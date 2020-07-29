New York, July 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Synthetic Latex Polymers Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05900390/?utm_source=GNW

1% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Styrene Acrylic, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 3.3% CAGR and reach US$9.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Acrylic segment is readjusted to a revised 3.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $7.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.7% CAGR



The Synthetic Latex Polymers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$7.8 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$7.4 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.9% and 2.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.5% CAGR.



Styrene Butadiene Segment to Record 2.9% CAGR



In the global Styrene Butadiene segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 2.5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$2.6 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$3.1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$5 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 3.7% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 9th edition of our report. The 299-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Apcotex Industries Limited

Arkema Group

Bangkok Synthetics Co., Ltd.

BASF SE

Celanese Corporation

Dow Chemical Company, The

Goodyear Chemical

Jubilant Agri and Consumer Products Ltd.

Kumho Petrochemical Co., Ltd. (KKPC)

LG Chem

Lion Elastomers, LLC.

Omnova Solutions, Inc.

Shanghai Baolijia Chemical Co., Ltd.

Shanxi Sanwei Group Co., Ltd.

SIBUR International GmbH

Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd.

Synthomer PLC

The Synthetic Latex Company (Pty) Ltd.

Trinseo LLC

Versalis SpA

Wacker Chemie AG

ZEON Corporation







IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 41

