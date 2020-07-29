Portland, OR, July 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the Chronic Hemodialysis Catheter Market generated $353.80 million in 2019, and is estimated to reach $446.14 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 3.7% from 2020 to 2027. The report offers an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, key winning strategies, business performance, major segments, and competitive scenarios.

Surge in number of patients suffering from end stage renal disease (ESRD) across the globe drives the growth of the global chronic hemodialysis catheter market. However, complications associated with hemodialysis catheters restrain the market growth. Furthermore, growing rate of home hemodialysis is expected to provide new growth opportunities during the forecast period.

Covid-19 scenario:

The demand for chronic hemodialysis catheter is anticipatd to surge during the Covid-19 pandemic due to growing demand for dialysis from patients suffering from chronic kidney disease (CKD) as these patients are at increased risk of infecting with coronavirus due to the compromised immunity.

Major chronic hemodialysis catheter manufacturers across the globe have slowed down their production due to restrictions on mobility across the globe and disrupted supply chain amid lockdown.

The report offers a detailed segmentation of the global chronic hemodialysis catheter market based on type of tip, material, end-user, and region.

Based on type of tip, the step-tip segment contributed to the largest share in 2019, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the total share, and is estimated to maintain its dominant position during the forecast period. However, the symmetric tip segment is estimated to portray the highest CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period.

Based on material, the polyurethane segment accounted for the largest share in 2019, holding more than two-thirds of the total share, and is expected to maintain the largest share throughout the forecast period. In addition, it is expected to register the highest CAGR of 3.8% from 2020 to 2027.

Based on region, Asia-Pacific contributed the highest share, accounting for more than two-fifths of the total market share in 2019, and will maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. In addition, it is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 4.3% from 2020 to 2027. The report also analyzes regions including North America, Europe, and LAMEA.

Leading market players analyzed in the research include B. Braun Holding GmbH & Co. KG, AngioDynamics, Inc., Baxter International Inc., Fresenius SE and Co. KGaA, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Medtronic Plc., Medical Components, Inc., Nikkiso Co. Ltd., Teleflex Incorporated and Nipro Medical Corporation.

