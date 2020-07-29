Auction date August 5, 2020                     

Maturity date Issue volume, SEK million Days (Act/360) ISIN code
2020-11-18  7,500  103 SE0014705034
2021-03-17
 7,500
 222
SE0014453890

Settlement date August 7, 2020

Bids have to be entered by 11.00 on  August 5, 2020

Bid only through dealers approved by the Swedish National Debt Office

For more information, please contact: 

The funding desk
+ 46 8 613 4780
Fo@riksgalden.se