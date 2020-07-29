Vallourec: availability of the Interim Financial Report

(half-year ended 30 June 2020)

Boulogne-Billancourt (France), July 29th 2020 – The Vallourec Interim financial report ended 30 June 2020 has been made available to the public and filed with the French securities regulator (Autorité des Marchés Financiers) today.

It includes the half-year 2020 consolidated financial statements, the half-year activity report, the statement by the person responsible for the interim financial report as well as the Statutory Auditors’ review report on the half-year consolidated financial statements.

The French version of Vallourec's Interim financial report at 30 June 2020 can be consulted on Vallourec's website: www.vallourec.com. The English version will be available by 31 July 2020.

About Vallourec

Vallourec is a world leader in premium tubular solutions for the energy markets and for demanding industrial applications such as oil & gas wells in harsh environments, new generation power plants, challenging architectural projects, and high-performance mechanical equipment. Vallourec’s pioneering spirit and cutting edge R&D open new technological frontiers. With close to 19,000 dedicated and passionate employees in more than 20 countries, Vallourec works hand-in-hand with its customers to offer more than just tubes: Vallourec delivers innovative, safe, competitive and smart tubular solutions, to make every project possible.

Listed on Euronext in Paris (ISIN code: FR0013506730, Ticker VK) and eligible for the Deferred Settlement System (SRD), Vallourec is included in the following indices: SBF 120 and Next 150.

In the United States, Vallourec has established a sponsored Level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) program (ISIN code: US92023R2094, Ticker: VLOWY). Parity between ADR and a Vallourec ordinary share has been set at 5:1.

Calendar

November 18, 2020 Release of the third semester of 2020 results

