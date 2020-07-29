Washington, DC, July 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- The Alliance for Regenerative Medicine, the leading international advocacy organization dedicated to realizing the promise of regenerative medicines and advanced therapies, today released the initial slate of presenting companies at its upcoming 2020 Cell & Gene Meeting on the Mesa. The annual event will be held October 12-16 via a virtual platform, allowing attendees from around the globe to connect with potential partners over the course of the five-day conference while avoiding any risk to their health.



The event will bring together senior executives from leading cell therapy, gene therapy, and tissue engineering companies along with large pharma and biotech, institutional investors, academic research institutions, patient advocacy groups, disease philanthropies, life science media, and more.

The Cell & Gene Meeting on the Mesa features presentations by 115+ leading public and private companies, highlighting technical and clinical achievements over the past 12 months in the regenerative medicine sector.

The initial slate of 2020 presenting companies includes: 4BIO Capital, Adaptimmune, Adicet Bio, Adverum Biotechnologies, Aegle Therapeutics, AGTC, AIVITA Biomedical, Akron Biotech, AlloVir, Amicus Therapeutics, Anemocyte, Aposcience, Artiva Biotherapeutics, Aruvant, AskBio, Aspect Biosystems, Aspen Neuroscience, Atara Biotherapeutics, Autolus, Avectas, Avery Therapeutics, AVROBIO, Axovant Gene Therapies, Bellicum, BioCentriq, Biogen, bluebird bio, Bone Therapeutics, Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Cabaletta Bio, Caladrius Biosciences, Capricor Therapeutics, Caribou Biosciences, Carisma Therapeutics, CARMA Cell Therapies, Castle Creek Biosciences, Cellect Biotechnology, Cellino, Celyad, Century Therapeutics, CEVEC, Corning, Covance, CRB, Cryoport, Cynata Therapeutics, DiscGenics, eGenesis, ElevateBio, Flexion Therapeutics, Frequency Therapeutics, FUJIFILM Cellular Dynamics, Gamida Cell, Genprex, GenSight Biologics, Giner Life Sciences, Glycostem Therapeutics, Gyroscope Therapeutics, HEALIOS K.K., Helixmith, Homology Medicines, I Peace, Iovance Biotherapeutics, Kuur Therapeutics, LifeSprout, Locana, LogicBio Therapeutics, Luminary Therapeutics, Mammoth Biosciences, MEDIPOST America, Mesoblast, NexImmune, Opsis Therapeutics, Orchard Therapeutics, OVIZIO, Oxford Biomedica, PDC*line Pharma, Pluristem Therapeutics, Polyplus-transfection, Poseida Therapeutics, Precision BioSciences, Prevail Therapeutics, Recombinetics, Regenerative Patch Technologies, REGENXBIO, ReNeuron, RootPath, Sangamo Therapeutics, Scaleready, SCM Lifescience, Sensorion, Senti Biosciences, Sernova, Sigilon Therapeutics, Skyland Analytics, Solid Biosciences, Standards Coordinating Body for Regenerative Medicine, StemBioSys, Stempeutics, Synthego, Talaris Therapeutics, Tenaya Therapeutics, Terumo BCT, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Tikomed, TreeFrog Therapeutics, Triumvira Immunologics, uniQure, Vascugen, VERIGRAFT, ViaCyte, Vigene Biosciences, Vineti, Visicell Medical, VIVEbiotech, and WindMIL Therapeutics.

