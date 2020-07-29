New York, July 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Dietary Supplements Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05900383/?utm_source=GNW

5 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.3% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Vitamins, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 9.3% CAGR and reach US$145 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Botanicals segment is readjusted to a revised 8.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $46 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 12.7% CAGR



The Dietary Supplements market in the U.S. is estimated at US$46 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$69.1 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 12.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.5% and 7.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.4% CAGR.



Amino Acids Segment to Record 8% CAGR



In the global Amino Acids segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 7.5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$15.3 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$25.3 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$41.4 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 9.5% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 6th edition of our report. The 512-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Amway Corporation

Bayer AG

Bio-Botanica, Inc.

Blackmores Ltd.

General Nutrition Centers, Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline PLC

Herbalife International India Pvt., Ltd.

Integrated BioPharma, Inc.

Koninklijke DSM NV

NaturaLife Asia Co., Ltd.

Nature’s Bounty, Inc.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc.

Omega Protein Corporation

Pfizer, Inc.

Pharmavite LLC

Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC

Sanofi SA

Surya Herbal Ltd.

The Himalaya Drug Company







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05900383/?utm_source=GNW



