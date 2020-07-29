SEATTLE, July 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Mode , a design, engineering, and technology development firm, today announced that it has been named to Fast Company’s second annual Best Workplaces for Innovators list. The list honors businesses and organizations that demonstrate a deep commitment to encouraging innovation at all levels. Employee-owned First Mode came in 22nd place for its development of complex, critical, and sustainable systems for use on Earth, Mars, the Moon, and other planetary bodies.



Developed in collaboration with Accenture, the 2020 Best Workplaces for Innovators ranks 100 winners from a variety of industries, including computer science, biotech, consumer packaged goods, nonprofit, education, financial services, cybersecurity, and engineering. Fast Company editors and Accenture researchers scored nearly 900 applications, and a panel of eight eminent judges reviewed and endorsed the top 100 companies.

“While First Mode is supporting several NASA missions including Mars 2020 and its Perseverance rover, we are also focusing our collective brainpower on significant problems here on Earth, including the challenging issues of sustainability for the natural resources sector,” said Chris Voorhees, First Mode president and co-founder.

First Mode engineers are currently integrating one of these solutions: an over 2-megawatt hybrid battery/hydrogen fuel cell powerplant to replace the diesel generator that currently powers each of global mining company Anglo American’s 300 metric-ton capacity haul trucks. This utility-scale, clean power generation method will result in one of the world’s largest zero-emission vehicles.

“Even as a small company, we can make a sizeable impact on a diversity of problems because we have built a collaborative culture that embraces the differences in our skills and backgrounds,” Voorhees added. “To be recognized by Fast Company — after just two years in business — is a remarkable achievement for our growing team of 50, and I am very proud of everyone.”

To see the complete list, go to: www.fastcompany.com/best-workplaces-for-innovators/2020

Fast Company's Best Workplaces for Innovators issue (September 2020) is available online now, and the print issue will be on newsstands beginning August 4, 2020.

