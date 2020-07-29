Availability
Availability of the Interim Financial Report for the Period ending June 30, 2020
CGG announced today that its interim report for the period ending June 30, 2020 was filed with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF).
This document is available on the Company’s website (www.cgg.com) under the Investors section (both in “AMF regulated information” and “Financial results”).
A printed copy of this document is available upon request, free of charge, if you call our Investor Relations Department at: +33 1 64 47 38 11, or send an email to invrelparis@cgg.com or write to: CGG – Investor Relations Department – 27 avenue Carnot, 91300 Massy, France.
About CGG
CGG (www.cgg.com) is a global geoscience technology leader. Employing around 4,600 people worldwide, CGG provides a comprehensive range of data, products, services and equipment that supports the discovery and responsible management of the Earth’s natural resources. CGG is listed on the Euronext Paris SA (ISIN: 0013181864).
Contacts
|Group Communications and Investor Relations
Christophe Barnini
Tel: + 33 1 64 47 38 11
E-Mail: christophe.barnini@cgg.com
