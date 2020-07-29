LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, July 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clean technology consulting firm and producers of the annual Advanced Clean Transportation (ACT) Expo, Gladstein, Neandross & Associates (GNA) is authoring a report on the current and future adoption of clean and advanced vehicles across the U.S. on-road transportation industry. The State of Sustainable Fleets report is the first technology-neutral, comprehensive industry resource that examines five fuel and vehicle technologies across eight medium- and heavy-duty transportation sectors. The report will be released Tuesday, August 11, 2020 and a two-part virtual launch event is planned to share the report’s findings.

The report will provide insights from on-road vehicle fleets into the current and future adoption of natural gas, propane, battery electric, and hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles, against a baseline of diesel and gasoline vehicles. The analysis includes public, private, and for-hire fleets, including school, municipal/shuttle, urban delivery, refuse, utility, transit, short-haul, and long-haul sectors. This first-of-its-kind report includes unique insights into vehicle sale trends, anticipated vehicle development timelines, real-world infrastructure and fuel costs, and the growing adoption of renewable fuels.

“The commercial transportation industry is at a critical inflection point. While diesel and gasoline have dominated the industry for decades, we are now approaching a new era where clean and advanced vehicle technologies can compete on performance, range, and an overall total cost of ownership—all while delivering significant environmental sustainability benefits,” said Erik Neandross, CEO of Gladstein, Neandross & Associates (GNA). “Until now, there has not been a comprehensive, technology-neutral look at the adoption of sustainable fleet technologies today, and the key trends driving the industry forward. Fleet managers, OEMs, technology providers, energy suppliers and other stakeholders will now have a single resource to help understand the state of these new technologies and evaluate future opportunities for economic and environmental sustainability.”

Sourcing data from interviews and surveys with fleets across the U.S., the report incorporates and references leading sources of third-party research and data. To provide sector-specific insights into each fuel and technology, the report authors have partnered with industry trade associations to contribute forward-looking industry perspectives.

The State of Sustainable Fleets report is produced with support from the report’s title sponsors Daimler Trucks North America, Penske Transportation Solutions, Shell Oil Company, and supporting sponsor Exelon Corporation. Each sponsor continues to drive the industry forward through their own bold initiatives and innovative technologies.

Daimler Trucks North America, the leading heavy-duty truck manufacturer in North America, continues to set the industry standard for improving fuel efficiency and reducing emissions in conventional powertrains. Daimler Trucks North America leads the industry across alternative vehicle technologies, recently deploying 38 prototype battery electric heavy-duty eCascadias and medium-duty eM2s across California in partnership with its customers and the support of South Coast and Bay Area Air Quality Management Districts.

As a leading fleet operator in North America, Penske Transportation Solutions operates and maintains vehicles across a spectrum of alternative-fuels including battery electric, diesel-electric hybrids and many others. Penske is often an early adopter of clean and advanced vehicle technologies, including being one of the first to deploy a mix of electric vehicles, including terminal tractors, Freightliner eM2s, and eCascadias.

Shell Oil Company (Shell), a global energy company, is committed to reducing the carbon footprint of its energy products by developing cleaner, more efficient fuels and transportation solutions across technologies. Through key partnerships and alliances, Shell Hydrogen continues to build the infrastructure needed to support hydrogen transportation globally. Greenlots, a member of Shell’s New Energies division, provides EV fleets in the U.S. and Canada, including Volvo Trucks, with advanced charging and load management technology solutions. And in pursuit of significant fuel economy improvements, Shell Lubricants and AirFlow Truck Company developed the Starship, a hyper-efficient Class 8 tractor trailer. During its first run, Starship completed a test run of more than 2,300 miles across the U.S.—attaining 178.4 ton-miles per gallon—a nearly 2.5 time improvement over the North America average freight ton efficiency.

Exelon, the nation’s leading competitive energy provider serving 10 million customers in Delaware, the District of Columbia, Illinois, Maryland, New Jersey and Pennsylvania, continues to innovate on everything from electricity generation to delivery, recently committing to electrify 50% of its utility vehicle fleet of more than 7,200 vehicles, by 2030. Exelon is committed to providing a cleaner and brighter future for all customers and their pledge ranks among the leading commitments announced to date in the utility industry, positioning Exelon to better serve fleet operators as they pursue electrification. Electrifying 50 percent of the fleet could reduce annual emissions by up to 15,000 metric tons by 2030, potentially avoiding more than 65,000 metric tons cumulatively over the next 10 years. That is the equivalent to the carbon removed by one million trees planted and grown for 10 years. This commitment demonstrates Exelon’s continued leadership in helping customers and communities reduce harmful carbon and air pollution and save energy.

Key executives from each contributing sponsor will share the report’s findings in a virtual launch event series in partnership with ACT Virtual, a virtual extension of the annual ACT Expo. ACT Virtual is a four-month long education series spotlighting the trends, policies, and technologies driving the future of fleet transportation. Space is limited for the launch event. For more information, visit www.StateofSustainableFleets.com.

