Auction date August 5, 2020

Maturity date Issue volume, SEK million Days (Act/360) ISIN code 2020-11-18 7,500 103 SE0014705034 2021-03-17

7,500

222

SE0014453890



Settlement date August 7, 2020

Bids have to be entered by 11.00 on August 5, 2020

Bid only through dealers approved by the Swedish National Debt Office

For more information, please contact:

The funding desk

+ 46 8 613 4780

Fo@riksgalden.se