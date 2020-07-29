VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cornish Metals Inc. (TSX-V: CUSN), (“Cornish Metals” or the “Company”) announces that further to its news release dated July 9, 2020 , its name change from Strongbow Exploration has come into effect. The Company’s shares have commenced trading under the new name Cornish Metals Inc. and new ticker symbol TSX-V:CUSN.



Richard Williams, CEO, stated, “The renaming to Cornish Metals is a reflection of our dedication to revitalizing an industry which means so much to the people of Cornwall. The objective is to bring tin and copper mining back to Cornwall, to create well-paid, highly skilled jobs hand in hand with the community, with an emphasis on hiring locally wherever possible. Our guiding principle is to ensure we attain the highest standards for health, safety, and the environment, and to continue collaborating with all stakeholders. We are currently drilling at the South Crofty tin project, and thereafter will be expanding the drill programme to United Downs to follow up on the recent high grade copper – tin discovery.”

There is no consolidation of share capital. Shareholders are not required to exchange their existing share certificates for new certificates bearing the new company name and Company shares held electronically will be booked automatically. The name change does not affect the rights of the Company's shareholders, and no further action is required by existing shareholders with respect to the name change.

The company has also launched a new website at www.cornishmetals.com.

Effective Date: July 27, 2020 Trading Symbol: TSX-V:CUSN New CUSIP: 21948L104 New ISIN: CA21948L1040



