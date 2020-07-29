



Helping Businesses When They Need It Most, Where They Need It Most

Temecula, CA, July 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Today Sector 5, Inc. (OTC:SFIV), www.sector-five.com a fast-growing OEM provider of Chromebooks and computer equipment, announced they are providing discount pricing for Chrome Enterprise Upgrade. This will help struggling businesses make easier choices when deciding which technologies to enable their remote workers, protect the investment in their devices, keep costs down, and spend more time serving their customers than managing their technology.

Chrome Enterprise Upgrade isn’t just for large corporations with thousands of devices. Even for small businesses that provide a single Chromebook to a remote worker, the ability to properly secure, integrate, manage, and support that device through Google’s sleek web-based interface can be invaluable.

More and more businesses are recognizing the value of Chromebooks, from their built-in virus protection, automatic updates that don’t interrupt your work, all day battery life, ease of use, lower total cost of ownership, more efficient IT support workflow, less need to reboot, faster deployment, and the list goes on. Chromebook sales are stronger than ever, and Google’s John Solomon, Vice President of Chrome OS, said in a recent interview with Computer Reseller News, he is confident that Chromebooks will get to 30 percent of the commercial market within three years. "If you'd asked me in January, I would've said that's a five-year goal," but the COVID-19 pandemic has sped up the timetable dramatically, he said.

Erick Kuvshinikov, CEO of Sector 5, Inc. commented, “Whether we realize it or not, today in our world one of the most important assets to most people is their information. User security is paramount not just from viruses or malware but from accessibility. Whether you are a school or business your information or student’s information is able to get leaked if right precautions are not taken. Just imagine if you could control a whole fleet of Chromebooks with one administrator instead of a whole team of IT professionals. With Chrome OS and the Chrome Management Console the world is open to controlling not only your security but content as well. We are able to completely disable lost or stolen Chromebooks and prevent businesses and schools to access mischievous websites. Here at Sector 5, we want people to learn about how Chromebooks can assist your organization to elevate to a new level. We provide training and help establishments transition into that next level with their security deployment.”

About Sector 5, Inc.

Sector 5, Inc. is a Nevada corporation, publicly traded (OTC: SFIV), that creates, manufactures and sells Sector 5 branded electronics utilizing Chrome, Android and Windows Operating Systems, focused on the educational and consumer electronics markets. Sector 5 and its manufacturing partners, "best in class" suppliers, and tier-1 designers are working together to combine American ingenuity and China’s manufacturing strengths to create products with the latest technology, innovative features (rugged designs, spill/drop resistant, portable) and fair pricing, exceeding market expectations. Sector 5’s distribution strategy centers on its competitive advantages in the B2B, retail, e-commerce, K-12 and higher education markets. Sector 5’s foundation of success and promise to the world is defined by a pursuit of simplicity and a commitment to innovation. Quality, reliability and excellent customer support is an integral component of that commitment. Further information can be found at www.sector-five.com .

