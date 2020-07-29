Newark, NJ, July 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Fior Markets, the global integrated workplace management system (IWMS) market is expected to grow from USD 2.38 billion in 2019 and to reach USD 6.10 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 12.50% during the forecast period 2020-2027.

The cloud-based application is driving the growth of the market. The SaaS-based application enables resource-intensive, less costly and more granular projects. It also allows minimized expenditure on deployment cost, training cost, onsite implementation and data centre infrastructure. Lack of awareness and its importance regarding facility management is restricting the growth of the market as employees are not fully aware of the changes in services and products. Also, myth such as rigorous training is required for an integrated workplace management system along with the higher cost for the software are restricting the growth of the market.

The integrated workplace management system is a platform for software. It has different functional areas such as facilities management (operations, optimal utilization of facilities), sustainability and energy management, real estate management (acquisition, financial management, disposition of tangible property assets), maintenance management and capital project management (remodelling of facilities, development, design). Also, the integration of AI in an integrated workplace management system is generating higher demand for the automation process. It is beneficial for companies in efficiently utilizing the resources at the workplace. A rise in the investments in an integrated workplace management system is primarily due to the cloud-based deployments and implementation of the Internet of Things. It is classified into two packages such as individual modules as well as a full-fledged suite which can be scaled over time. The higher demand for enhanced operational solutions is boosting the growth of the market.



The demand for enterprise integration has increased due to new development environments, SaaS, mobility, cutting-edge new sensors, advanced analytics and IoT. These factors result in generating higher opportunities for the growth of the market. The integrated workplace management system can support smartphones, sensors, devices which result in driving the facilities automation, decisions and operations. Lack of knowledge and required skill sets in implementation of the integrated workplace management system possesses a challenge to the market as the projects consist of multiple sites located in different countries. Also, another challenge to the market is the poor image of facility management. It results in a complex understanding of company goals and regulatory objectives.

Key players operating in the global integrated workplace management system (IWMS) market include Service Works Global, Causeway, FSI, iOFFICE, MRI Software, zLink, Archibus, SAP, FM Systems, Nuvolo, Facilio and Spacewell. To gain the significant market share in the global Integrated workplace management system (IWMS) market, the key players are now focusing on adopting the strategies such as product innovations, mergers & acquisitions, recent developments, joint venture, collaborations, and partnership.

In June 2020, SAP partnered with Honeywell in order to introduce a cloud-based solution. The partnership was done by combining management offering of Honeywell and SAP Cloud for Real Estate solution. The objective of the partnership was to enhance tenant experience by ensuring building occupant safety as well as optimizing building performance post-COVID-19 scenario.

In June 2020, Planon introduced 40 use cases under an integrated workplace management system. It was done in order to offer controlled and safe workplace re-entry that involves blocking workspaces to ensure distance, adding social distance setup to meeting rooms, limiting the number of available workspaces and e-mail confirmation. It supports different sets of processes such as meeting management, access management, space & workspace management, visitor management.

In May 2020, Trimble launches ManhattanONE. It is a software platform for centralizing finance lease information, workplace, building and portfolio in order to enable data monitoring. The software will address back-to-work challenges post-COVID-19 with the help of cloud solutions. It consists of modules for energy management, maintenance, project management, room booking and financial management.



Cloud segment dominated the market and held the largest market share of 62.17% in the year 2019

The deployment type segment includes cloud and on-premises. Cloud segment held the largest market share of 62.17% in the year 2019. The cloud-based system with real-time integration segment had the highest growth in 2019. Higher demand for efficient and enhanced operational solutions are driving the growth of the market. Vendors are emphasizing on real-time process integration and data exchange. Cloud-based models provide reporting and real-time application dashboards.

Manufacturing segment dominated the market and valued at USD 338.67 million in the year 2019

The end-user segment includes food & beverages, chemical, transportation, agriculture, education, healthcare, retail, real estate and construction, BFSI, manufacturing, IT and telecom and public sector. The manufacturing segment dominated the market and valued at USD 338.67 billion in the year 2019. Rapid technology implementation is contributing to the growth of the market.

Regional Segment Analysis of the integrated workplace management system (IWMS) market

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan India, Rest of APAC)

South America (Brazil and Rest of South America)

Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

On the basis of geography, the global integrated workplace management system (IWMS) market is classified into North America, Europe, South America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East and Africa. North America had the largest share in the integrated workplace management system market in 2019. It is due to the higher presence of key players such as IBM, Oracle, Trimble, Accruent, and Archibus in the region. New establishments and advancements of infrastructure and real estate sector results in higher requirement for integrated workplace management system in the region. Hence, North America is expected to show the highest growth over the forecast period.

About the report:

The global integrated workplace management system (IWMS) market is analyzed on the basis of value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analyzed on global, regional and country basis. The study includes an analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining the key insight of the market. The study includes porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, and competitor position grid analysis.

