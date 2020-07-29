PHILADELPHIA, July 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Phenom, the global leader in Talent Experience Management (TXM), today announced the launch of HR Resiliency Playbooks and products to immediately assist employers with the challenges during this pandemic and the changed world for post-pandemic recovery.
Companies are urgently navigating complex situations: rapidly hiring to keep pace with demand, rehiring previously furloughed employees, redistributing talent and skills within the organization, and/or planning for recovery post-pandemic while in a hiring freeze.
Introducing HR Resiliency Playbooks
Accelerating Virtual Recruiting, Establishing Employee Agility and Preparing for Talent Recovery playbooks provide step-by-step plans to help talent acquisition and talent management adapt to changing market and industry conditions:
Phenom Essentials Product Packages
Phenom’s new packages enable HR teams to turn strategy into action with core elements of the AI-powered TXM platform. Instead of taking months to implement, these products can be launched in weeks to ensure employers achieve a faster, more targeted return on investment.
Phenom Essentials were created for companies with reduced budgets, demanding HR priorities, limited resources and mission-critical objectives.
“How we work and live our lives has changed. Agility and adaptability during turbulent times are invaluable traits, and HR is that irrepressible guiding light for employees,” said Mahe Bayireddi, CEO and co-founder of Phenom. "Right now, CHROs and talent leaders are being tasked to support past and current employees, redistribute talent to business areas that need it, and quickly hire to meet demands. These are complex challenges that require strategic solutions—and Phenom is the resource they can turn to for the answers they need."
About Phenom
Phenom is a global HR technology company with a purpose to help a billion people find the right job. With an expertise in building AI-powered, scalable solutions, Phenom Talent Experience Management (TXM) personalizes and automates the talent journey for candidates, recruiters, employees and management with the Career Site, Chatbot, CRM, CMS, SMS and Email Campaigns, University Recruiting, Internal Mobility, Career Pathing, Diversity & Inclusion, Gigs, Referrals and Analytics. As a result, employers improve their talent acquisition and talent management efforts by helping candidates and employees find the right job, recruiters identify and engage the right talent, and management optimize HR strategy, process and spend. Phenom was ranked among the fastest-growing technology companies in the 2019 Deloitte Technology Fast 500.
Headquartered in Philadelphia, Phenom has offices in Canada, India, Israel, the Netherlands and the United Kingdom with over 500 employees. More than 300 global employers rely on the Phenom TXM platform to bring recruiting velocity and create an end-to-end talent experience.
For more information, please visit www.phenom.com. Connect with Phenom on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and Instagram.
