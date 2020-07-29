July 29, 2020 12:00 ET

July 29, 2020 12:00 ET

Communiqué de presse Lyon, le 29 juillet 2020 à 18 heures





Reprise de la cotation d’ORAPI

La société ORAPI a demandé à Euronext Paris la reprise de cotation de son titre (FR0000075392 – ORAP) le 30 juillet 2020 à 9 heures.

ORAPI conçoit, fabrique et distribue des solutions et produits techniques d’hygiène et de maintenance. ORAPI est le leader français de l’Hygiène Professionnelle

ORAPI est coté au compartiment C d'Euronext Paris sous le code ISIN : FR0000075392

Code Reuters : ORPF.PA Code Bloomberg : ORAP.FP

ORAPI est éligible au PEA – PME

Contacts :

Président du directoire

Henri Biscarrat

Tel : +33 (0)4 74 40 20 04

henri.biscarrat@orapi.com Communication Financière

Valentine Boivin

Tel : +33 (0)1 75 77 54 65

orapi@aelium.fr Communication ORAPI

Fabienne CHIFFLOT

Tel : +33 (0)6 60 36 46 81

fabienne.chifflot@orapi.com

