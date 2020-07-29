An Extraordinary General Meeting in Thin Film Electronics ASA will be held on Wednesday 19 August 2020 at 9:00 (CET) as an electronic meeting. Please find enclosed the notice including attendance forms and guide for online participation (in English and in Norwegian).



Thinfilm is Energizing Innovation™ with ultrathin, flexible, and safe energy storage solutions for wearable devices, connected sensors, and beyond. Thinfilm's innovative solid-state lithium battery (SSLB) technology is uniquely positioned to enable the production of powerful, lightweight, and cost-effective rechargeable batteries for diverse applications. The company's state-of-the-art flexible electronics manufacturing facility, located in the heart of Silicon Valley, combines patented process technology and materials innovation with the scale of roll-to-roll production methods to bring the advantages of SSLB technology to established and expanding markets. Thin Film Electronics ASA is a publicly listed company in Norway with corporate headquarters in Oslo and global headquarters in San Jose, California.



Contact:

Kevin Barber – Chief Executive Officer

Email: kevin.barber@thinfilmsystems.com



This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

