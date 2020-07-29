Communiqué de presse Lyon, le 29 juillet 2020 à 18 heures
Reprise de la cotation d’ORAPI
La société ORAPI a demandé à Euronext Paris la reprise de cotation de son titre (FR0000075392 – ORAP) le 30 juillet 2020 à 9 heures.
ORAPI conçoit, fabrique et distribue des solutions et produits techniques d’hygiène et de maintenance. ORAPI est le leader français de l’Hygiène Professionnelle
ORAPI est coté au compartiment C d'Euronext Paris sous le code ISIN : FR0000075392
Code Reuters : ORPF.PA Code Bloomberg : ORAP.FP
ORAPI est éligible au PEA – PME
Contacts :
|Président du directoire
Henri Biscarrat
Tel : +33 (0)4 74 40 20 04
henri.biscarrat@orapi.com
|Communication Financière
Valentine Boivin
Tel : +33 (0)1 75 77 54 65
orapi@aelium.fr
|Communication ORAPI
Fabienne CHIFFLOT
Tel : +33 (0)6 60 36 46 81
fabienne.chifflot@orapi.com
Pièce jointe
ORAPI
Lyon, FRANCE
CP_ORAPI_Reprise_Cotation_29072020FILE URL | Copy the link below
ORAPI LogoLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: