Clients range from the Philippines’ biggest fast food chains to exporters and importers and small food entrepreneurs. As a pioneer in the Philippine cold chain and supply chain industry, ORCA selected SSI Schaefer as a partner for its stellar track record in technology as well as in construction and even customer support.

Apart from the hardware, the SSI Schaefer supplied WAMAS warehouse management system provides real-time tracking of goods. Aside from giving the clients of ORCA peace of mind, it additionally allows them to efficiently track and move goods according to a FEFO (First Expiry, First Out) system. Furthermore, having accurate records ensures that all goods are accounted for, deterring pilferage, which is one other challenge that is unfortunately present in the country.

In a climate that has a lot of uncertainty, the technology and innovation provided by SSI Schaefer allow ORCA to reassure their clients with higher efficiency standards, accurate reporting, and quality customer service. Agnes Degala, Vice President for Sales & Operations at ORCA Cold Chain Solutions, sums up the successful cooperation, “ORCA is the first and only company in the Philippines to invest this heavily on what we call food infrastructure. With SSI Schaefer, we were able to make this grand vision a reality. As a sales head, we saw how customers gravitated to our brand because of the promise of automation. We also experienced firsthand the market perceive the value that innovation can bring. ORCA is indeed the only one of its kind in our country and together, we hope to create more of these world-class solutions for our nation.”

