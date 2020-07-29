PHILADELPHIA, July 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: FRBK), the parent company of Republic Bank , today announced the hiring of Daniel Markus as Regional Vice President for the New York market. In his new position, Markus will be responsible for managing customer relationships and driving loan and deposit growth in the New York Market.



“Daniel is a strong addition to our rapidly expanding New York-based team,” said Vernon Hill, Chairman of Republic Bank. “His lending track record and deep business relationships throughout the New York metropolitan area will help propel our continued growth in the region. After recently being named America’s #1 Bank for Service, we are confident that Daniel will help us turn even more Republic Bank customers into FANS.”

Markus brings significant experience to this role having managed a broad spectrum of industries in the Long Island, New York City and New Jersey Markets. He previously served as a First Vice President of Commercial Lending for Valley National Bank, where he led a team which closed on $300 million in new loans. Prior to this position, he was a Senior Associate at Marks Paneth for several years. Markus holds an MBA from Providence College.

“In a short period of time, Republic Bank has established itself as best in class in the New York City market,” said Markus. “I’m thrilled to help build on this momentum, introducing more New Yorkers to the best banking experience across every channel.”

The bank’s New York City stores at 14th Street and 5th Avenue and 51st Street and 3rd Avenue opened in July and November 2019, respectively. A third location in the city is planned for 2021.

In 2020, Republic Bank was named America’s #1 Bank for Service in a national consumer satisfaction survey. Whether banking in-person, online, via mobile or over the phone, the bank delivers an unmatched customer experience and its modern stores, long hours, dog-friendly policies and free services such as coin counting set it apart from competitors large and small. Republic Bank continues to expand its footprint throughout Philadelphia, Southern New Jersey and New York City as part of its “The Power of Red is Back” growth plan. Republic Bank’s 30 stores are open seven days a week, 361 days a year, with extended lobby and drive-thru hours, providing customers incredible convenience and flexibility. The bank also offers absolutely free checking, ATM/Debit cards and credit cards issued on the spot and access to more than 55,000 surcharge free ATMs worldwide via the Allpoint network.

About Republic Bank

Republic Bank is the operating name for Republic First Bank. Republic First Bank is a full-service, state-chartered commercial bank, whose deposits are insured up to the applicable limits by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC). The Bank provides diversified financial products through its 30 offices located in Atlantic, Burlington, Camden and Gloucester Counties in New Jersey; Bucks, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia Counties in Pennsylvania and New York County in New York. The bank also offers a wide range of residential mortgage products through its mortgage division, Oak Mortgage Company. For more information about Republic Bank, please visit www.myrepublicbank.com .

