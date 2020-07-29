Mexico City, July 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

The company plans to carry out 1,200 more flights compared to the previous month.

Mexico City, July 29, 2020.- Aeromexico reports that for the third consecutive month after May 2020, it continues to increase its flights. As one of its priorities, the airline will maintain its leadership in investing and applying to all operations their Health and Sanitization Management System, guaranteeing the highest safety standards for clients and internal teams.

In August, the airline will add more routes and frequencies, increasing its operation by almost 20% compared to the previous month.

Domestically, it will increase the number of flights from Mexico City to:

Cancun - Merida - Durango - Los Mochis - Chihuahua – Culiacan

For international flights, it will resume service from Mexico City to:

Quito - Las Vegas - Denver - San Francisco

Additionally, it will increase frequencies from Mexico City to:

Miami - Paris - Sao Paulo

With these adjustments, Aeromexico will be operating in 37 national destinations departing from Mexico City, Monterrey, and Guadalajara, as well as 21 international destinations from the country's capital and 3 from Guadalajara.

The Mexican global airline reaffirms its commitment to connect the inland regions and to continue increasing connectivity to key destinations in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, the Caribbean, and South America, operating with the most efficient, modern, and least polluting fleet.

The company plans to conclude August having carried out around 7,400 flights in all of its operation.

About Grupo Aeromexico

Grupo Aeromexico, S.A.B. de C.V. is a holding company whose subsidiaries are engaged in commercial aviation in Mexico and the promotion of passenger loyalty programs. Aeromexico, Mexico’s global airline has its main hub at Terminal 2 at the Mexico City International Airport. Its destinations network features the United States, Canada, Central America, South America, Asia and Europe. The Group's operating fleet is comprised of Boeing 787 and 737 jet airliners and Embraer 190 models. Aeromexico is a founding member of the SkyTeam airline alliance, which celebrated its 20th anniversary, and serves in 170 countries by the 19 SkyTeam airline partners. Aeromexico created and implemented a Health and Sanitization Management System (HSMS) to protect its customers and employees at all steps of its operations.

Media Contact

Aeromexico’s Corporate Communications

amcomunicacioncorporativa@aeromexico.com

