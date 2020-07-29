Denver, July 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Best for Colorado, a program of The Alliance Center, is hosting the annual Best for Colorado Awards Celebration, a two-part virtual event on August 5 and 12.

In Part 1 on Wednesday, August 5, at 10 a.m., an impressive panel of business leaders and experts will explore how companies can rebuild resiliently to create a more equitable and sustainable future. Our panelists, representing Colorado’s top economic driving industries of technology, energy and outdoor recreation, will share their perspectives on how business can help build a more equitable and sustainable future. Our panelists include: Jice Johnson, CEO of Black Business Initiative, Annette Quintana, CEO of Istonish Inc., Jason Sharpe, CEO of Namasté Solar and Eric Raymond, Director of Social Impact and Advocacy at The North Face. The 2020 Best for Colorado Honorees will be announced at this event.

In Part 2 on August 12 at 4 p.m., attendees will have the chance to learn more about the 2020 Best for Colorado Honorees and directly connect with them in this celebratory networking experience. Participants are sure to find hope, inspiration and ample opportunity for social connections with business leaders in this closing event.

All are invited to join these free events and hear the inspirational stories of companies leveraging their business to make our world a more equitable and sustainable place! Thank you to our presenting sponsor Continuum Consulting Services and our event sponsors, Moye White, Alpine Bank, Istonish, Impax, Oatly and Montanya Distillers.

About The Alliance Center

The Alliance Center is a multifaceted nonprofit with an event and collaborative working space in the heart of lower downtown Denver. The Alliance Center demonstrates sustainability in action and mobilizes change agents to accelerate solutions. The Alliance Center is a model for innovative green building practices, collaborative working techniques and engaging educational programming—all designed to scale up the sustainability movement. For more information, visit thealliancecenter.org and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.

The Best for Colorado program invites all Colorado companies to measure and improve their social and environmental impact. Best for Colorado offers programming and tools for companies in the state, including B Corps, to enhance their practices and connect participating companies with local resources, education and support. This program works with companies at every stage of their corporate responsibility journey to help deepen their impact in meaningful ways. By becoming a Best for Colorado business, companies can create higher quality jobs, build stronger communities, and preserve a healthier environment.

Moira Wiedenman The Alliance Center (402) 305-8579 mwiedenman@thealliancecenter.org